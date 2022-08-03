LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Rainfall in downtown Lawrenceburg brought flood waters to businesses on Main Street. One restaurant, Bourbon Station, had a few inches of water inside. They had a benefit planned for the day, but they had to end it early due to flooding, but the people who attended stayed to help clean out the water.

LAWRENCEBURG, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO