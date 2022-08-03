ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Southington firefighters warn residents of forest fire risk

SOUTHINGTON – Local firefighters on Friday warned residents about the dangers of forest fires given the particularly dry summer thus far. Firefighters said no open burning is allowed in light of the dry conditions. The warning comes as the daily Forest Fire Danger Level – issued by the state’s...
Main Street Community Foundation now accepting grants for trio of funds

BRISTOL – The Main Street Community Foundation is now accepting grants for the Women & Girls Fund, Men & Boys Fund and Burlington Community Fund for their fall grant cycle. Samantha Rajotte, scholarship and program officer with the Main Street Community Foundation, said that grant applications are being accepted from local organizations for programs that serve women and girls, men and boys and/or Burlington residents.
Car show to benefit Autism Speaks set for next weekend

BRISTOL – A motorsports show and fundraiser originally set to take place over the weekend has been rescheduled to next weekend. Puzzled Kustoms Car & Bike Show was postponed from this past Sunday, Aug. 7 to next Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A fundraiser for...
Free steampunk event coming to Federal Hill Green in Bristol this month

BRISTOL – A group of "steampunk" enthusiasts and local museums will offer a "Victorian Summer Fantasy in the Park" Aug. 27 on the Federal Hill Green, showcasing the culture and history of the "age of steam." Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction that incorporates the aesthetics of 19th-century...
Gloria Jean (Cote) Bouchard

Gloria Jean (Cote) Bouchard, 75, of Bristol, beloved wife of Donald E. Bouchard, died on Monday (August 1, 2022) at Water’s Edge, Middletown. Jean was born in Van Buren, ME on April 14, 1947, and was a daughter of the late Felix and Gladys (Sirois) Cote. She was a...
Anonymous donation tops off gift for HFSC

NEW BRITAIN – Just as the 44th annual Children’s Charities Tennis Classic (CCTC) came to a close Sunday, another donation came in, bringing the final fundraising total to $8,100. The donor wished to remain anonymous, according to tournament founder Don Lukowski, who was brought to tears by this...
Darlyne Olsen

Darlyne Olsen of Bristol, passed away on July 11, 2022, after a brief illness. Darlyne enjoyed NASCAR races, the New York Yankees, her dog, Keisha, and spending time with close friends. She is survived by her brother, Edgar Gauvin, of Bland, VA, and extended family around the country. Darlyne was...
