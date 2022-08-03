ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

GOP candidate Ryan Kelley says he won’t concede race

By Skyler Ashley
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, who finished fourth in Tuesday’s primary, said he will not concede.

Referring to the race as a ‘predetermined outcome,’ Kelley called for a recount and posted this message on his official Facebook account.

“Looks like the ‘testing’ was not testing after all, and it was a release of their preferred and predetermined outcome. NOT CONCEDING! Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a publicly supervised hand recount to uphold election integrity,” Kelley said.

Tudor Dixon handily won the race, taking 40.6 percent of the vote to Kelley’s 15.4 percent.

Kelley has long touted election fraud conspiracy theories.

Feds: Kelley was ‘more than casual observer’ on Jan. 6

He was arrested in June for charges related to his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Comments / 3

asiliveandbreathe
4d ago

I don’t think most people care what this loser does. 15% of the vote doesn’t buy you much credibility….or a recount

Reply
4
