HOPKINS, Mo. — Deputies with the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office apprehended an Iowa felon hiding in Hopkins, Missouri, after a chase that ended near a corn field. According to the sheriff’s office, Gurardo Gutierrez was hiding in Hopkins when a warrant for his arrest was issued from Iowa alleging he was a felon in possession of a firearm and he used it during an assault.

HOPKINS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO