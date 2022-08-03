Lyn-J Dixon, former Clemson RB and one-time Tennessee commit, reportedly transferring to SEC school

Read on www.saturdaydownsouth.com
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kalib Perry, Tennessee freshman, impresses coaching staff with elite athletic ability
It might take a while for Tennessee freshman Kalib Perry to get fully comfortable playing linebacker, but if his playbook progression can catch up to his athletic ability, the Volunteers have a player on their hands. Patrick Brown of 247Sports.com reports that Perry, a 6-foot-3, 228-pound athlete from Georgetown, Kentucky,...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Tennessee Basketball Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date
Four-star Coen Carr will announce his college commitment on Aug. 9, the small forward shared on Twitter Friday night. Carr hasn’t released a top contenders list at any point but his visit history does tell us which teams have a real chance at landing his services. The Greeneville, South...
AOL Corp
Where South Carolina, Clemson stand with Greenville High teammates
South Carolina’s football program has done well recruiting in-state players for the Class of 2023. The Gamecocks have three commitments from the state so far and have their eyes set on some of the top prospects for the Class of 2024. Dillon High offensive lineman Josiah Thompson has been...
Florida Football Player Has A Blunt Message For The Georgia Bulldogs
The Florida-Georgia rivalry game is among the most storied in all of college football and Gators defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. is already letting his former team know he's coming. Quote tweeting a Georgia football post over the weekend, Cox warned: "Better get ready for me." Cox transferred from the...
Swinney excited to watch, work with Tigers' 'dynamic' freshman wideout
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is excited to work with Antonio Williams and see the Tigers’ true freshman wide receiver in action during fall camp. Meeting with the media Friday afternoon before (...)
NBC Sports
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney: New perspective for Tigers’ camp
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has taught a lot of lessons the past seven seasons. Along the way, some guidance got lost amid all that winning. “There are certain things you can’t teach on the mountaintop,” Swinney said as the Tigers opened fall camp. His...
Swinney says team's negatively recruiting against Clemson haven't been 'negative enough'
Thomas Austin didn't realize how much negative recruiting went on until he got on the recruiting trail. That's nothing new to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who met with the media Friday afternoon as the (...)
Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1
Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
CBS Sports
2023 NCAA women's basketball tournament will have two host sites for the regional rounds rather than four
The 2023 NCAA women's basketball tournament is changing to a two-host format for the regional rounds, the NCAA announced this week. The men's regionals will remain at four sites. Half the teams in the Sweet Sixteen round will be competing at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, while...
WYFF4.com
Dabo Swinney's new restaurant, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, is now hiring
CLEMSON, S.C. — The new restaurant that Dabo Swinney is a big part of is now hiring. In March, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux announced Swinney was the newest franchisee. The restaurant held a "Coming Soon" party at the new location on College Avenue last month and announced Thursday hiring is beginning.
Missing college student found dead in NC mountains
Bryce Evans, 23, was last heard from around 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Deputies: South Carolina man shot brother in throat with shotgun, now faces murder charge
Deputies said a man shot and killed his brother Friday morning in Spartanburg County.
1 injured in shooting at Anderson apartments
One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Anderson.
AccessAtlanta
Go all in with this $65 round-trip bus ride to Harrah’s Cherokee
We have some exciting news for Atlanta residents who enjoy luxury restaurants, golf, spas, shopping, table games, slots or poker. This summer, a new bus service will offer four-day-a-week day trips to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina, located in a quaint mountain town just three hours from the city.
Crash kills 1 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person died early Wednesday morning following a crash in Spartanburg. The coroner said the crash happened Tuesday near the intersection of Tweed Street and Breeze Street. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The person was later pronounced dead at […]
Man dies following house fire in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a house fire in Greenwood Saturday afternoon. According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, first responders responded to a house fire on Sunrise Circle around 4:29 p.m. The coroner’s office said they pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Mark Anthony […]
Teen dies in motorcyclist crash in Greenville
A teen died in a motorcycle crash Thursday in Greenville.
House ablaze in Greenville Co.
Dispatch also stated that the Berea Fire Department responded around 2:41 p.m. where they then requested deputies to the house.
17-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Friday following a shooting near a convenience store in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged the teenager with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and armed robbery and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. We previously reported that […]
Moped driver dies following crash in Abbeville Co.
A moped driver died following a crash Thursday afternoon in Abbeville County.
