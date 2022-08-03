5 49ers players now in line for extensions after Deebo Samuel got paid

Chiefs rookie linebacker, Leo Chenal, is one of the most physical players on the roster, but fans should keep expectations realistic heading into the season. With the 103rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Leo Chenal, a linebacker from the University of Wisconsin. One of the beefiest second-level players in the ‘22 class, Chenal had the most tackles (96) and the most tackles for loss (18.5) on the Badgers in 2021 and was second on his team in sacks (8).

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 52 MINUTES AGO