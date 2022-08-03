Read on kicdam.com
Related
kicdam.com
Daily Recipes
The Spencer Radio Group is excited to announce we’ll once again be handing out daily recipes during this year’s Clay County Fair!!. Our theme this year is “Crock-Pot Recipes!” Do you have a special recipe you love to make in your crock-pot? Send it to us, if we select your recipe to hand out at this year’s fair, we’ll give you a pair of gate-admission passes to the fair!
kicdam.com
Spencer Library Unveils New Mural To Wrap Up Summer Reading Program
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A new mural was unveiled at the Spencer Public Library on Saturday to help mark the end of the Summer Reading Program. The work by local favorite Chad Elliott entitled “Prairie Song” was made possible by a grant from the American Library Association and will be displayed above the library’s fireplace in the near future. Elliott tells KICD News the piece has been in the works for more than six months helps take him back to the early days of his career.
kicdam.com
Linda Zech, 67, of Rock Rapids Formerly of Spencer
Graveside services for 67-year-old Linda Zech of Rock Rapids, formerly of Spencer, will be Wednesday, August 10th, at 10:30 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Spencer. Visitation will will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
City of Sheldon Awards Trail Bid
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The City of Sheldon awarded a bid Wednesday evening for trail work in part of the city. Public Works Director Todd Uhl told the City Council he was happy to see SEVEN bids for the one mile project with the low bid coming in well under the engineer’s estimate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kicdam.com
Prices Are Right Show
The tradition continues … join us for SRG’s 12th annual PRICES ARE RIGHT SHOW at this year’s Clay County Fair on Sunday, September 11th at 5:30pm in the Events Center Ballroom!!. Just like the TV show – here’s your chance to “come on down” – play exciting...
kicdam.com
Hospital Board of Trustees Awards Bid For Expansion Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The expansion project that will bring a new Emergency Department to Spencer Hospital took a big step forward on Tuesday when the Board of Trustees hired a general contractor. Hospital President Bill Bumgarner tells KICD News he and the rest of the board very surprised to...
kicdam.com
Jeanne Olhausen, 92, of Hartley
A Memorial Service for 92-year-old Jeanne Olhausen of Hartley will be held Thursday, August 11th at 2 PM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the service. Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
kicdam.com
One Killed and Another Injured in Crash Near Primghar
Primghar, IA (KICD)– One person was killed and another injured in a weekend crash just outside of Primghar. The Iowa State Patrol and O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of Taft Avenue and 390th Street, about three miles east of town, just before two o’clock Saturday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kicdam.com
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Following Fight in Storm Lake
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Texas man in behind bars charged with attempted murder accused of playing a role in a fight early Friday morning at a Storm Lake motel. Police were called to the Budget Inn just after 12:45 where an investigation determined a victim had sustained injuries to the face and legs after refusing to take illegal drugs offered by the alleged suspect.
Comments / 0