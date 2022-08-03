ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoda Kotb Shares A New Heartwarming Family Photo

 4 days ago
Hoda Kotb from TODAY shared a very special photo with her fans. She had a girls day with her two daughters, her mom, and her sister. They were seen dining by the water and were all smiles before digging into their meals.

Hoda captioned the photo, “Gangs all here! Xo” Many fans commented on how much Hoda smiles just like her mother! Someone wrote, “I see where you get your beautiful smile!” Last week, Hoda was seen taking her girls out on a boating trip with family and friends.

Hoda Kotb shares a photo with all of the ladies in her life

5-year-old Haley and 3-year-old Hope wore captain hats and looked adorable. They also visited Hoda’s college roommate back in July. It seems they have been keeping busy since Hoda’s split with her ex-fiance Joel Schiffman.

In her recent photo, some fans were seemingly still upset about the split and wrote, “Nope, Joel isn’t there! 😥” Hoda previously shared that they decided to end their engagement but will continue to co-parent their two adopted daughters together.

LAW AND ORDER: SVU, Hoda Kotb in ‘Producer’s Backend’ (Season 16, Episode 3, aired October 8, 2014). ph: Barbara Nitke/© NBC/courtesy Everett Collection

However, it looks like Hoda and the girls are doing well and taking lots of trips this summer. We can’t wait to see what they do next!

