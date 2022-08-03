Read on www.amazingmadison.com
amazingmadison.com
County Chip Sealing Starts Monday
Lake County will begin chip sealing on a few county roads on Monday. The routes where the county is planning the chip sealing work include:. 233rd Street from 460th Avenue west to the airport fence line;. And 234th Street from 454th Avenue to South Dakota Highway 81/34.
q957.com
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
Life saving tool for overdose epidemic illegal in SD
Fentanyl testing strips can save lives and several states have legalized them in recent years. However, they are still illegal in South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Road construction projects aim to meet school deadlines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may not look like it to all drivers, but major road construction projects are making progress as fall approaches. In the middle of July, the city of Sioux Falls provided updates on construction happening at Cliff Avenue (between 56th Street and Tomar Road), Minnesota Avenue (between 2nd Street and Russell Street), Arrowhead Parkway (from Veterans Parkway to 26th Street), west 41st Street intersection with Marion Road, and east 41st Street intersection Sycamore Avenue.
brookingsradio.com
Barn Fire in Rural Brookings County
Fire destroys a barn in rural Brookings County. It happened yesterday morning around 11am at 196th Street, west of 471st Avenue. Upon arrival, fire crews found the barn and surrounding round hay bales completely engulfed in flames. Responders battled the blaze for approximately three hours before successfully extinguishing the fire.
KELOLAND TV
Fraud cases chip away at organic food integrity
Trey Wharton of Sioux Falls has made numerous sacrifices in his life in order to maintain a healthful lifestyle centered around a vegan diet and consistent consumption of organic foods. To afford organic products that are sometimes double or triple the cost of conventionally grown foods, Wharton works two jobs,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Former Sioux Falls mayor hopes to raise awareness of gun violence prevention
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When Rick Knobe was Sioux Falls Mayor, high school students could still have their guns in a gun rack in the back of their pickup on school grounds. But, the world has changed greatly, and Knobe believes we should adapt for the safety of our neighbors and family.
KELOLAND TV
Record-breaking rainfall; Grand opening makes a big splash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. Lincoln County authorities...
kelo.com
Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
KELOLAND TV
Bikers on a budget
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s not just gas prices that Sturgis rally-goers have to consider as they make their way west. We find out what thrifty bikers are doing to stay ahead of inflation. Cash and credit rule the road when you’re heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle...
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
KELOLAND TV
LCSO: Man points gun at driver on I-29, later arrested
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton man is facing numerous charges after being arrested in Lincoln County Friday evening. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a driver pointing a gun at another vehicle on Interstate 29 near the Harrisburg exit. Deputies...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
Sioux City Journal
Konz joining Floyd Valley Healthcare staff
LE MARS, Iowa -- Brooke Konz, MD has signed an agreement to begin general surgery practice at Floyd Valley Healthcare and its network partner Sioux Center Health beginning in August 2022. Dr. Konz recently completed her residency at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls,...
kelo.com
Minnehaha Sheriff looking for wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A wanted man is on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for Arthur Ray Hendrickson III. Hendrickson is wanted for aggravated assault. He is a white male, age 53, who stands 5 foot 8 and...
KELOLAND TV
Several animals killed in Brookings barn fire
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies responded to a Thursday morning barn fire in Brookings. According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, when crews arrived at the barn on 196th Street, the structure and hay bales were on fire. The responding departments were able to extinguish the flames while on the scene for nearly three hours.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces multiple charges after firing gun in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after a man fired a gun in a domestic altercation. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in northwestern Sioux Falls, a call came in about a male and female altercation. The male fired a gun into the air while metro communications was on a call with one of the reporting parties.
South Dakota janitor invents door lock to stop active shooters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been a number of deadly school shootings across America, one of the latest was in Ulvade, Texas. But a janitor from Dakota Wesleyan University thinks he’s invented a device that could save lives and make him a rich man. When he’s not cleaning floors, DWU janitor Jeff Harris […]
Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls
Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon, an airplane, not flying above them as usual, but along the road, next to Exit 79.
pureoldies1035.com
One dead and five injured in two-vehicle crash southwest of Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, S.D. – One person died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon southwest of Woonsocket. Names of the six people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2015 Toyota Rav4 was westbound on 230th...
