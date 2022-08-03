Read on fox2now.com
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Over 150 midwest resellers involved in St. Louis sneaker convention
Sneakerheads had the opportunity of a lifetime at Missouri's biggest sneaker and clothing convention.
Illinois back-to-school tax-free shopping continues for another week
Missouri’s tax-free shopping weekend ended Sunday, but the tax breaks will continue in Illinois for another week.
Substitute teacher requirements loosened ahead of new school year
For the second time in two years, Missouri has loosened substitute teacher requirements to combat a statewide shortage.
Late-night snack run leads Missouri man to $100K scratchers prize
DEXTER, Mo. – One man’s late-night snack run led him to a $100,000 prize on a scratchers ticket. The Missouri Lottery says the lucky winner went out to grab some food and made a stop at a Murphy Oil gas station in Dexter, Missouri, to cash in a different winning Lottery ticket.
Charging logistics prevent electric car purchases
A new survey uncovers the single greatest barrier to buying an electric vehicle and it's not the cost.
Stark disparities persist in Missouri’s maternal mortality rate, state board finds
A multi-year report analyzing maternal mortality in Missouri and published Monday found that women on Medicaid are eight times more likely to die within one year of pregnancy than their counterparts with private health insurance. It also found Black women in Missouri were three times more likely to die within...
New water pipeline planned for Eureka by 2024
A company will start installing a new water pipeline this winter to supply Eureka with water from a St. Louis County system.
Missouri eases requirement for substitutes
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many school districts are hurting for substitute teachers. But action being taken by the State of Missouri could help ease that shortage in the Show-Me State. The Show-Me State is making it easier for people to become certified substitute teachers. It’s now requiring only 36 credit hours in any subject, as opposed to 60 credit hours.
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
Corn, heat, dogs help Missouri deputies capture Iowa felon
HOPKINS, Mo. — Deputies with the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office apprehended an Iowa felon hiding in Hopkins, Missouri, after a chase that ended near a corn field. According to the sheriff’s office, Gurardo Gutierrez was hiding in Hopkins when a warrant for his arrest was issued from Iowa alleging he was a felon in possession of a firearm and he used it during an assault.
Minnesota jury rules pharmacist who denied woman morning after pill didn’t violate her rights
(The Hill) — A jury in Minnesota ruled on Friday that a pharmacist did not commit discrimination when he did not fill an emergency contraception prescription for a woman after her prior contraceptive method failed, according to the gender advocacy group Gender Justice. A jury in Aitkin County found...
Motorcyclist killed in collision along Hwy 94 in St. Charles County
A Troy, Missouri man died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash along Highway 94 in rural St. Charles County.
Man pleads guilty to two murders in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man pleaded guilty Thursday to killing two people. Jeffrey Tod, 56, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He shot and killed Deandre Moore on December 10, 2018 and Alvern Linzie on January 11, 2019. Both murders were committed in the car of the victim while on Tod’s driveway at his home on Williams Boulevard in Calverton Park.
