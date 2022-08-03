Section of Union Road to be renamed Cesar Chavez Way

Are you or someone you know interested in economic development and working part-time? The Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County (the EDC) seeks to help catalyze job creation and investment and promote the value of economic development in San Benito County. To further this aim, the EDC seeks to hire a professional Economic Development Coordinator (Coordinator) who can support and work with the Executive Director with needed administrative support, and some economic development activities. The Coordinator will be the primary staff to coordinate EDC Board meetings and agendas, update the website, prepare draft reports and prepare press releases as needed. The Coordinator is often the first point of contact with potential clients. Much of what the Coordinator does is confidential. This is a part-time position of 20-25 hours per week on a somewhat flexible schedule, depending on meetings and events.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO