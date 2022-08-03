Mets vs. Nationals Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, August 3 (Trust New York to Bounce Back)

Red Sox centerfielder Jarren Duran had to be restrained by Alex Verdugo from getting into it with Royals fans and Duran explained why he was so heated. There have been better days for Boston Red Sox centerfielder Jarren Duran (though most of those days have not been in the past couple of months) than what he experienced at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday in the series finale against the Kansas City Royals.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO