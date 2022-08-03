ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

West Nile Virus infected mosquitoes found in Mahoning County

By Mike Gauntner
WFMJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wfmj.com

Comments / 1

Related
WFMJ.com

Masks now required at local Kent State branches ahead of new semester

Kent State University students will have to mask up when they head to class later this month. The University posted guidelines on the Kent State website, noting that all students who attend classes in counties with a "high" COVID-19 transmission rate must wear a mask. Kent's main branch, as well...
KENT, OH
WFMJ.com

Protests against Ohio abortion laws to take place throughout Ohio Sunday afternoon

The Ohio Pro-Choice Movement will be hosting a peaceful public sidewalk event throughout the state of Ohio on Sunday, August 7. The objective of this statewide event is to inform and unite pro-choice individuals from across the state who share the goal of restoring state and federal rights for legal access to abortion and contraceptive care in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling back in June.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Youngstown crash injures one, cuts power

One person is injured after crashing into a pole, in Youngstown early Sunday. The crash happened at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Covington, around 3:30 a.m. The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The front of the car was heavily damaged. As of 7:30...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mahoning County, OH
Health
City
Struthers, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Mahoning County, OH
Government
County
Mahoning County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WFMJ.com

West Branch, other local schools receive funds to upgrade security

As students gear up for a new school year, security is at the forefront of everyone's mind. In Beloit, the West Branch Local School District is upgrading its security measures thanks to a more than $192,000 grant. The K-12 School Safety Grant Program awarded $47 million to 1,183 schools who...
BELOIT, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 7th

Vindicator file photo / August 6, 1987 | Youngstown area children water the Peace Tree that was planted in Wick Park 35 years ago as part of the Youngstown Peace Council’s observation of the anniversary of the dropping of atomic bombs on Japan during World War II. August 7.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

2022 Greater Youngstown Italian Fest begins

For the 36th time, the Greater Youngstown Italian Festival has spread across four blocks in downtown Youngstown. "What makes it so special is the historical significance," says chairman John Rossetti. "We keep it as close to what it was originally...this year we have people coming from as far away as California, Texas, New Mexico, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania."
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nile#Mosquitoes#Diseases#General Health#The West Nile Virus#The Health Department#Lacrosse Encephalitis
WFMJ.com

Missing Youngstown child found safe

Youngstown Police announced Sunday evening that 12-year-old Mason Thompson has been found with friends and is now in the care of his family. Police issued an alert for the child earlier Sunday for the Wilson 7th grader who left his West Chalmers Avenue home around 3 p.m. on August 5th.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WFMJ.com

Mother of baby who tested positive for cocaine indicted

The mother of a baby who tested positive for cocaine in June has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas. According to the indictment, 36-year-old Rose Geisler created "a substantial risk to the health of [her child] by violating a duty of care, protection or support," which is a third degree felony.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Sebring woman arrested on multiple counts of animal abuse

A Sebring woman is in the Mahoning County jail charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty charges. According to jail records, Ashley Crawford, 42, whose last known address was on East Ohio Avenue, was booked into the jail early Sunday. Court records show that Crawford is charged with six counts...
SEBRING, OH
WFMJ.com

Car crashes into window of Mexican restaurant in Niles

A Mexican restaurant in Niles was hit with some window damage Saturday afternoon after a car crashed into the building. The incident occurred at Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant on Youngstown Warren Road in Niles shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday. By the time 21 News crews arrived at the scene, the...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Salineville man enters insanity plea for murder of Hanover woman

A Salineville man entered a "not guilty" plea by reason of insanity to charges outlined in a ten-count indictment accusing him of murdering a Hanover Township woman. Justin Givens, 27 is accused of the shooting death of 67-year-old Mary Ann McGuire, whose body was found at her Depot Road home in March.
SALINEVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Hubbard Police capture suspect wanted for Hermitage, Hempfield violent crimes

A man captured by Hubbard Police in the Trumbull County Jail is a suspect in violent crimes in two Mercer County communities. Hubbard Police Chief Ronald Fusco tells 21 News that one of his officers in the Truck World parking lot spotted a Pontiac van wanted in connection with incidents that occurred early Friday in Hermitage and Hempfield Township.
HUBBARD, OH
WFMJ.com

FBI arrests Youngstown man who allegedly called energy company 2,458 times

A Youngstown man was arraigned in federal court Friday after allegedly making over 2,400 calls to harass a Virginia based energy company. According to a federal indictment, it was between October 2021 and June 2022 when 65-year-old Terrence Mott called the unidentified energy company. Mott was indicted on July 27th, but was not arrested by the FBI until Thursday.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy