ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

South Bend Police searching for missing 53-year-old man

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

5 victims injured in apparent South Bend shootings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department provided an update Sunday evening, confirming there were five victims of apparent gunfire from overnight shootings. All were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. -- Original story: The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating several overnight shootings that resulted in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man shot in Elkhart, condition unknown

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot late Sunday afternoon. A department spokesperson said 911 dispatch received a shots fired call just after 3:45 p.m., with the incident reported occurring near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue. A man reported being hit by gunfire...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Noble County woman shot with arrow, in stable condition

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was brought to a hospital Saturday afternoon after being shot in her lower back with an arrow. Police say they were dispatched to Glory Avenue in Kendallville where they found a woman in the garage of the home who had been shot with an arrow. She was brought to a hospital to be treated for her wounds and is in stable condition.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTHR

2 arrested in July deadly shooting on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two people in a July deadly shooting on the city's northwest side. Police are holding 42-year-old Stephen Cartwright and 21-year-old Madison Fowler on initial murder charges. On July 3, officers were called to the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive, near 71st Street, shortly before...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Police find pipe bomb during South Bend arrests

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — Police discovered a pipe bomb in a South Bend home Wednesday after arresting two adult males on several charges at 52000 Hollyhock Road. Indiana State Police and the St. Joseph County Police Department were working together to find a suspect wanted for a felony arrest, which led them to the house.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#
WLFI.com

Wrong way driver dies from crash

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A wrong-way driver is dead after a crash on Indiana Toll Road, Indiana State Police said in a news release. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, state troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the 4.1 mile-marker on I-80/90, also known as the Indiana Toll Road.
wtvbam.com

One killed, four others injured in two vehicle crash near Orland, Indiana

MILLGROVE TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – One person was killed and four others including two children were injured Friday afternoon in a two vehicle crash near Orland, Indiana. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on State Road 120 near County Road 850 West just before 4:00 p.m..
ORLAND, IN
abc57.com

18-year-old man shot in the area of N. Johnson Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 600 block North Johnson Street for a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. While officials did not find any injured individuals on North Johnson Street, they were informed about a gunshot victim being...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

House fire in LaPorte County leaves house in shambles

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning fire on Sunday in LaPorte County left a house in shambles. Fire officials were called to the scene around 4 a.m. to a home on NE Suburban Drive just off of W. 700 N. in Springfield Township. The LaPorte County coroner was on the scene.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

One dead, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash on McKinley Highway on Thursday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. At 2:28 p.m., police were called to the crash on McKinley near Hoosier Avenue. The initial investigation determined 30-year-old Trevor Reasonover of...
OSCEOLA, IN
abc57.com

Police identify bicyclist killed by train

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The identity of the bicyclist who was killed by a train Wednesday morning has been released. Goshen Police and fire responded to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:27 a.m. and discovered 62-year-old Clifford Gilbert III deceased. Police said Gilbert was riding his bicycle eastbound on Lincoln...
GOSHEN, IN
WWMT

One dead, one in serious condition in I-96 crash

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One person has died and another is in serious condition after a three vehicle crash in Grand Rapids, Michigan State Police said. It happened Friday afternoon just before 5 p.m. Cass County: Teen killed in "freak accident" A black jeep heading east on I-96 near...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc57.com

Names of men killed in South Haven plane crash released

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The names of the two men killed in a plane crash near South Haven have been released. The South Haven Police Department on Friday said they were 70-year-old plane owner Douglas Golike of Lawton and 70-year-old flight instructor David Peahl of Wayland. The Federal...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
wkvi.com

Rolling Prairie Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession in Starke County

A Rolling Prairie man was arrested Thursday, August 4 following a traffic stop in Starke County. Starke County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted the traffic stop just after 3 p.m. CT in the area of State Road 23 near County Road 75 North. K9 Mack was deployed to do a free air sniff of the vehicle, according to the report. The K9 reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
STARKE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy