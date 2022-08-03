‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Animated Revival Headed to Paramount+

Read on screencrush.com
In 2014, Jordan Peele Tweeted About a Dream. In 2022, He Turned It Into ‘Nope’
The following post contains minor spoilers for Nope. The main story in Jordan Peele’s Nope is about a mysterious UFO terrorizing a horse ranch in Southern California. But that plot is informed by several flashbacks to the late 1990s, and a sitcom called Gordy’s Home! that takes its cues from television shows of that era like Full House and ALF. The show is about a suburban family in Florida who lives with a monkey.
Will Smith Releases Apology Video Over Oscar Slap
It’s been four months since this year’s Academy Awards where, quite famously, Will Smith got on stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair — shortly before Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor. In just about any other situation, someone who gets on a stage and hits a comedian during their act definitely gets removed from the building, and probably gets arrested. Smith was allowed to remain in his seat, collect his Oscar, and give an acceptance speech. It was a truly surreal moment.
AMC Debuts First Look at ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Series
AMC recently debuted the trailer for their Interview With the Vampire series, during their appearance at Comic-Con. They also announced that it would be premiering on October 2, both on AMC and AMC+. The trailer shows that the series is going to take a few small departures from the Anne...
Jordan Peele Posts ‘Gordy’s Home!’ Intro From ‘Nope’
The following post contains minor spoilers for Nope. Jordan Peele recently took to Twitter to post the entirety of the intro to Gordy's Home! If you saw Nope, you likely connected some of the parallels from the fictional Gordy's Home! sitcom to the situation with Jean Jacket. If you weren’t paying a lot of attention, you might think it was just there in the opening sequence to provide some early horror in a movie that starts slowly. That's not quite the case though, and upon seeing the whole clip, it becomes clear that there’s much more going on here.
Nichelle Nichols, Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ Dead at 89
Nichelle Nichols, best-known for her groundbreaking role as Lt. Uhura on Star Trek, has died at the age of 89. The actress’ passing was confirmed by her son, Kyle Johnson. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” Johnson wrote in a message posted to Nichols’ official website. “Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all.”
William Shatner On Modern ‘Star Trek’: Gene Roddenberry Would Be ‘Turning In His Grave’
No matter where he goes or what he does, William Shatner will always be associated with Star Trek and Captain Kirk. Clearly, Shatner has viewed that as something of a mixed blessing through the years. He’s openly poked fun at Trek fans in an infamous Saturday Night Live sketch, and he isn’t shy about voicing his opinion when he’s not enamored with whatever Star Trek is up to at any given moment.
Ashton Kutcher Discusses ‘That ’90s Show’ Role
It’s been a long time since That ’70s Show originally aired, but the cast remembers that time fondly. That’s why Ashton Kutcher says he decided to come back for the upcoming revival, That ’90s Show. While it was just a sitcom, it catapulted a lot of...
Watch the First Clip From New ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Series
Beavis and Butthead are making a triumphant return to the small screen. After the release of Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe, it was clear the world wanted more of the dim-witted duo. Mike Judge had been keeping his options open for a long time, pointing out that Beavis and Butthead was his favorite project he had ever worked on. He’d been considering bringing the characters back since at least 2018. In 2020, it was announced that a new series was in development, and in 2021, Do the Universe moved forward.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Teaser Introduces a New Black Panther
Just about four months before it opens in theaters, the first Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser is finally here. It is full of huge visuals, and it might answer a couple of your questions about the movie — but it might raise a few more in the process. First...
’80s and ’90s Movies That Could Never Be Made Today
Nostalgia for the 1980s and 1990s is big business these days. Almost every major film franchise, TV revival, and action figure line is based on something that originated or was hugely popular during that time period. And it’s not hard to figure out why — everything today stinks. Things were a lot simpler and easier back then.
‘Nope’: What Is the Meaning of the Shoe?
The following post contains SPOILERS for Nope. On the plus side, if you haven’t seen the movie yet, most of it probably won’t make much sense anyway. “What’s a bad miracle? They got a word for that?”. That’s Daniel Kaluuya’s OJ, contemplating the unnatural horror unfolding on...
Everything New on HBO Max in August
The return of Game of Thrones finally happens in August on HBO Max with the premiere of House of the Dragon. The prequel series, set about 200 years before the events of the main show, chronicles a civil war within the House Targaryen and stars Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, and Olivia Cooke.
‘The Gray Man’ Has Massive Debut on Netflix
Given that Netflix just announced a sequel and a spinoff a few hours ago, this news is not very surprising. But now it’s official: The Gray Man is the top film on the streaming service. Globally, Netflix users watched 88.5 million hours of the film last week. The movie...
‘Nope’ Review: Jordan Peele Delivers Another Terrific Thriller
The thing that comes through loudest and clearest in Jordan Peele’s work is confidence. Here is a director with stuff to say and images he wants to put out into the world — along with the talent and eye to bring them to life. There are long stretches of his new movie Nope where you feel like you are in the hands of a virtuoso; one who knows exactly what to show and what not to show, when to cut and when not to cut, and when to shock the audience with a deft plot twist. The guy has the goods and he knows it.
Martin Scorsese to Direct Leonardo DiCaprio Again in New Apple Film
To date Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese have collaborated on five movies with a sixth currently in production. The ones you’ve seen already are Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street. The sixth, Killers of the Flower Moon, was recently film and is now being edited.
‘I Am Groot’ Trailer: I Am Groot.
I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot? I am Groot I am Groot I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot! I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot? I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot.
Report: Michael Keaton Filmed a Scene For ‘Aquaman 2’
Just last week, Jason Momoa revealed in an Instagram post that Ben Affleck’s Batman would make an appearance in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The news came as a surprise, particularly because Affleck had publicly stated he was done with “IP movies” and because it seemed like two different men had already replaced him as Batman: Robert Pattinson, who starred in this spring’s The Batman, and Michael Keaton, who played the Dark Knight in the late 1980s and early 1990s and is scheduled to return in the upcoming movie of The Flash.
‘Eragon’ TV Series In The Works At Disney Plus
A live-action adaptation of Christopher Paolini's Eragon is now in development at Disney+. For many people, this was their very first exposure to grand high fantasy. The fact that it hasn’t gotten a well-received adaptation by this point is pretty strange, but if anyone can do the epic quartet of novels justice, it's probably Disney. The series itself is still in its pretty early stages of production, so not too much is known about who's working on it or when it'll be out.
‘Blonde’ Trailer: Marilyn Monroe Gets an NC-17-Rated Biopic
The filmmakers have been saying it for months and the new trailer confirms it: The upcoming biopic about Marilyn Monroe will be Netflix’s first NC-17 movie. It is titled Blonde and it stars Ana de Armas as the legendary actress and Hollywood sex symbol. The film is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel about Monroe, which wasn’t a biography but rather a fictional version of her life. The cast also includes Adrien Brody as Monroe’s husband (and famous playwright) Arthur Miller, Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, and Xavier Samuel as Charles Chaplin Jr. Other famous figures who will be portrayed by actors in the movie include President John F. Kennedy, and famous Fox producer Darryl Zanuck.
‘Deadpool’ and ‘Logan’ Premiere on Disney+ Tomorrow
Disney+: The streaming home of wholesome family entertainment. Like, Cinderella. Or Doc McStuffins. Or Turning Red. Or ... wait, Deadpool? On Disney+? Wasn’t that movie rated R?. It sure was! So was Deadpool 2 (although they later did release a tamer PG-13-rated cut of that). But both of them...
