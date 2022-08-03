Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for northern Michigan

Read on upnorthlive.com
fox32chicago.com
Lake Michigan will be dangerous for swimming on Monday and Tuesday, National Weather Service says
CHICAGO - It will be dangerous to swim in Lake Michigan in Chicago and Northwest Indiana starting on Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Dangerous swimming conditions are expected to develop on Monday, and will persist through early Tuesday afternoon, the NWS said. Waves will be 3 to 6...
Metro Detroit under Heat Advisory Sunday, with more thunderstorms threatening the area
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Oakland, Macomb and Wayne Counties until 10 p.m. Sunday, with another round of thunderstorms threatening Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storms moving into SE Michigan as heat advisory continues
Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
Heavy rain expected through Monday in Southeast Michigan
The Great Lakes Water Authority is urging Michigan residents who have previously had flooding in their homes to be cautious Monday as heavy showers are predicted. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts severe thunderstorms and excessive rainfall through late Monday, according to a news release. NOAA says rainfall rates...
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
iheart.com
Power outages caused by strong storms across West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Heavy wind gusts and strong storms moved across West Michigan Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts were up to 55 mph in Allegan, while trees were uprooted in places like Kalamazoo, with some power lines knocked down in Barry County. Read the full story on...
14 beaches across Michigan closed, have contamination advisories
As the weekend approaches, there are 14 Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What to expect next week as Metro Detroit faces another chance for storms
A few showers continue to move through southeast Michigan at times during the overnight but are not widespread. Temperatures by daybreak will drop into the lower to middle 70s. Showers and storms return Monday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. A few showers may be around in the morning as...
Bad Weather Coming For MI: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
Increasing numbers of dead fish are washing up on Lake Michigan beaches
Increasing Numbers of Dead Fish are Washing up on Lake Michigan Beaches - and it's from an invasive species that doesn't belong in the Great Lakes.
Farmers’ Almanac Not Looking Real Pretty for Winter in Michigan This Year
You know the outlook isn't great when the Farmers' Almanac sets aside technical lingo and just tells you to get ready to 'shake, shiver, and shovel' this winter. Since 1818 the Farmers' Almanac has been the 'Weather Bible' with its annual publication. The Farmers' Almanac released its extended forecast earlier this week, and Michiganders may want to start booking those warm weather getaways now if the forecast is on point.
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornado touchdowns in Michigan
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI - A National Weather Service survey team has concluded that two weak, short-lived tornadoes did touch down Monday in Tuscola County’s Thumb region, uprooting trees and shearing off tree limbs. No injuries or structural damage was reported with these tiny twisters. The maximum speed of the...
Two tornadoes hit Michigan's Thumb region within miles of each other on Monday, NWS says
Two tornadoes with winds of up to 80 mph touched down in Michigan’s Thumb region Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.
Is the Twin Cities in line for excessive rainfall this weekend?
A weekend washout in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas would be good news for the parched Earth, but while the National Weather Service is forecast widespread rain this weekend, it's yet to be determined where the most substantial rain will fall. The Climate Prediction Center is monitoring the southern...
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan police begin weeklong I-75 crackdown - what to know
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan State Police launch I-75 crackdown today: What to know. Michigan State Police troopers are launching a statewide crackdown on I-75 this weekend and plan...
Scenic M-22 goes right between two of the clearest lakes in Michigan
GLEN ARBOR, MI-- Two of the clearest and cleanest lakes in all of Michigan can be found while driving along M-22. Big and Little Glen Lakes sit just outside the borders of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The two lakes are connected by the channel at the Narrows and are...
WGNtv.com
Line of severe thunderstorms moving across NW Indiana through mid-afternoon.
Scattered severe t-storms that developed rapidly across the Chicago area have merged into a line extending from the Michigan water of southern Lake Michigan South-southwestward across central IL to just north of St. Louis. This line will continue to move eastward across NW Indiana through 4 PM CDT.
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history
It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice.
