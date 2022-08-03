Spencer, IA (KICD)– A new mural was unveiled at the Spencer Public Library on Saturday to help mark the end of the Summer Reading Program. The work by local favorite Chad Elliott entitled “Prairie Song” was made possible by a grant from the American Library Association and will be displayed above the library’s fireplace in the near future. Elliott tells KICD News the piece has been in the works for more than six months helps take him back to the early days of his career.

SPENCER, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO