Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds prepares to send supplies to eastern Kentucky flood survivors

Five more flood-impacted Kentucky counties approved for additional FEMA funding
Residents of five more counties can now receive additional assistance following the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. FEMA approved individual and disaster unemployment assistance in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley and Whitely counties. “This is more good news for the residents in these counties, who can immediately begin applying for assistance,”...
wdrb.com
Beshear calls looters hitting flooded eastern Kentucky homes 'the worst of the worst'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising. "Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear...
Abandoned mines and poor oversight worsened Kentucky flooding, attorneys say
As eastern Kentuckians continue to search for missing loved ones, muck out their homes and prepare for more rain, they are beginning to ask who could be at fault for this past week's deadly flooding and whether it was a natural disaster or one caused by the coal mines that have drastically reshaped and scarred the landscape.
PHOTOS: Here’s how eastern Kentucky looks after devastating floods
Homes are gone, and lives will never be the same. Ohio Valley Resource Data Reporter Justin Hicks has been cataloguing scenes from the cleanup.
Legendary Eastern Kentucky High School Now an Emergency Supply Shelter
Kentucky Car Collection Survives Flooding
Finally, a good story coming out from this awful tragedy!. The recent flooding in Kentucky has been horrific, particularly with the loss of life. While the loss of vehicles, even collectable models, doesn’t even begin to compare to deaths, we want to bring a story of hope after we ran across a local story of how a car collector’s house was damaged in the flooding but his car collection survived.
Kentucky flood victim survives with wife, two of four pets
Randall Roberson is one of the people in eastern Kentucky who lost everything in the flood. He is counting on assistance from FEMA and the generosity of others to get his life back.
Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard
Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. "I think when it all clears...
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
wdrb.com
Chris Stapleton helping eastern Kentucky flood victims
County music singer Chris Stapleton has been seen offering a helping hand to eastern Kentucky communities impacted by flood damage.
wkyufm.org
TODAY.com
Hundreds still missing after deadly floods in Kentucky
Rescue crews are still searching for hundreds of missing people after last week’s historic floods in Kentucky. At least 37 people have died, and that number is expected to rise.Aug. 3, 2022.
wnky.com
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
cbs4indy.com
WLWT 5
PHOTOS: A look at damage across Eastern Kentucky amid catastrophic flooding
Communities across eastern Kentucky were ravaged by catastrophic flooding over the past several days, with some being completely wiped out. Here's a look at the damage caused by the historic flooding event.
