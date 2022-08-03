Read full article on original website
Related
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told to lock down their $14 million house
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in a $14.6 million mansion in Montecito, however, the couple has reportedly been ordered to lock down their mansion. This comes after they were warned about a mountain lion stalking in the neighborhood that could spell disaster for the couple. Running loose.
TMZ.com
Angela Yee Sparks 'Breakfast Club' Breakup Rumors with 'Over' Tweet
Angela Yee is out of the 'Breakfast Club' after 10 years on the popular morning radio show. Yee Tweeted Tuesday, "The Breakfast Club is over as you know it." Yee faced her cohosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy on Wednesday, revealing she had been planning an exit strategy even before the pandemic and iHeartRadio approached her with an offer she couldn't refuse.
TMZ.com
Olivia Wilde Wins Legal Battle vs. Jason Sudeikis, Says He Intentionally Embarrassed Her
Olivia Wilde just won a victory in her custody war against Jason Sudeikis ... after claiming he intentionally humiliated her by sicc'ing a process server on her in the middle of a public appearance. As we previously reported, Oliva was on stage at CinemaCon in Vegas back in April, when...
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
'Insecure' Actress Denise Dowse In Coma After Case of Meningitis
Actress Denise Dowse, famous for her roles on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Insecure" is currently fighting for her life in a coma, TMZ has learned. Denise's sister, Tracey, revealed the news late last week, saying, "I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family Denise Dowse."
Jennette McCurdy’s mother warned her not ‘to get too close’ to Miranda Cosgrove because she didn’t ‘believe in God’
Jennette McCurdy said her late mother warned her not “to get too close” with former iCarly costar Miranda Cosgrove because “she doesn’t believe in God”.The now 30-year-old actor starred as Sam Puckett alongside Cosgrove’s Carly Shay in the hit Nickelodeon teen sitcom. In her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died – in which McCurdy disclosed details about her abusive childhood – she further recalled her first encounter with Cosgrove. “She was leaning against a wall, sipping Coke from a glass bottle and texting on her Sidekick,” the former child star wrote in her book released today (9 August).The...
TMZ.com
Lance Armstrong Marries Longtime Girlfriend In France, 'Best. Day. Ever.'
Lance Armstrong is a married man -- he just tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend ... and the ceremony went down in a very familiar place for the former cycling star -- France!. Armstrong posted a bunch of photos Tuesday morning of the amazing event ... calling his special...
TMZ.com
Meek Mill Signs With WME After Leaving Jay-Z's Roc Nation
Meek Mill has landed a sweet new Hollywood deal with William Morris Endeavor -- this after bouncing from Jay-Z's Roc Nation management after 12 years. Meek praised WME President Ari Greenburg Thursday for "opening the door" for his upcoming dives in the film, digital and books sectors ... as well as expanding business for his planned Culture Currency takeover.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Johnny Depp Signs New Deal With Dior To Come Back as Face of Sauvage Cologne
If there were any doubts big names would get behind Johnny Depp again following his legal win over Amber Heard, lay them to rest ... Dior is betting big on JD with a new contract. Sources directly connected to the deal tell TMZ … Johnny just signed back with Dior...
TMZ.com
Patrick Carney
Michelle Branch Splitting with Husband Patrick Carney After 3 Years. Black Keys Drummer -- Our Best Pre-Game Pump Up Song Is ... (VIDEO) The Black Keys Drummer -- GIANT Wave Slam Hazard ... Dislocated Shoulder. 1/04/15. Jack White -- FINALLY Apologizes to the Black Keys. 5/31/14. 3/10/14. The Black Keys...
Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Traumazine’ Is A Multi-Faceted Mood
A Megan Thee Stallion verse is not unlike a bag of salt and vinegar chips—there’s something classic and quaint and straight-up hood about the sharp and improbable flavors packed inside every one of them. There were always going to be some quirky juxtapositions with Meg. The twenty-something spitter is an old soul who swears by Pimp C and Biggie and Juicy J. While other rappers her age couldn’t point out Pete Rock in a police lineup, nearly every time Meg spits a freestyle in one of her many viral clips, it’s over a classic instrumental from some raw Nineties hit. Mentored...
TMZ.com
Britney Spears' Lawyer Rips Kevin Federline As Feud Over Kids Escalates
Britney Spears' lawyer is going scorched earth on Kevin Federline ... ripping him for yapping about her relationship with their boys and posting videos of family matters. Attorney Mathew Rosengart says ... K-Fed's decision to post old footage of Britney arguing with boys Sean Preston and Jayden James was cruel, bottom-the-barrel behavior.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
Bear Grylls
Ashton Kutcher Reveals Autoimmune Disease Threatening Hearing and Sight. Marshawn Lynch -- Runs Wild w/ Bear Grylls ... Guns, Chopper & Wild Animals! (PHOTO + VIDEO) Prince William & Kate -- Best Seats at Wimbledon ... With Bear Grylls?. ‘The Island With Bear Grylls’ -- Mouth To Mouth Saves Endangered...
TMZ.com
Iraqi Actress Will Sue Newspaper that Used her Photo in Story about 'Fat' Women
An Iraqi actress is irate over a story about "fat" women -- a story that used a photo of her to illustrate a point -- so she's suing. Enas Taleb is a big deal in Iraq ... and she's publicly fuming over the story in the Economist titled, "Why Women Are Fatter Than Men in the Arab World."
TMZ.com
Ludacris Says He's Spreading Positivity Because The World Needs It
Ludacris is currently beaming with positivity -- even if the world is drenched in negativity. We ran into Chris Lova Lova out in NYC … defending Snoop Dogg's gray dreadlocks and pounding the pavement in support of the 3rd season of his Netflix children’s special “Karma’s World” and he says the overall goal is to spread light and energy in the places that need it the most.
TMZ.com
Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling Pays Tribute to His Late Wife
Olivia Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, is reeling from the loss of his wife, but finding strength to post some beautiful words in the wake of her death. John use Olivia's official Instagram account Wednesday to share a message, "Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever."
TMZ.com
America's Personal Trainer' Tony Little 'Memba Him?!
American fitness instructor and television personality Tony Little was in his mid 20's when he became known as a true fitness guru and infomercial icon back in the 80s. As a former 'Mr. Florida' and a 'Junior America' bodybuilding champion, Tony's fitness career started climbing when he executed fitness and exercise programs after sustaining numerous injuries in a car accident.
TMZ.com
Britney's Kids Angry at Her, Haven't Seen Her in 5 Months, Says Federline Lawyer
Britney Spears has not seen her 2 kids in 5 months, because they feel uncomfortable around her and have received some very upsetting texts from her ... this according to Kevin Federline's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan. Kaplan spoke with Kevin after Britney posted her lengthy account of her relationship with...
Comments / 1