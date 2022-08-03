ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

Temporary closure of north and southbound Iowa 25 at I-80 near Menlo begins August 9

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago

(Adair Co) Bridge deck repair work on the Iowa 25 bridge over Interstate 80 in Adair County near Menlo will require closing north- and southbound Iowa 25 between I-80 and Guthrie County Road F-65 starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, until Thursday, October 20, weather permitting.

The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston construction office says during this project, traffic will be detoured around the work zone using I-80, Adair/Guthrie County Road N-77/Antique Country Drive, Guthrie County Road F-65, and Iowa 25.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

MidAmerican Cancels Wind Farm Project In Madison County

(Winterset, IA) – A wind farm project scheduled for Madison County has been canceled. Mid-American Energy was scheduled to add 30 wind turbines to the Arbor Hill Wind Project, but has reversed course in the face of strong local opposition. The Madison County Board of Supervisors passed a bill last month limiting the number of wind turbines Mid-American could build, which prompted a lawsuit. But on Saturday, landowners who’d agreed to lease their property for the wind farm received letters telling them it had been canceled. In a statement, the company said the changing “parameters” in Madison County made it unable to move forward with the project.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale

A company tasked with expanding a road in Urbandale failed numerous times last year to control the dust from construction, which led to complaints from neighbors, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Concrete Technologies, of Grimes, recently agreed to pay a $2,500 fine for the violations, DNR records show. Those resident complaints stemmed […] The post Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
URBANDALE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Adair County, IA
City
Creston, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Traffic
Adair County, IA
Government
City
Menlo, IA
Adair County, IA
Traffic
Western Iowa Today

2 Hurt in Dallas County Crash

(Dallas County) Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:26 a.m. on Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured occupants as 74-year-old Teddy Anderson of Webster City and 62-year-old Jeffrey Munch of Exira.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County 4H Leader Weighs in on Banner Award

(Atlantic) The activities at the Cass County Fair wrapped up this past Wednesday with clean-up day. Numerous projects will now compete at the Iowa State Fair, including Cass County Fair Queen Keira Olsen, selected to represent Cass County in a ceremony held on July 28. Part of the ceremony was the recognition of the 2022 Banner Club award-winning Bear Grove Blazers for their excellence in participation.
CASS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 80#County Road
Western Iowa Today

Excessive Heat Warning for Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills counties

(Omaha) The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills counties from Noon to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 is expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Madison County Man Dies in Dallas County Crash

(Dallas County) A Madison County man succumbed to his injuries due to a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:45 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 112-mile marker. Authorities say Mercy One transported 27-year-old Ryan Houghman of Earlham to Mercy Main Hospital in Des Moines, where he died from his injuries.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
kmaland.com

Corning man arrested on Page County charges

(KMAland) -- A Corning man was arrested on charges in Page County Saturday. According to the Page County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Jacob Alan Blake of Corning, Iowa was arrested in Adams County and transferred to Page County on charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Blake is...
PAGE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Laurel Street

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning following a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. Des Moines Police say the man is in critical condition. The crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Street and 2nd Avenue. Police say the motorcyclist was speeding before...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pickup strikes train in Cass County; No injuries

(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident near 665th Street and Hampton, at the railroad crossing, at 12:24 a.m. on Saturday, July 30th. A 2015 Chevrolet 2500 pickup being operated by James Stokley was traveling north on 665th, approaching the railroad crossing. Stokley did not see an oncoming train until he had arrived at the intersection and the train sounded its whistle. Stokley locked the brakes on the pickup, but continued to skid closer to the intersection and train. The pickup’s front left corner struck the train’s front right corner, causing approximately $6,000 worth of damage to the pickup and no noticeable damage to the train.
CASS COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning

In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
PERRY, IA
K92.3

Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?

I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Lengthy Audubon County Bridge project finally completed

(Audubon) The LE 20 bridge east of Audubon is finished. Audubon County Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen says the bridge has been closed since December. “This will bring some cheers. The LE 20 Bridge is completed. There’s some work going on right underneath the bridge and for that reason they still have it closed for Wednesday. On Thursday the bridge will be open and it will be a happy event for everyone that lives out there east of Audubon.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Sheriff: Identity of Polk County homicide victim released

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim who was murdered early Saturday morning. Scott Alan Crane, 51, of Des Moines has been identified as the homicide victim. Law enforcement responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of NE 46th Ave. […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Double crash on I-80 results in 1 dead, 2 injured

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A double crash between several vehicles Friday morning resulted in the death of one person. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between multiple vehicles at around 6:45 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 112 mile marker. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, vehicles were stopped on […]
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy