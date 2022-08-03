ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Due to health issues, Eli Gold to miss start of Alabama’s 2022 football season

By Austin Franklin
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Eli Gold will be sidelined at the kickoff of Alabama football’s 2022 season due to health issues.

Crimson Tide Sports Marketing announced Wednesday morning that Chris Stewart, who handles play-by-play for Alabama’s basketball and baseball teams, will be filling in during Gold’s absence.

Additionally, Stewart will take on hosting duties for “The Nick Saban Show” and “Hey, Coach” radio broadcasts when it returns on August 18.

Gold has served as the voice of Alabama football radio broadcasts since 1988. No further information regarding Gold’s health has been released at this time.

Gold was awarded the 2019 National Football Foundation Chris Schenkel Award for his distinguished career broadcasting football games for the Crimson Tide and inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

Attempts to reach Gold for comment were not successful Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

AL.com

Eli Gold’s top 5 favorite calls from his Alabama football career

Alabama football will miss Eli Gold for at least some of the 2022 season, but we’ll never forget the legendary broadcaster’s greatest calls as voice of the Crimson Tide. Alabama announced this week that Gold will miss the start the 2022 football season due to health issues. Chris Stewart, the longtime broadcaster Alabama basketball and other sports will fill in until further notice. Stewart will also host the Nick Saban radio show on Thursday nights during the season. The Brooklyn native’s streak of consecutive Crimson Tide games called ended at 409 after catching COVID-19 before the 2020 trip to Arkansas, according to AL.com’s Michael Casagrande. Before that, Gold had both shoulders replaced in 2020.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
