Audubon County, IA

Lengthy Audubon County Bridge project finally completed

By Bennett Blake
 4 days ago

(Audubon) The LE 20 bridge east of Audubon is finished.

Audubon County Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen says the bridge has been closed since December. “This will bring some cheers. The LE 20 Bridge is completed. There’s some work going on right underneath the bridge and for that reason they still have it closed for Wednesday. On Thursday the bridge will be open and it will be a happy event for everyone that lives out there east of Audubon.”

Labor shortages were one of the many issues causing delays with the project. “There were some delays with the approaches on it. When they started to put the bridge back they found very soft, mushy soil and had to excavate that and put in rock to firm it up. When that was being done the railing crew had left and went to Nebraska and we had to wait for them to get back and put on the guard rails. There were a number of delays. There was a wind storm in May when they were forming up the deck and they had it all formed up and a wind storm came and blew a bunch of the forms loose and that took about three or four days to get that put back in place.”

There is still a pilot car, because of an asphalt project. However, that also comes with some good news. “Due to River Ruckus the company that was doing it was working on Highway 44 and they had to pull out of there. They are hoping to have our portion of it from Audubon to the Guthrie County line done within about two weeks. Then we’ll be all up and running on that entire stretch.”

The LE 20 bridge is located east of Audubon on F32 or 190th Street.

