Celebrities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told to lock down their $14 million house

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in a $14.6 million mansion in Montecito, however, the couple has reportedly been ordered to lock down their mansion. This comes after they were warned about a mountain lion stalking in the neighborhood that could spell disaster for the couple. Running loose.
Angela Yee Sparks 'Breakfast Club' Breakup Rumors with 'Over' Tweet

Angela Yee is out of the 'Breakfast Club' after 10 years on the popular morning radio show. Yee Tweeted Tuesday, "The Breakfast Club is over as you know it." Yee faced her cohosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy on Wednesday, revealing she had been planning an exit strategy even before the pandemic and iHeartRadio approached her with an offer she couldn't refuse.
Beyonce
Monica Lewinsky
Bill Clinton
'Insecure' Actress Denise Dowse In Coma After Case of Meningitis

Actress Denise Dowse, famous for her roles on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Insecure" is currently fighting for her life in a coma, TMZ has learned. Denise's sister, Tracey, revealed the news late last week, saying, "I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family Denise Dowse."
Jennette McCurdy’s mother warned her not ‘to get too close’ to Miranda Cosgrove because she didn’t ‘believe in God’

Jennette McCurdy said her late mother warned her not “to get too close” with former iCarly costar Miranda Cosgrove because “she doesn’t believe in God”.The now 30-year-old actor starred as Sam Puckett alongside Cosgrove’s Carly Shay in the hit Nickelodeon teen sitcom. In her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died – in which McCurdy disclosed details about her abusive childhood – she further recalled her first encounter with Cosgrove. “She was leaning against a wall, sipping Coke from a glass bottle and texting on her Sidekick,” the former child star wrote in her book released today (9 August).The...
Meek Mill Signs With WME After Leaving Jay-Z's Roc Nation

Meek Mill has landed a sweet new Hollywood deal with William Morris Endeavor -- this after bouncing from Jay-Z's Roc Nation management after 12 years. Meek praised WME President Ari Greenburg Thursday for "opening the door" for his upcoming dives in the film, digital and books sectors ... as well as expanding business for his planned Culture Currency takeover.
Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch Splitting with Husband Patrick Carney After 3 Years. Black Keys Drummer -- Our Best Pre-Game Pump Up Song Is ... (VIDEO) The Black Keys Drummer -- GIANT Wave Slam Hazard ... Dislocated Shoulder. 1/04/15. Jack White -- FINALLY Apologizes to the Black Keys. 5/31/14. 3/10/14. The Black Keys...
Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Traumazine’ Is A Multi-Faceted Mood

A Megan Thee Stallion verse is not unlike a bag of salt and vinegar chips—there’s something classic and quaint and straight-up hood about the sharp and improbable flavors packed inside every one of them. There were always going to be some quirky juxtapositions with Meg. The twenty-something spitter is an old soul who swears by Pimp C and Biggie and Juicy J. While other rappers her age couldn’t point out Pete Rock in a police lineup, nearly every time Meg spits a freestyle in one of her many viral clips, it’s over a classic instrumental from some raw Nineties hit.  Mentored...
Britney Spears' Lawyer Rips Kevin Federline As Feud Over Kids Escalates

Britney Spears' lawyer is going scorched earth on Kevin Federline ... ripping him for yapping about her relationship with their boys and posting videos of family matters. Attorney Mathew Rosengart says ... K-Fed's decision to post old footage of Britney arguing with boys Sean Preston and Jayden James was cruel, bottom-the-barrel behavior.
Bear Grylls

Ashton Kutcher Reveals Autoimmune Disease Threatening Hearing and Sight. Marshawn Lynch -- Runs Wild w/ Bear Grylls ... Guns, Chopper & Wild Animals! (PHOTO + VIDEO) Prince William & Kate -- Best Seats at Wimbledon ... With Bear Grylls?. ‘The Island With Bear Grylls’ -- Mouth To Mouth Saves Endangered...
Ludacris Says He's Spreading Positivity Because The World Needs It

Ludacris is currently beaming with positivity -- even if the world is drenched in negativity. We ran into Chris Lova Lova out in NYC … defending Snoop Dogg's gray dreadlocks and pounding the pavement in support of the 3rd season of his Netflix children’s special “Karma’s World” and he says the overall goal is to spread light and energy in the places that need it the most.
Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling Pays Tribute to His Late Wife

Olivia Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, is reeling from the loss of his wife, but finding strength to post some beautiful words in the wake of her death. John use Olivia's official Instagram account Wednesday to share a message, "Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever."
America's Personal Trainer' Tony Little 'Memba Him?!

American fitness instructor and television personality Tony Little was in his mid 20's when he became known as a true fitness guru and infomercial icon back in the 80s. As a former 'Mr. Florida' and a 'Junior America' bodybuilding champion, Tony's fitness career started climbing when he executed fitness and exercise programs after sustaining numerous injuries in a car accident.
