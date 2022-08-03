'Building dollhouses out of boxes was my forte' | She's now among the less than 1% of Black women architects in America

Read on www.wfmynews2.com
Rise in clothing costs another jab to parents' wallets during back-to-school shopping
Durham, N.C. — It’s back-to-school shopping season and this year, prices are up. The average household is going to spend $864 on school supplies in 2022, and it goes up to $1,200 if your student is in college, according to the National Retail Federation. That's a big investment...
DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina
An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
WXII 12
Wake Forest Baptist Church to close following membership vote
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Church announced Sunday it will be closing after a vote by members to dissolve its ministry after 66 years on campus. Wake Forest Baptist Church was founded when Wake Forest College moved to Winston-Salem in 1956. The church says the decision is due to a declining and aging membership, limited financial resources and a new rental policy imposed on the church by Wake Forest University.
'Good morning Grandma': NC woman, 85, texts 42 people every single day
Timberlake, N.C. — Doris Johnson texts 42 people every morning. The 85-year-old retired nurse moved from Durham to Person County six years ago to be close to her daughter and son-in-law once her husband, Ronald, developed Parkinson's disease. He died three years ago. Johnson met her husband in Georgetown,...
NC business power couple selling their elegant Greensboro home for $5.7 million
Greensboro, N.C. — A retired North Carolina businesswoman is listing her custom-made mansion for $5.7 million, one of the most expensive recent homes to hit the market in the state. The reason? She fell in love with Florida. Ruth Williams and her husband Jeff Bruner built the home in...
WXII 12
'I am a Queen' hosts back-to-school giveaway
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nonprofit "I am a Queen" hosted its 14th back-to-school giveaway Saturday, but, for the first time in years, kids could hand-pick their supplies inside the Windsor Recreation Center. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to be drive-thru only, but executive director Alana Allen said nothing would stop them from holding the event.
Identical twins open Black-owned bubble tea shop in Garner
Garner, N.C. — The ladies behind an adorable cow logo and creative, splurge-worthy iced beverages are two hardworking sisters who believe in running their business with kindness, quality teas and a lot of fun. Identical twins Nyah and Nicole Johnson were 19 when they started their own business. Personal...
triad-city-beat.com
BREAKING: Triad’s vegan restaurants Dom’s and Radici set to close on Aug. 14
In separate Instagram stories on Thursday and Friday, Dom’s in Winston-Salem and Radici in Greensboro announced that both restaurants would close, with their last day of service on Aug. 14. While the posts were spare in their context, they stated similar sentiments. For the one posted on the Dom’s...
Captains Tom’s Seafood and Steaks closes after roof collapse
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks announced Saturday they’ve closed until further notice after roof and kitchen damages. WFMY News 2 stopped by the restaurant where the roof collapsed. “Praises to God that no one got hurt,” Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks wrote on...
NC bar hired unlicensed security before teen shot dead, ALE says; alcohol permit suspended
The Blind Tiger's owner was charged with failing to superintend and hiring unlicensed armed security.
Restaurant managers claim group of homeless people are threatening customers, exposing themselves
Durham, N.C. — Restaurant managers in downtown Durham are claiming that a group of homeless people are assault employees, threatening customers and exposing themselves. Local business owners say that the behavior in downtown goes beyond standard panhandling tactics. Several owners brought up their concerns to the Durham city council...
Triad man puts together 'Race Against Drugs' in honor of late son
SOPHIA, N.C. — Racecar drivers at the Carroway Speedway are racing for a good cause at the end of the month. Mike Loomis, a former racer, is partnering with the Speedway for the "Race against Drugs" event. His goal is to raise awareness about the ongoing problem in the community.
ECU commit who lost leg in boating accident being closely monitored
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s mother posted an update on Facebook Saturday on his progress following surgery to remove part of his right leg after a scary boating accident that happened to him back in July. Byrd is an incoming freshman baseball player at East Carolina University who was involved in a boating accident […]
‘Then the screaming started’: North Carolina couple wins $150K lottery
This was a great way to sit down to breakfast. A North Carolina man checking his emails as he had breakfast with his wife, when he received a notification that he won a Powerball prize from the July 18 drawing, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. The payday for...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro accepting parking fines paid in school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you have a parking ticket, you can pay the price in school supplies. The City of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines issued now through September 30.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sloths, kangaroos, alligators and more are coming the N.C. Pet Expo this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — Animal lovers rejoice! Kangaroos, parrots, sloths and alligators are coming to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds this weekend. Exotic animals are coming to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds this weekend for the state's first Pet Expo. The event will be held August 6-7 at the fairgrounds.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Church's Chicken, Don Beto's Tacos, Bonefish Grill
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Church's Chicken, Don Beto's Tacos, Bonefish Grill. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Church's Chicken...
Durham community center damaged, vandalized for 2nd time in a week
Durham, N.C. — Aalayah Sanders with Durham Housing Authority was devastated to find out vandals got into the TA Grady Recreation Center for a second time. "To know the very next day that we were hit yet again and this time, computer monitors were found in the Burton Park area," said Sanders.
1 dead after shooting on Dillard Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person has died Sunday following a shooting on Dillard Street in Greensboro. The shooting happened after 6 p.m. Police said the person died from their injuries. If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Stay connected to local, national,...
When does school start in the Triad?
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — August is here and that means school is back in session. Alamance-Burlington Early College and Guilford County Early College and Middle Colleges have already returned back to school Thursday.
