Bristol Press
Bristol man who applied for program on charges he left stolen gun in vehicle now appears headed for trial
BRISTOL - A Bristol man accused of leaving a stolen gun in an SUV after he crashed it into a utility pole off Riverside Avenue could be heading to trial. This comes as Jacob Candelaria, 23, applied for a diversionary program in 2019. Since then, his case has been in...
Bristol Press
Southington firefighters warn residents of forest fire risk
SOUTHINGTON – Local firefighters on Friday warned residents about the dangers of forest fires given the particularly dry summer thus far. Firefighters said no open burning is allowed in light of the dry conditions. The warning comes as the daily Forest Fire Danger Level – issued by the state’s...
Bristol Press
Main Street Community Foundation now accepting grants for trio of funds
BRISTOL – The Main Street Community Foundation is now accepting grants for the Women & Girls Fund, Men & Boys Fund and Burlington Community Fund for their fall grant cycle. Samantha Rajotte, scholarship and program officer with the Main Street Community Foundation, said that grant applications are being accepted from local organizations for programs that serve women and girls, men and boys and/or Burlington residents.
Bristol Press
Car show to benefit Autism Speaks set for next weekend
BRISTOL – A motorsports show and fundraiser originally set to take place over the weekend has been rescheduled to next weekend. Puzzled Kustoms Car & Bike Show was postponed from this past Sunday, Aug. 7 to next Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A fundraiser for...
Bristol Press
Free steampunk event coming to Federal Hill Green in Bristol this month
BRISTOL – A group of "steampunk" enthusiasts and local museums will offer a "Victorian Summer Fantasy in the Park" Aug. 27 on the Federal Hill Green, showcasing the culture and history of the "age of steam." Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction that incorporates the aesthetics of 19th-century...
Bristol Press
Gloria Jean (Cote) Bouchard
Gloria Jean (Cote) Bouchard, 75, of Bristol, beloved wife of Donald E. Bouchard, died on Monday (August 1, 2022) at Water’s Edge, Middletown. Jean was born in Van Buren, ME on April 14, 1947, and was a daughter of the late Felix and Gladys (Sirois) Cote. She was a...
Bristol Press
Anonymous donation tops off gift for HFSC
NEW BRITAIN – Just as the 44th annual Children’s Charities Tennis Classic (CCTC) came to a close Sunday, another donation came in, bringing the final fundraising total to $8,100. The donor wished to remain anonymous, according to tournament founder Don Lukowski, who was brought to tears by this...
Bristol Press
Darlyne Olsen
Darlyne Olsen of Bristol, passed away on July 11, 2022, after a brief illness. Darlyne enjoyed NASCAR races, the New York Yankees, her dog, Keisha, and spending time with close friends. She is survived by her brother, Edgar Gauvin, of Bland, VA, and extended family around the country. Darlyne was...
Bristol Press
Bristol Economic and Community Development Board of Commissioners weighs in on cannabis issue
BRISTOL – As recreational cannabis across the state has been promoted by some as a means of economic development, the Bristol Economic and Community Development Board of Commissioners weighed in with how it felt about the substance Thursday evening. City Councilor Sebastian Panioto said he felt the discussion of...
