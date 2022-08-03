Section of Union Road to be renamed Cesar Chavez Way

Read on benitolink.com
benitolink.com
San Juan Bautista planners take up controversial issues
The Aug. 2 San Juan Bautista Planning Commission meeting began with an announcement that Luis Matchain had been removed from office as a commissioner for lack of attendance. This now leaves two seats open—Matchain’s, and the one previously held by appointee Mary Bains. There are now only three active commissioners: Chairwoman Yolanda Delgado, David Medeiros and Jackie Morris-Lopez.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Aug. 5, 2022
KING CITY — King City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will host the 2022 Annual Awards Dinner, “Toast of the Town,” on Saturday, Aug. 6, inside the Orradre Building at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, 625 Division St., in King City. This year’s honorees are Mee Memorial Healthcare System as Business of the Year, John and Karen Jernigan as Citizens of the Year, and Evette Wheeler as Friend of the Community. A social hour and silent auction kick off the event beginning at 5 p.m., followed by dinner, a live auction, awards ceremony and music and dancing to close out the night. For tickets, go to Eventbrite or call 831-385-3814 for more information.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a brand new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. PMO Project Manager at Central California Alliance for Health. Allied Health Program Coordinator at Cabrillo College. Empowered Aging Program Coordinator at Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County. Cook at Housing Matters.
Hollister celebrates 150 years with carnival, parade
The City of Hollister is putting on a show for residents as it celebrates its 150th anniversary with multiple events going on throughout the day. The post Hollister celebrates 150 years with carnival, parade appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Schedule for Hollister’s 150th celebration
10 a.m. – Parade will begin in downtown Hollister. 11:30 a.m. – Dedication of the Heritage Time Capsule Ceremony and Blue Star Memorial By-way Plaque by the VFW Post 9242 and City of Hollister’s 150th Committee at the Veterans Memorial Building. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. –...
Rabid bat found in Monterey County town of Seaside
SEASIDE -- A bat that was found last month in the City of Seaside tested positive for rabies, according to the Monterey County Health Department. The bat was found on July 27 in the eastern area of La Salle Avenue. No people were known to have been in contact with the bat, but one pet was contacted and is being quarantined, according to an Aug. 5 news release from the health department. Rabies can be prevented by getting pets vaccinated, staying away from wildlife, and seeking medical care immediately after potential exposure. Rabies vaccinations for pets are available at the SPCA for Monterey County, Petsmart in Salinas, Banfield Pet Hospital in the Sand City Petsmart, VIP Petcare, and Protect Your Pet, according to the health department.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Homeless Count: 2,299 (Up 6%)
Santa Cruz County’s biannual Point-In-Time Count shows an estimated 2,299 homeless people in the county, up 6% from the last count in 2019. 1,774 people unsheltered with the rest in shelters. 1,073 people report substance use disorders. 818 people report serious mental illness. 59% decrease in homelessness among families.
KSBW.com
Carmel Valley in Party Mode as Annual Fiesta returns
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — Fiesta Days on the Green are in full swing this weekend at Carmel Valley Community Park, with arts and crafts, food vendors, and free concerts. The Kiwanis Club of Carmel Valley started the tradition in 1989. Over three days the volunteer organization hosts a "Hoopla" barbecue, a trail run, a car show, a dog show, a horseshoe tournament, and a pancake breakfast.
McKinney Fire almost bigger than combined area of 2 big Bay Area cities
As the McKinney Fire burns for a second consecutive week, California’s largest blaze this year is now almost as big as Oakland and San Francisco combined.
Waterline break near Lake Nacimiento Resort entrance creates sinkhole
County of Monterey Public Works crews are warning drivers about a sinkhole that has formed along Lake Nacimiento Drive. The post Waterline break near Lake Nacimiento Resort entrance creates sinkhole appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Freedom Boulevard sewer work progresses
WATSONVILLE—Work is slated to wrap up this week on an underground sewer line on Freedom Boulevard on the north side of the city. The project, which got underway last week near the intersection of Buena Vista Drive and Compton Terrace at Freedom Boulevard, calls for the replacement of 1,000 feet of 4-inch clay sewer pipe with 8-inch PVC pipe.
benitolink.com
Margaret Jane Byers
Margaret Jane Byers passed away peacefully on August 4, 2022, in her home in Hollister, California. She was just two weeks short of her 97th birthday when she died. Margaret was born in Long Beach, California, to Victor N. and Laura Jane Sevier on August 17, 1925. She had a brother, Robert Sevier, who was five years older than her. The family moved to Dinuba, California, when Margaret was nine years old. She attended Dinuba High School and Fresno State College where she majored in music and received a teaching credential. After graduating, she taught music at elementary schools in the towns of Tulare and Sultana.
pajaronian.com
Report: Santa Cruz-Watsonville is 2nd least affordable place to live in U.S.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—There are many things that Santa Cruz County residents can boast about the place they live, including the astounding natural beauty and proximity to the coast. But there is one aspect that will likely not be found on a tourism brochure, and will likely come as no...
cityofsoledad.com
Application for Vacancy on the Soledad City Council
APPLICATIONS FOR VACANCY ON THE SOLEDAD CITY COUNCIL. The City Council of the City of Soledad is accepting applications for appointment to fill a vacancy on the City Council. The person appointed to the position will serve for the remaining term of the vacated seat on the Council, or until November of 2024. An appointment is anticipated to be made by the City Council at a special public meeting scheduled for August 30, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. All applicants should expect to be interviewed for between 5-10 minutes at this meeting prior to the Council’s decision.
KSBW.com
Woman killed, 2 others injured in crash on Highway 68 near Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — A woman was killed after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 68 Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. west of Laureles Grade. According to CHP, the driver of a Ford minivan was traveling westbound when she intentionally...
benitolink.com
Job Announcement: Economic Development Coordinator
Are you or someone you know interested in economic development and working part-time? The Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County (the EDC) seeks to help catalyze job creation and investment and promote the value of economic development in San Benito County. To further this aim, the EDC seeks to hire a professional Economic Development Coordinator (Coordinator) who can support and work with the Executive Director with needed administrative support, and some economic development activities. The Coordinator will be the primary staff to coordinate EDC Board meetings and agendas, update the website, prepare draft reports and prepare press releases as needed. The Coordinator is often the first point of contact with potential clients. Much of what the Coordinator does is confidential. This is a part-time position of 20-25 hours per week on a somewhat flexible schedule, depending on meetings and events.
State and city leaders discuss spending more than $4 million to fix Salinas’s homelessness
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- State leaders visited Salinas today to discuss how the city is planning to use over four million dollars to address the homeless encampments across the city. During the roundtable discussion, state leaders learned of the 588 calls to the fire department and 450 calls to the police received each month related to homeless The post State and city leaders discuss spending more than $4 million to fix Salinas’s homelessness appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy Dispatch
Council rejects electric building mandate
The Gilroy City Council moved forward with a plan Aug. 1 to require more electric vehicle charging capabilities in new housing projects, but declined to mandate that all new buildings go fully electric. The council voted 5-2 to direct staff to draft an updated ordinance for future consideration, with Councilmembers...
Bakersfield Channel
San Jose prevails in ordinance requiring gun liability insurance
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KERO) — In January San Jose became the first in the country to require gun owners to obtain civil liability insurance and to pay a fee to support gun violence reduction programs. The city won the first lawsuit against that law this week but experts anticipate...
Highway 1 to Big Sur named one of California’s 4 best road trips
“With its stunning ocean views, beautiful beaches, and quaint small towns, a drive down California’s Highway 1 is an unforgettable experience,” worldatlas.com says.
