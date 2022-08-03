Temporary closure of north and southbound Iowa 25 at I-80 near Menlo begins August 9

(Adair Co) Bridge deck repair work on the Iowa 25 bridge over Interstate 80 in Adair County near Menlo will require closing north- and southbound Iowa 25 between I-80 and Guthrie County Road F-65 starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, until Thursday, October 20, weather permitting.

The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston construction office says during this project, traffic will be detoured around the work zone using I-80, Adair/Guthrie County Road N-77/Antique Country Drive, Guthrie County Road F-65, and Iowa 25.