ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, SD

Comments / 0

Related
amazingmadison.com

County Chip Sealing Starts Monday

Lake County will begin chip sealing on a few county roads on Monday. The routes where the county is planning the chip sealing work include:. 233rd Street from 460th Avenue west to the airport fence line;. And 234th Street from 454th Avenue to South Dakota Highway 81/34.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
q957.com

Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
UNION COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Road construction projects aim to meet school deadlines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may not look like it to all drivers, but major road construction projects are making progress as fall approaches. In the middle of July, the city of Sioux Falls provided updates on construction happening at Cliff Avenue (between 56th Street and Tomar Road), Minnesota Avenue (between 2nd Street and Russell Street), Arrowhead Parkway (from Veterans Parkway to 26th Street), west 41st Street intersection with Marion Road, and east 41st Street intersection Sycamore Avenue.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, SD
Madison, SD
Government
Lake County, SD
Government
City
Madison, SD
brookingsradio.com

Barn Fire in Rural Brookings County

Fire destroys a barn in rural Brookings County. It happened yesterday morning around 11am at 196th Street, west of 471st Avenue. Upon arrival, fire crews found the barn and surrounding round hay bales completely engulfed in flames. Responders battled the blaze for approximately three hours before successfully extinguishing the fire.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fraud cases chip away at organic food integrity

Trey Wharton of Sioux Falls has made numerous sacrifices in his life in order to maintain a healthful lifestyle centered around a vegan diet and consistent consumption of organic foods. To afford organic products that are sometimes double or triple the cost of conventionally grown foods, Wharton works two jobs,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Record-breaking rainfall; Grand opening makes a big splash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. Lincoln County authorities...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limit#Speed Zone
kelo.com

Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bikers on a budget

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s not just gas prices that Sturgis rally-goers have to consider as they make their way west. We find out what thrifty bikers are doing to stay ahead of inflation. Cash and credit rule the road when you’re heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

LCSO: Man points gun at driver on I-29, later arrested

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton man is facing numerous charges after being arrested in Lincoln County Friday evening. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a driver pointing a gun at another vehicle on Interstate 29 near the Harrisburg exit. Deputies...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Konz joining Floyd Valley Healthcare staff

LE MARS, Iowa -- Brooke Konz, MD has signed an agreement to begin general surgery practice at Floyd Valley Healthcare and its network partner Sioux Center Health beginning in August 2022. Dr. Konz recently completed her residency at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls,...
LE MARS, IA
kelo.com

Minnehaha Sheriff looking for wanted man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A wanted man is on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for Arthur Ray Hendrickson III. Hendrickson is wanted for aggravated assault. He is a white male, age 53, who stands 5 foot 8 and...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Several animals killed in Brookings barn fire

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies responded to a Thursday morning barn fire in Brookings. According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, when crews arrived at the barn on 196th Street, the structure and hay bales were on fire. The responding departments were able to extinguish the flames while on the scene for nearly three hours.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man faces multiple charges after firing gun in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after a man fired a gun in a domestic altercation. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in northwestern Sioux Falls, a call came in about a male and female altercation. The male fired a gun into the air while metro communications was on a call with one of the reporting parties.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

South Dakota janitor invents door lock to stop active shooters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been a number of deadly school shootings across America, one of the latest was in Ulvade, Texas. But a janitor from Dakota Wesleyan University thinks he’s invented a device that could save lives and make him a rich man. When he’s not cleaning floors, DWU janitor Jeff Harris […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
pureoldies1035.com

One dead and five injured in two-vehicle crash southwest of Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, S.D. – One person died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon southwest of Woonsocket. Names of the six people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2015 Toyota Rav4 was westbound on 230th...
WOONSOCKET, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy