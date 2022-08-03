ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MO

Gourleys set for induction in music society

A Houston couple will be among inductees in the George D. Hay Society of West Plains. David and Darlene Gourley are included in the 16th hall of honor induction that is planned for 5 p.m. at the Star Theatre in Willow Springs. The Gourleys have performed gospel music around the...
HOUSTON, MO
Two die in south-central Missouri accidents

Two fatalities occurred Saturday in south-central Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A 5:20 p.m. wreck occurred when a 1999 Dodge Caravan driven by Tangala M. Brown, 64, of Mountain Grove, ran off Highway AD south of Mountain Grove, traveled off the right side of the roadway before striking an embankment. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
MISSOURI STATE
Three injured in crash south of Mountain Grove

An accident south of Mountain Grove left three persons injured Saturday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Tyler I. Long, 18, of Mountain Grove, failed to yield at a stop sign on Gumbo Road, causing it to strike the side of a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado operated by a 15-year-old boy.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
Heat advisory for Texas County this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Saturday and Sunday. The heat index will range from 100 to 109 degrees. It expects the eastward expansion of excessive heat this weekend.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
UPDATED: One rescued after falling from bluff west of Houston, authorities say

One person was injured late Saturday afternoon after falling from a bluff at a Missouri Conservation Department area known as The Narrows, authorities said. Rescue personnel were called to the Little Piney River side of the bluff west of Houston, where Ben Cook, 17, was reported to have fallen. The area is off Highway Z.
HOUSTON, MO
Recent Cabool grad killed, classmate seriously hurt in crash that claims three

A recent Cabool graduate was killed and another classmate seriously injured Thursday in an accident that claimed three lives in Cedar County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Authorities said Clay W. Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., was driving a westbound 2006 Toyota Scion that travelled off Highway B about...
CABOOL, MO
DEATH NOTICE: Ryan Chick

Graveside services for Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool, are 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Cabool Cemetery. A visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Second Baptist Church, 13475 Industrial Drive. Send an online condolence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a...
CABOOL, MO
Houston City Council handles personnel matters

Members of the Houston City Council handled personnel matters Monday evening. The board heard of the resignations of Brandon Wildhaber, public grounds laborer; and Carol Pittman, a city hall assistant.
HOUSTON, MO
Hospital receives 25th annual zero deficiency rating for mammography

Texas County Memorial Hospital’s mammography department has received a “zero deficiency” rating from the Mammogram Quality Standards Act (MQSA) for mammography done by the radiology department for the 25th straight year. The MQSA requires mammography facilities across the nation to meet uniform quality standards. Congress passed this...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Ozarks Healthcare Behavioral Health Center conducts crisis intervention training for area law enforcement

As the number of people dealing with mental health crises continues to rise across the nation, law enforcement officers across Missouri are training to improve safety and emergency response efforts. Ozarks Healthcare’s Behavioral Health Center (BHC) recently conducted training for local law enforcement. BHC staff presented a 40-hour Crisis Intervention...
WEST PLAINS, MO
Wanted man held in Texas County Jail

A 57-year-old Willow Springs man wanted on Texas County charges was arrested Thursday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Blane C. Bennett was wanted on a felony Texas County warrant – possession of methamphetamine and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor driving while revoked, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to properly affix license plate.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO

