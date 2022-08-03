ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CultureMap Austin

Austin's art scene sizzles this August with 9 stellar exhibits

While the sun continues to scorch and sear, the arts in Austin sparkle and shine with dazzling artists creating sumptuous work. Golden brocades and voluptuous fabrics are on display at the Blanton, and artist Rachel Wolfson Smith imagines a future that harkens back to the Victorian era in her landscapes. The theme of nature continues with the work of Bennné Rockett at Lydia Street, and the Elisabet Ney Museum intertwines the images of photographer Cindy Elizabeth with its own neoclassical sculptures. The art scene is simmering this August and there’s so much to soak up.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin home decor store opens a health-conscious bakery on wheels

What many Austinites may not realize when passing by Maaribu on Guadalupe Street is that the home goods store has a perfect name. A combination of Marfa and Malibu, the chic little showroom and café offers decor in desert tones, eclectic desserts made without gluten and with lots of buzzword ingredients, and the feeling that pursuing little luxuries is part of wellness. Speaking of those truly little treats, Maaribu’s new bakery truck, which feeds the South First Street café, is now open at the Guadalupe Street showroom.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Come to Gonzales and take in heaps of Texas history

An hour east of San Antonio you’ll find Gonzales, home to the iconic “Come and Take It” slogan. The saying was born out of the firing of the first shot for Texas independence — and a battle over a small cannon where 18 brave Gonzales residents dared Santa Anna’s army to “come and take it.”
GONZALES, TX
CultureMap Austin

5 sizzling acts at Hot Summer Nights, plus more Austin music in August

August is here, and in just the first week of the month, there’s a plethora of local shows worthy of your time. See below for details and recommendations. Emily Wolfe is set to put her many riffs and howling vocals on display at Antone’s this Thursday, August 4. Guitar virtuoso Zach Person will open the evening. Tickets for the show are $24. Also, in case you missed it, Wolfe released a very solid album in 2021 titled Outlier.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin poet and professor honored with prestigious national award

A local wordsmith has received one of the highest honors a writer can achieve. Austin resident Cyrus Cassells has been named the 2022 Poet Laureate Fellow for Texas. Cassells will receive $50,000 for the honor, as part of the $1.1 million worth of funding from the Academy awarded to 22 national fellows to support their respective public poetry programs during their year-long term.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin mourns the passing of iconic radio host John Aielli

An Austin icon has passed away. Longtime KUT and KUTX radio personality John Aielli died on Sunday, July 31 at the age of 76. “John was an Austin treasure and an indelible part of so many lives here in Austin. His unique perspective on the world made being with John a joy,” said KUTX 98.9 program director Matt Reilly in a releases. “Our lives are less interesting with him gone. God speed, we love you John, and we’ll remember you always with a smile on our faces.”
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

New Austin-based service brings city's top chefs into your kitchen

Life in the restaurant industry is complicated, but Austin does love its chefs. Zach Knight, an Austin restaurant industry vet of 12 years, was on a gondola in Aspen with his friend Emmie Nostitz when the idea for Tivity was born in 2020. Knight received a call from a client, if he could call them that, asking to be connected with an Austin chef for a private at-home dinner. He had been making those personal connections to keep the restaurant spirit alive during the pandemic, but it wasn’t a business yet.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

There's a heavy dose of nostalgia in this crop of must-attend events and shows. See The Shins live or catch Third Eye Blind with special guests Taking Back Sunday and Hockey Dad in concert. For those who prefer some mystique, Banksyland has added three days to its exhibition schedule. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

East Austin barbecue joint seeks help identifying brisket thief

KVUE — An unknown suspect reportedly stole "thousands of dollars worth of briskets" from an Austin favorite, la Barbecue, early on the morning of Thursday, August 4. According to the restaurant, the unknown suspect allegedly broke into the restaurant on East Cesar Chavez Street in East Austin shortly after 4 am. The restaurant said he jumped over the side fence, cut off barbecue pit locks, and loaded more than 20 whole briskets into an SUV before driving off.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin real estate market tops Texas with highest price for new homes

Austin's market for newly built homes is — no surprise — the priciest in Texas. New data from HomesUSA.com shows that in June, the average price of a newly built home in the Austin metro was $541,079. Meanwhile, Dallas-Fort Worth's new-construction price surged past the $500,000 mark for the first time, landing at $501,327. In Houston, new construction was priced at $419,573, with San Antonio at $391,577.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin

