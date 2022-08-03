‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Animated Revival Headed to Paramount+

The thing that comes through loudest and clearest in Jordan Peele’s work is confidence. Here is a director with stuff to say and images he wants to put out into the world — along with the talent and eye to bring them to life. There are long stretches of his new movie Nope where you feel like you are in the hands of a virtuoso; one who knows exactly what to show and what not to show, when to cut and when not to cut, and when to shock the audience with a deft plot twist. The guy has the goods and he knows it.

MOVIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO