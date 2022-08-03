West Nile Virus infected mosquitoes found in Mahoning County

Read on www.wfmj.com
Trumbull County Health offers Novavax vaccine ahead of upcoming clinics
10:30 A.M. – 11:30 A.M. Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ, 2165 Highland Ave S.W. in Warren. Trumbull County Combined Health District, 176 Chestnut Ave N.E. in Warren. Thursday, August 11th. 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Warren Township Fire Department, 750 N. River Rd. N.W. in...
Masks now required at local Kent State branches ahead of new semester
Kent State University students will have to mask up when they head to class later this month. The University posted guidelines on the Kent State website, noting that all students who attend classes in counties with a "high" COVID-19 transmission rate must wear a mask. Kent's main branch, as well...
Protests against Ohio abortion laws to take place throughout Ohio Sunday afternoon
The Ohio Pro-Choice Movement will be hosting a peaceful public sidewalk event throughout the state of Ohio on Sunday, August 7. The objective of this statewide event is to inform and unite pro-choice individuals from across the state who share the goal of restoring state and federal rights for legal access to abortion and contraceptive care in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling back in June.
Youngstown crash injures one, cuts power
One person is injured after crashing into a pole, in Youngstown early Sunday. The crash happened at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Covington, around 3:30 a.m. The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The front of the car was heavily damaged. As of 7:30...
Two escape building fire at church campground in West Middlesex
Multiple fire departments are on scene working to put out a fire in West Middlesex. The fire is at a building at the National Association of the Church of God (NACOG) on the 400 block of Campground Road and broke out around 2:30 a.m. Calls went out shortly after 2:45...
West Branch, other local schools receive funds to upgrade security
As students gear up for a new school year, security is at the forefront of everyone's mind. In Beloit, the West Branch Local School District is upgrading its security measures thanks to a more than $192,000 grant. The K-12 School Safety Grant Program awarded $47 million to 1,183 schools who...
Years Ago | August 7th
Vindicator file photo / August 6, 1987 | Youngstown area children water the Peace Tree that was planted in Wick Park 35 years ago as part of the Youngstown Peace Council’s observation of the anniversary of the dropping of atomic bombs on Japan during World War II. August 7.
2022 Greater Youngstown Italian Fest begins
For the 36th time, the Greater Youngstown Italian Festival has spread across four blocks in downtown Youngstown. "What makes it so special is the historical significance," says chairman John Rossetti. "We keep it as close to what it was originally...this year we have people coming from as far away as California, Texas, New Mexico, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania."
OSP, Bazetta Township Police hold 'Cram the Cruiser' event for Trumbull County Schools
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Bazetta Township Police Department teamed up to host the ninth annual "Cram the Cruiser" event on Saturday. The agencies collected school supplies at Walmart in Cortland from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. collecting a total of 875 pounds of school supplies that were donated to the Trumbull County Educational Service Center (TCESC).
Missing Youngstown child found safe
Youngstown Police announced Sunday evening that 12-year-old Mason Thompson has been found with friends and is now in the care of his family. Police issued an alert for the child earlier Sunday for the Wilson 7th grader who left his West Chalmers Avenue home around 3 p.m. on August 5th.
Driver sent to prison for deadly turnpike chase from Trumbull to Summit County
A Pennsylvania man is going to prison for a police pursuit that began in Lordstown and ended in a crash that killed two people. Michael Simbo, 26, of Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania was sentenced by a Summit County judge on Thursday to a total of 11 years in prison. Simbo was...
United Way of Mercer County awarded $360k in Department of Education Grants
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced on Friday awards totaling over $19 million for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLD) Cohort 11 Grant. United Way of Mercer County is among the recipients of the grant money. The organization will be receiving a total of $360,000.22. PDE's Acting...
Stop the violence pray for peace walk sees more teens and kids join, Youngstown - OH
In Youngstown, the series of marches to take back the city and to stop the violence continues to grow. More than 100 people took part in today's anti-violence walk on the city's north side. The events have been growing with more kids and teens taking part. Pastors, Youngstown's police chief...
Mother of baby who tested positive for cocaine indicted
The mother of a baby who tested positive for cocaine in June has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas. According to the indictment, 36-year-old Rose Geisler created "a substantial risk to the health of [her child] by violating a duty of care, protection or support," which is a third degree felony.
Sebring woman arrested on multiple counts of animal abuse
A Sebring woman is in the Mahoning County jail charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty charges. According to jail records, Ashley Crawford, 42, whose last known address was on East Ohio Avenue, was booked into the jail early Sunday. Court records show that Crawford is charged with six counts...
Car crashes into window of Mexican restaurant in Niles
A Mexican restaurant in Niles was hit with some window damage Saturday afternoon after a car crashed into the building. The incident occurred at Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant on Youngstown Warren Road in Niles shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday. By the time 21 News crews arrived at the scene, the...
Youngstown's Stop 25 Reunion offers food, music and something for everyone
The Stop 25 Reunion has been happening for decades, a triennial event that offers vendors selling goods, food, music and a car show. The two-day event begins Friday with more than 20 vendors and will continue until around midnight. One of the event coordinators, Deborah McElroy Gordan, said that Youngstown...
Salineville man enters insanity plea for murder of Hanover woman
A Salineville man entered a "not guilty" plea by reason of insanity to charges outlined in a ten-count indictment accusing him of murdering a Hanover Township woman. Justin Givens, 27 is accused of the shooting death of 67-year-old Mary Ann McGuire, whose body was found at her Depot Road home in March.
Hubbard Police capture suspect wanted for Hermitage, Hempfield violent crimes
A man captured by Hubbard Police in the Trumbull County Jail is a suspect in violent crimes in two Mercer County communities. Hubbard Police Chief Ronald Fusco tells 21 News that one of his officers in the Truck World parking lot spotted a Pontiac van wanted in connection with incidents that occurred early Friday in Hermitage and Hempfield Township.
FBI arrests Youngstown man who allegedly called energy company 2,458 times
A Youngstown man was arraigned in federal court Friday after allegedly making over 2,400 calls to harass a Virginia based energy company. According to a federal indictment, it was between October 2021 and June 2022 when 65-year-old Terrence Mott called the unidentified energy company. Mott was indicted on July 27th, but was not arrested by the FBI until Thursday.
