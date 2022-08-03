Read on www.eaglecountryonline.com
WKYT 27
Lawrenceburg community comes together to help clean up businesses after flooding
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Rainfall in downtown Lawrenceburg brought flood waters to businesses on Main Street. One restaurant, Bourbon Station, had a few inches of water inside. They had a benefit planned for the day, but they had to end it early due to flooding, but the people who attended stayed to help clean out the water.
Numerous vehicles involved in wreck on I-75
Numerous vehicles involved in wreck reported on I-75 Southbound near the 103 mile marker. Crews are working to clear the road.
WBKO
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
The estimated $740 billion package heads next to the House, where lawmakers are poised to deliver on Biden’s priorities, a stunning turnaround of what had seemed a lost and doomed effort that suddenly roared back to political life. WATCH: Ongoing flooding issues in Black Creek. Family accuses Lee's Summit...
WTVQ
Happening Now: Raffle for Stanton, KY woman paralyzed in diving accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A charity raffle is being held Saturday by Diamond Pressure Washing Services in Lexington for a Stanton Kentucky woman who was paralyzed during a swimming accident on Memorial Day weekend. 21-year-old Kayla Lacy has been in recovery from her diving accident since May. To help...
wdrb.com
Several vehicles damaged by paint dripping from the top of the Sherman Minton Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some drivers said paint has been dripping from the top of the Sherman Minton Bridge, creating spatters on dozens of cars below. It happened to some people Wednesday, while others said it happened to them a few months ago. Thousands of cars travel across the Sherman...
Ledger Independent
Mason County District Court
Adam T. Barrett, 40, receiving stolen property under $10,000, receiving stolen property under $500, pretrial conference on Aug. 17. Taurian Brandon, 30, possession of marijuana, $100 fine plus court costs. Madison Elizabeth Brookins, 19, possession of marijuana, $100 fine plus court costs. Jessica Kathryn Carpenter-Scurlock, 29, booster seat violations, possession...
WRBI Radio
Local Law Enforcement Officer Passes
— A longtime Ripley County law enforcement officer was laid to rest on Thursday. Lee A. Mathews, Jr. of Cross Plains passed away last weekend. Former Ripley County Sheriff Bill Dramman spoke highly of Mathews. Dramman said that Mathews was very instrumental in getting the Kid Care ID Program in...
1 dead, 1 injured after plane crash in Harrison County
One person is dead, and another is injured, after a small plane crashed in Harrison County.
wbiw.com
Laconia man killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON CO. – Wednesday, at approximately 9:00 am, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash in Jefferson County that resulted in the death of a Harrison County, Indiana man. The initial investigation indicates that a red 1997 Chevrolet truck, being driven by Richard...
First day of school for JCPS students is soon, here's what to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's back-to-school season across the commonwealth and for Jefferson County Public Schools a new school year begins this week. One of the most important things to note before the school year starts is when the school day actually begins and when it ends. According to JCPS,...
wbiw.com
Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee
COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee who was killed Saturday afternoon in a car accident on State Road 129. According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord “Ray” Sheldon Jr. of Elizabethtown was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheldon worked in the Bartholomew County Surveyor’s Office for more than 30 years.
Wave 3
29-year-old hit and killed on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 29-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run on I-64 eastbound near Cannons Lane and Grinstead Drive. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ira Lance Land, 29, was hit and killed Saturday after being struck by a car.
Ledger Independent
Shelter employee allegedly sold dog
Brandon Browning and Justyce Small’s problem began on the last weekend of July when the couple set off for a horse sale in Ohio, leaving their usual dog sitter in charge of their beloved pets. Browning and Small, Flemingsburg residents, bought Puddles, a 2 1/2-year-old Australian shepherd/corgi mix for...
foxlexington.com
Arrest made in overnight Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man has been arrested in connection to an overnight homicide that occurred on Augusta Drive in Lexington. Sean Smith, 53, has been charged with murder and first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. The coroner has not...
wdrb.com
Officials confirm body of 4-year-old discovered in wooded area in Bullitt County is Serenity McKinney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The body of a 4-year-old girl previously reported missing in Kentucky was officially identified this week when DNA results returned, Bullitt County Coroner David Billings said Friday. Serenity McKinney was first reported missing in February 2022 after her grandparents said they hadn't seen her since Christmas...
Wave 3
Coroner confirms body found of Shelby County 4-year-old as Serenity McKinney
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a 4-year-old found back in February was confirmed as missing Shelby County girl Serenity McKinney. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings said DNA results from the Kentucky State Police crime lab confirmed the body found near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line six months ago as Serenity McKinney.
wdrb.com
Judge threatens to hold Kentucky Psychiatric Center in contempt for failure to evaluate defendants awaiting trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville judge may hold Kentucky's state-run psychiatric center in contempt of court for repeatedly failing to follow orders to evaluate defendants on their competence to stand trial. The inaction by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange, or KCPC, has left hundreds of criminal...
eaglecountryonline.com
Jac-Cen-Del Senior Represents Indiana at American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation in DC
Every year, two are selected from each ALA Girls State program to attend Girls Nation in Washington, DC. (Osgood, Ind.) - Tracy McKittrick, the daughter of Ed and Lisa McKittrick, was one of two young women chosen to represent Indiana during the 75th annual session of American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation in Washington, DC. Girls Nation was held July 23-30, 2022.
wdrb.com
More than 10,000 cars showcased at 28th annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chrome and fancy cars are front and center this weekend for the 28th annual Street Rod Nationals. More than 10,000 cars are lined up and showing off at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Owners stood proudly next to their cars Saturday as fans walked by and talked cars to any and everyone.
'I won't go in': Louisville issues order to vacate to Boone's Marathon Gas Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville gas station may soon have to leave the Portland neighborhood. The city gave Boone's Marathon Gas Station on North 22nd Street a notice to vacate by Monday; it deems the business a public nuisance because of several crimes on the property, including a murder that happened in June.
