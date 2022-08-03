Read on austin.culturemap.com
Austin's art scene sizzles this August with 9 stellar exhibits
While the sun continues to scorch and sear, the arts in Austin sparkle and shine with dazzling artists creating sumptuous work. Golden brocades and voluptuous fabrics are on display at the Blanton, and artist Rachel Wolfson Smith imagines a future that harkens back to the Victorian era in her landscapes. The theme of nature continues with the work of Bennné Rockett at Lydia Street, and the Elisabet Ney Museum intertwines the images of photographer Cindy Elizabeth with its own neoclassical sculptures. The art scene is simmering this August and there’s so much to soak up.
6 things to know in Austin food right now: South Congress cafe strolls to Lamar with new location
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. The South Congress Hotel cafe known for its pastries, Mañana, is opening a...
Austin home decor store opens a health-conscious bakery on wheels
What many Austinites may not realize when passing by Maaribu on Guadalupe Street is that the home goods store has a perfect name. A combination of Marfa and Malibu, the chic little showroom and café offers decor in desert tones, eclectic desserts made without gluten and with lots of buzzword ingredients, and the feeling that pursuing little luxuries is part of wellness. Speaking of those truly little treats, Maaribu’s new bakery truck, which feeds the South First Street café, is now open at the Guadalupe Street showroom.
Come to Gonzales and take in heaps of Texas history
An hour east of San Antonio you’ll find Gonzales, home to the iconic “Come and Take It” slogan. The saying was born out of the firing of the first shot for Texas independence — and a battle over a small cannon where 18 brave Gonzales residents dared Santa Anna’s army to “come and take it.”
Austin gets first big break as host of world breakdancing championship qualifier
Although competitive breakdancing has been in Austin for decades, it’s usually not the first city on hip-hop fans’ minds. In 2022, its efforts are finally being acknowledged on a worldwide level, as championship Red Bull BC One makes its first-ever stop in the Capital City. On August 6...
New Hill Country festival jams out with 15 Texas wineries and 3 bands
Most people are more fun at jams with a glass of wine in hand. Chasing that feeling, the Texas Wine Jam is combining concerts and “off-the-beaten-path” wines September 4, for six hours of grape and foot-stomping fun. The festival at Vinovium Winery in Johnson City benefits community causes...
Bask in Bastrop's great outdoors or hit up any of its great festivals
At the crossroads of history and the highway — and a whole lot of nature — Bastrop is only about 35 miles east of Austin and three hours from Dallas, but going there feels like being worlds away. This immersive destination radiates with the historic charm of downtown’s...
5 sizzling acts at Hot Summer Nights, plus more Austin music in August
August is here, and in just the first week of the month, there’s a plethora of local shows worthy of your time. See below for details and recommendations. Emily Wolfe is set to put her many riffs and howling vocals on display at Antone’s this Thursday, August 4. Guitar virtuoso Zach Person will open the evening. Tickets for the show are $24. Also, in case you missed it, Wolfe released a very solid album in 2021 titled Outlier.
Austin poet and professor honored with prestigious national award
A local wordsmith has received one of the highest honors a writer can achieve. Austin resident Cyrus Cassells has been named the 2022 Poet Laureate Fellow for Texas. Cassells will receive $50,000 for the honor, as part of the $1.1 million worth of funding from the Academy awarded to 22 national fellows to support their respective public poetry programs during their year-long term.
Austin mourns the passing of iconic radio host John Aielli
An Austin icon has passed away. Longtime KUT and KUTX radio personality John Aielli died on Sunday, July 31 at the age of 76. “John was an Austin treasure and an indelible part of so many lives here in Austin. His unique perspective on the world made being with John a joy,” said KUTX 98.9 program director Matt Reilly in a releases. “Our lives are less interesting with him gone. God speed, we love you John, and we’ll remember you always with a smile on our faces.”
New Austin-based service brings city's top chefs into your kitchen
Life in the restaurant industry is complicated, but Austin does love its chefs. Zach Knight, an Austin restaurant industry vet of 12 years, was on a gondola in Aspen with his friend Emmie Nostitz when the idea for Tivity was born in 2020. Knight received a call from a client, if he could call them that, asking to be connected with an Austin chef for a private at-home dinner. He had been making those personal connections to keep the restaurant spirit alive during the pandemic, but it wasn’t a business yet.
Austin's Via 313 finally unboxes long-awaited San Antonio location
Via 313 is following the trend of Austinites moving to San Antonio. On Monday, August 1, Alamo City welcomes its first-ever Via 313, the celebrated Austin-based chain famed for its deep dish pies, Fanta, and other Midwest favorites. For its first foray into South Texas (we say first because CultureMap...
Austin's Penfold Theater Company announces classics-packed 15th season
It’s hard to determine the classics in art, especially in a place undergoing as much change as Austin. In the realm of theater, made to exist outside of its provenance, Penfold Theater Company has Austin covered. The company announced its 15th season on July 26, centering on “reimagined classic stories.”
Retro Austin-area drive-in movie theater premieres on the market at $4 million
Picture this: You could be the owner of a retro-style drive-in movie theater just east of Buda. Doc’s Drive-In Theatre recently debuted on the market at a list price of nearly $4 million ($3.999 million, to be precise). The deal would include the business itself, as well as the land and structures.
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
There's a heavy dose of nostalgia in this crop of must-attend events and shows. See The Shins live or catch Third Eye Blind with special guests Taking Back Sunday and Hockey Dad in concert. For those who prefer some mystique, Banksyland has added three days to its exhibition schedule. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
Austin steps to top of list of U.S. cities with lowest carbon footprints
People looking to travel to a sustainable city probably don’t have Texas spots at the top of their lists. Images of oil, cars, and blasting air conditioners spring up. The Texas power grid, no one need remind us, is barely hanging on. But Texas blew other states away for...
East Austin barbecue joint seeks help identifying brisket thief
KVUE — An unknown suspect reportedly stole "thousands of dollars worth of briskets" from an Austin favorite, la Barbecue, early on the morning of Thursday, August 4. According to the restaurant, the unknown suspect allegedly broke into the restaurant on East Cesar Chavez Street in East Austin shortly after 4 am. The restaurant said he jumped over the side fence, cut off barbecue pit locks, and loaded more than 20 whole briskets into an SUV before driving off.
Austin real estate market tops Texas with highest price for new homes
Austin's market for newly built homes is — no surprise — the priciest in Texas. New data from HomesUSA.com shows that in June, the average price of a newly built home in the Austin metro was $541,079. Meanwhile, Dallas-Fort Worth's new-construction price surged past the $500,000 mark for the first time, landing at $501,327. In Houston, new construction was priced at $419,573, with San Antonio at $391,577.
Busy Austin taco bar continues expansion with 2 new locations
Taco Flats isn’t a place, it’s a state of mind. Here’s proof: On July 25, the Austin taco purveyors announced plans for two new locations, having purchased Riata Bar and Grill in Northwest Austin and Castro’s Bar & BBQ in Lakeway. The Northwest Austin location will...
Austin's Creek Show sets Waterloo Park aglow with 9 magical light installations
The Creek Show may sound like a quaint metaphor for fireflies and frog sounds — and it basically is. One of Austin’s most ethereal local arts events, produced by Waterloo Greenway, is returning November 11 through 20 to Waterloo Park with nine new installations making use of light in creative but semi-natural ways.
