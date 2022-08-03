ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

How to get your child adjusted to a school sleep schedule

By Carmen Poe
WLBT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wlbt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

Canton families turnout for free school supply giveaway

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Department of Parks and Recreation is making sure kids are ready for the upcoming school year. Today, they hosted a back-to-school pop-up shop giveaway at the Canton multi-purpose complex. More than 500 families stood in line for free supplies. They received everything from backpacks and...
CANTON, MS
WAPT

Several locations host back to school supply giveaways, health fair

JACKSON, Miss. — With students going back to the classroom, several back to school events have been planned for the weekend. Shady Grove M.B. Church will host a school supplies, vaccines and boosters event from 10 a.m. to noon. New Vineyard Church will host a back to school bash...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

School supplies giveaway held at Jackson church

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of school supplies were given away at the new Vineyard Church in Jackson, complete with food, haircuts and entertainment. The event also offered COVID-19 vaccinations. Those who got their first, second or booster dose received a $50 gift card. Organizers say back to school events like these are so important […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
Jackson, MS
Education
Jackson, MS
Society
WLBT

Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This weekend, the Madison County community remembered two young lives that were tragically cut short. 17-year-old Tyrese Hoskin and 15-year-old Armond Littleton died Monday morning in a vehicle crash. Littleton was laid to rest Saturday, and Hoskin will be laid to rest on Sunday. Both teenagers...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Friday Fur Babies: Meet Lillian

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This dog is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson. Lillian is about three-and-a-half-months-old. She’s expected to grow up to 60 to 70 pounds when she’s fully grown. ARF staff said she was […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

First-year teacher's infectious enthusiasm will welcome students

JACKSON, Miss. — As Jackson Public Schools parents and students get ready for a new school year, teachers are making their final touches, and some are welcoming students in for the very first time. Monday is the big day for JPS. Teri McDaniel, 26, has been taking advantage of...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City of Jackson to distribute bottled water Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need Sunday at two Jackson Fire Department station locations. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies run out. WHAT: Water distribution site #...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Age#Wlbt#9 11
WJTV 12

Jackson to host water distribution on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Saturday, August 6. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Bear cub hit by car on MS 465 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bear cub was hit by a car on Mississippi 465 in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported the cub was hit around 4:00 p.m. on 465 near Eagle Lake. The driver stopped and searched for the cub. Initially, the driver believed the cub was dead […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

City of Jackson holds water distribution Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents Friday at two Jackson Fire Department station locations. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies run out. Please see below for location info:. WHAT: Water...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
WJTV 12

Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Warren School District kicks off school year with lively convocation

The Vicksburg Warren School District held its Teacher Convocation and Celebration to kick off the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday. The event, held at the Vicksburg Convention Center, was a spectacle. Students and teachers performed energetic song and dance numbers for a packed audience. Guest speakers gave words of encouragement and advice.
VICKSBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy