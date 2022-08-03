ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, KY

Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash

The estimated $740 billion package heads next to the House, where lawmakers are poised to deliver on Biden’s priorities, a stunning turnaround of what had seemed a lost and doomed effort that suddenly roared back to political life. WATCH: Ongoing flooding issues in Black Creek. Family accuses Lee's Summit...
HENRY COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

Mason County District Court

Adam T. Barrett, 40, receiving stolen property under $10,000, receiving stolen property under $500, pretrial conference on Aug. 17. Taurian Brandon, 30, possession of marijuana, $100 fine plus court costs. Madison Elizabeth Brookins, 19, possession of marijuana, $100 fine plus court costs. Jessica Kathryn Carpenter-Scurlock, 29, booster seat violations, possession...
MASON COUNTY, KY
WRBI Radio

Local Law Enforcement Officer Passes

— A longtime Ripley County law enforcement officer was laid to rest on Thursday. Lee A. Mathews, Jr. of Cross Plains passed away last weekend. Former Ripley County Sheriff Bill Dramman spoke highly of Mathews. Dramman said that Mathews was very instrumental in getting the Kid Care ID Program in...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Laconia man killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON CO. – Wednesday, at approximately 9:00 am, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash in Jefferson County that resulted in the death of a Harrison County, Indiana man. The initial investigation indicates that a red 1997 Chevrolet truck, being driven by Richard...
LACONIA, IN
wbiw.com

Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee

COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee who was killed Saturday afternoon in a car accident on State Road 129. According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord “Ray” Sheldon Jr. of Elizabethtown was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheldon worked in the Bartholomew County Surveyor’s Office for more than 30 years.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

29-year-old hit and killed on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 29-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run on I-64 eastbound near Cannons Lane and Grinstead Drive. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ira Lance Land, 29, was hit and killed Saturday after being struck by a car.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

Shelter employee allegedly sold dog

Brandon Browning and Justyce Small’s problem began on the last weekend of July when the couple set off for a horse sale in Ohio, leaving their usual dog sitter in charge of their beloved pets. Browning and Small, Flemingsburg residents, bought Puddles, a 2 1/2-year-old Australian shepherd/corgi mix for...
MASON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Arrest made in overnight Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man has been arrested in connection to an overnight homicide that occurred on Augusta Drive in Lexington. Sean Smith, 53, has been charged with murder and first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. The coroner has not...
LEXINGTON, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Jac-Cen-Del Senior Represents Indiana at American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation in DC

Every year, two are selected from each ALA Girls State program to attend Girls Nation in Washington, DC. (Osgood, Ind.) - Tracy McKittrick, the daughter of Ed and Lisa McKittrick, was one of two young women chosen to represent Indiana during the 75th annual session of American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation in Washington, DC. Girls Nation was held July 23-30, 2022.
INDIANA STATE

