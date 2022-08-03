Read on www.cbssports.com
Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers practice after missing time due to personal matter
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to practice on Saturday. On-scene reporters spotted Brady in his usual No. 12 jersey, participating with the rest of the team. Brady had missed several days of practice earlier in the week. The star quarterback had a scheduled rest day on Wednesday, along...
WATCH: Josh Allen tricks Bills fans by wearing red helmet in open practice
The Buffalo Bills have only just begun training camp, and star quarterback Josh Allen has already caused a stir. Normally, he does that with his arm, but this time it was his choice of helmet. Before the Bills' open practice at Highmark Stadium, Allen ran onto the field in a...
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Exits with likely leg injury
Evans left Friday's practice with an apparent leg injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Evans left early on the same day Chris Godwin (ACL) made his first practice appearance since December. Initial reports don't make it sound overly serious, but this is obviously something to keep an eye on with Evans going in the second or third round of most fantasy drafts. He's been TD-dependent since Tom Brady joined the Bucs, and while there was some thought his volume could skyrocket this year, Evans now has solid target competition with Godwin doing well in his rehab and Julio Jones signing up for the superteam. Even so, Evans has eight straight 1,000-yard season to start his career, and he remains an annual candidate to lead the league in TD catches (though he's never actually done it, despite four seasons with a dozen or more).
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Slated for rehab assignment
Rogers (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola on Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rogers threw a bullpen session this week and has been cleared to return to game action with the Marlins' Double-A affiliate. It's not yet clear how many rehab appearances he'll require, but it doesn't seem as though he'll need a lengthy stay in the minors since he's only been on the injured list since July 29.
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Working as No. 1 tight end
Bellinger has been getting the clear majority of first-team work at tight end during camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Bellinger spent some time on the PUP list in late July, but he's since recovered from a quadriceps issue and may have worked his way into the lead role at tight end for New York to begin his rookie season. Ricky Seals-Jones was initially thought to be the slight favorite to top the depth chart at the position, but he's missed the entire past week of practice with an undisclosed issue. Should Bellinger secure the TE1 role, he'd be an interesting target in fantasy given the team's potential offensive growth in head coach Brian Daboll's new system.
Jarren Williams: Let go by Giants
Williams (undisclosed) was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Williams played in six games for the Giants last season, collecting 18 tackles. He'll now work to get healthy and earn an opportunity with another franchise.
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Ankle injury appears to be severe
Harry suffered an apparently severe ankle injury during Saturday's practice, but he's awaiting further evaluation, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Harry was traded to Chicago this offseason and was looking to restart his career after a poor showing in New England. However, the 2019 first-round pick appears to have suffered another setback and may be sidelined for an extended period. Harry's ankle issue is just one of a recent slew of injuries to the Bears' wideout corps, which now features Equanimeous St. Brown as the top healthy wideout behind Darnell Mooney.
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Early exit part of pre-planned move
Rasmussen was lifted in the top of the fourth inning of his start in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Tigers in a "baseball decision," Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. He struck out two over three no-hit innings and didn't factor into the decision. Manager Kevin Cash made no...
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Needs Tommy John surgery
Castellanos (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. This is one of the worst parts of the calendar to need the procedure, as it will be a challenge for Castellanos to get all the way back before the end of the 2023 season. He logged a 5.68 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 44.1 innings across 11 appearances for the big club.
Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Out with hip injury
Kuhl hit the injured list with a right hip flexor strain Friday. It's possible the injury helps explain Kuhl's struggles over his last four starts, a run in which he owns a 11.49 ERA, 2.49 WHIP and 13:13 K:BB. The transaction was backdated to Thursday, so Kuhl will be eligible to return Aug. 19, though it's unclear if he's expected to do so. Ryan Feltner was recalled to take his place on the roster.
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Out of lineup
Cooper will not start Saturday against the Cubs, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper returned from a wrist injury Wednesday and went 1-for-8 with a double and two RBI in his first two games back in the lineup. He'll get a rest Saturday, with Lewin Diaz at first base and Jesus Aguilar serving as the designated hitter.
Royals' Nick Pratto: Delivers game-winning hit
Pratto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox. Pratto walked it off in the ninth inning with a two-out solo shot off Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock. After beginning his major-league career with three multi-hit efforts in his first five games, Pratto's cooled off noticeably. Saturday's homer made this just the second time the first baseman has hit safely in consecutive contests this year. He's slashing .196/.313/.393 with two long balls, five RBI, four runs scored, a triple and three doubles through 67 plate appearances. Despite the growing pains, the Royals are likely to give the 23-year-old an extended audition in a lost season for the team.
Mets' Mark Canha: Not starting afternoon game
Canha will sit for the afternoon portion of Saturday's doubleheader against Atlanta. Canha finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in five games, all of which have come against righties. Tyler Naquin starts against right-hander Jake Odorizzi in this contest, but Canha should return to left field against southpaw Max Fried in the nightcap.
Giants' Yermin Mercedes: Optioned to minors
Mercedes was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Mercedes recently made four straight starts for the Giants, but he'll head to the minors with multiple position players coming off the injured list over the past couple days. The 29-year-old has a .243/.338/.357 slash line with one home run and eight RBI over 80 plate appearances this year.
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Shelled in no-decision
Wainwright did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing six runs on eight hits and four walks over four innings against the Yankees. He struck out five. The St. Louis veteran was uncharacteristically wild and ineffective Sunday, surrendering four walks for just the third time this season and allowing nine other runners to reach base. Wainwright avoided the loss thanks to a strong offensive showing by the Cardinals, but the start ballooned his ERA from 3.11 to 3.42. He'll try to get back on track against the Brewers next weekend.
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Late scratch Sunday
Acuna was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Mets due to lower body soreness, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Acuna's removal is a precautionary move from Atlanta given the rain and wet conditions Sunday in New York. The 24-year-old seems likely to be back in action for Tuesday's series opener versus the Red Sox. Robbie Grossman will take over in right field while Dansby Swanson moves up to the leadoff spot.
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Held out of Sunday's lineup
(hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. The 23-year-old exited Saturday's contest with right hamstring tightness and will be out of the starting nine for at least one game. Nelson Velazquez will start in center field while Nick Madrigal is at the keystone for Chicago, and it's unclear if Morel will be available off the bench Sunday.
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Losing playing time
Lewis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels. Lewis is on the bench for the third time in four games, with his downturn in opportunities coinciding with Mitch Haniger's return from the 60-day injured list Saturday. With Haniger expected to settle into a regular role in either right field or at designated hitter, Lewis and Carlos Santana could have to vie for one spot in Seattle's everyday lineup moving forward. Santana would seem to have the upper hand on playing time over Lewis, who is 4-for-40 with 17 strikeouts in 13 games since returning from his own extended stay on the IL following the All-Star break.
Mets' Tommy Hunter: Lands on injured list
Hunter was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to lower-back tightness, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Hunter has made 11 appearances for the Mets this season, posting a 2.51 ERA and 16:2 K:BB in 14.1 innings. David Peterson was called up to take his place on the roster ahead of his start Saturday against Atlanta.
Astros' Michael Brantley: Status uncertain for rest of season
Astros general manager James Click wouldn't commit Sunday to Brantley (shoulder) being able to return from the 10-day injured list before the end of the season, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. "We hope [Brantley will return in 2022], but with every passing day, you have to kind of take an honest look at it," Click said.
