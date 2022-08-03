ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

1 killed, 13 injured in massive warehouse fire near Moscow

KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3olnLH_0h3Bs7AZ00
Russia Fire Smoke rises over a burning warehouse of the online retailer Ozon in Istra Municipal District, northwest Moscow Region, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The fire, which erupted at the warehouse belonging to Russia's leading online retailer Ozon, has covered the area of 50,000 square meters and injured 11 people, two of whom were hospitalized. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) (Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW — (AP) — A massive fire engulfed a warehouse outside Moscow on Wednesday, killing at least one person, injuring 13 others and leaving two missing, officials said.

The fire, at a warehouse belonging to Russia's leading online retailer, Ozon, affected an area of 50,000 square meters (540,000 square feet).

Emergencies officials said that one person died in the fire, and Moscow region Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said that two people are unaccounted-for. Officials said that two of the injured were hospitalized.

Huge plumes of black smoke rose into the skies over the area near the town of Istra northwest of Moscow.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said 150 firefighters and three fire helicopters were involved in efforts to extinguish the blaze.

The authorities haven't said what triggered the fire, but RIA-Novosti news agency reported that investigators were looking at arson as the most likely cause.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Russia#Accident#Istra#Emergencies Ministry#Ria Novosti#The Associated Press
People

2 Dead, 8 Rescued and Several Others Still Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Florida Keys

Two people were found dead and five others are still missing after a boat capsized off the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said in statement on Friday. According to the statement, eight people were also rescued by "good Samaritans and partner agency crews." Among the eight rescued, six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation while two others were in good health and were transferred to a Coast Guard patrol boat.
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

Woman injured by polar bear at Svalbard campsite

A polar bear attacked a campsite in Norway’s remote Arctic Svalbard Islands on Monday, injuring a French tourist, authorities said, adding the injuries were not life-threatening. The woman, who was not identified, was part of a tour group of 25 people who were camping at Sveasletta, in the central...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Japanese Sailor Stabbed in the Neck With Scissors During WWII Memorial Service in Solomon Islands

A Japanese sailor was stabbed in the neck with a pair of scissors on Monday during a World War II memorial service in Solomon Islands, according to reports. Radio New Zealand said the victim—who was at the event as part of a Japanese navy media team—was left needing stitches after the attack but was not seriously injured. The service at Bloody Ridge, which was also attended by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal. The attacker reportedly tackled the victim to the ground before U.S. military personnel and locals were able to detain him. The ceremony briefly paused as police led the assailant away. Bloody Ridge community chief Wesley Ramo said the suspect was mentally unstable and under the influence, adding that he was from a neighboring community.
MILITARY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
83K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy