How to get your child adjusted to a school sleep schedule

Read on www.wlbt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
Canton families turnout for free school supply giveaway
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Department of Parks and Recreation is making sure kids are ready for the upcoming school year. Today, they hosted a back-to-school pop-up shop giveaway at the Canton multi-purpose complex. More than 500 families stood in line for free supplies. They received everything from backpacks and...
WAPT
Several locations host back to school supply giveaways, health fair
JACKSON, Miss. — With students going back to the classroom, several back to school events have been planned for the weekend. Shady Grove M.B. Church will host a school supplies, vaccines and boosters event from 10 a.m. to noon. New Vineyard Church will host a back to school bash...
JESUS IN A JIFFY: Mississippi church provides drive-in prayer service
On a steadily warming Thursday morning in Vicksburg, a blue tent in the parking lot of Hawkins United Methodist Church in Vicksburg provided shade, and a small provided cooling air for five people sitting in lawn chairs and discussing different subjects. At first glance, it appears they may be members...
School supplies giveaway held at Jackson church
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of school supplies were given away at the new Vineyard Church in Jackson, complete with food, haircuts and entertainment. The event also offered COVID-19 vaccinations. Those who got their first, second or booster dose received a $50 gift card. Organizers say back to school events like these are so important […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This weekend, the Madison County community remembered two young lives that were tragically cut short. 17-year-old Tyrese Hoskin and 15-year-old Armond Littleton died Monday morning in a vehicle crash. Littleton was laid to rest Saturday, and Hoskin will be laid to rest on Sunday. Both teenagers...
Friday Fur Babies: Meet Lillian
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This dog is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson. Lillian is about three-and-a-half-months-old. She’s expected to grow up to 60 to 70 pounds when she’s fully grown. ARF staff said she was […]
WAPT
First-year teacher's infectious enthusiasm will welcome students
JACKSON, Miss. — As Jackson Public Schools parents and students get ready for a new school year, teachers are making their final touches, and some are welcoming students in for the very first time. Monday is the big day for JPS. Teri McDaniel, 26, has been taking advantage of...
WLBT
City of Jackson to distribute bottled water Sunday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need Sunday at two Jackson Fire Department station locations. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies run out. WHAT: Water distribution site #...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jackson to host water distribution on Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Saturday, August 6. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
Bear cub hit by car on MS 465 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bear cub was hit by a car on Mississippi 465 in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported the cub was hit around 4:00 p.m. on 465 near Eagle Lake. The driver stopped and searched for the cub. Initially, the driver believed the cub was dead […]
WLBT
City of Jackson holds water distribution Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents Friday at two Jackson Fire Department station locations. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies run out. Please see below for location info:. WHAT: Water...
bobgermanylaw.com
Canton, MS - Luke Perry Walker Dies Days After Explosion at Salt Water Disposal Site on Virlilia Rd
Canton, MS (August 06, 2022) - A victim of last week’s explosion at the Salt Water Disposal Site in Madison County passed away on Thursday, August 4th. At least six people sustained serious burn injuries on Friday, July 29th during an oil explosion in Madison County. The incident happened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One of the victims in recent Mississippi oil tank explosion dies
One of the six workers who were injured in a recent oil tank explosion has died. Officials with the Madison County coroner’s office said one of the victims, Luke Walker, 25, of Bay Springs, died at Merit Health Central on Aug. 4. The explosion happened at a saltwater disposal...
WLBT
School safety at the top of the priority list for districts around the state
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As we’ve spoken to different districts about back to school, we noticed a common thread. Many of the superintendents have talked about making safety a priority. In the Madison County School District, they’ve worked to make sure that folks aren’t getting in right at the...
Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
Mississippi Fisherman Catches Giant Blue Catfish with a Secret Family Bait Recipe
Veteran trotline fisherman Christopher Halley of Brookhaven, Mississippi, headed out onto the Mississippi River at Natchez for a day of setting trotlines for catfish on July 30. But the weather wasn’t cooperating. Rain, lightning, and poor results from his trotlines that day would have deterred most folks. But Halley kept at it.
Warrant issued for Mississippi mayor in connection with domestic incident
A warrant has been issued for a Mississippi mayor after his wife filed misdemeanor assault charges in a domestic dispute. WLBT in Jackson reports that the wife of Magee Mayor Dale Berry filed assault charges after police responded to a call Saturday morning. Magee Police Chief Shane Little said that...
mississippifreepress.org
Rental Assistance Funds Still Available In Harrison County After Gov. Reeves Ends Program
Renters in Harrison and Hinds counties are not likely to suffer from Gov. Tate Reeves’ order this week to end access to a key pandemic-era rental assistance program 10 days from now. Most Mississippians who need help paying their rent or utilities will no longer be able to apply...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Warren School District kicks off school year with lively convocation
The Vicksburg Warren School District held its Teacher Convocation and Celebration to kick off the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday. The event, held at the Vicksburg Convention Center, was a spectacle. Students and teachers performed energetic song and dance numbers for a packed audience. Guest speakers gave words of encouragement and advice.
WLBT
Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been more than one year since a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Capital City. The parents of the young woman just recently got their first taste of justice. Twenty-one-year-old Kaylin Banyard was killed in a drive-by shooting less than five minutes down...
Comments / 0