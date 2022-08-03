ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds prepares to send supplies to eastern Kentucky flood survivors

By WKU Public Radio
wkyufm.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wkyufm.org

Comments / 0

Related
wkyufm.org

Five more flood-impacted Kentucky counties approved for additional FEMA funding

Residents of five more counties can now receive additional assistance following the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. FEMA approved individual and disaster unemployment assistance in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley and Whitely counties. “This is more good news for the residents in these counties, who can immediately begin applying for assistance,”...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Planking Traveler

Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky

Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayfield, KY
Government
Mayfield, KY
Society
City
Hindman, KY
Graves County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
County
Graves County, KY
Graves County, KY
Society
City
Mayfield, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
WBKR

Legendary Eastern Kentucky High School Now an Emergency Supply Shelter

As an enormous fan of college basketball, you'd think I'd have visited both halls of fame dedicated to hoops, but you'd be wrong. That's one on me. But maybe I ought to do a deeper dive and really dig into the rich, beloved history of basketball in Kentucky. Maybe I need to discover where "miracles" happened at the high school level. The Commonwealth has never been the focus of a basketball movie like Hoosiers, but it could have been. Hey, it still can be.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky

Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
HORSE CAVE, KY
Motorious

Kentucky Car Collection Survives Flooding

Finally, a good story coming out from this awful tragedy!. The recent flooding in Kentucky has been horrific, particularly with the loss of life. While the loss of vehicles, even collectable models, doesn’t even begin to compare to deaths, we want to bring a story of hope after we ran across a local story of how a car collector’s house was damaged in the flooding but his car collection survived.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Kentucky#Volunteers#Eastern Kentucky#Disaster Management
wdrb.com

2 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Kentucky in one week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two second-prize Mega Millions tickets were sold in Kentucky during the same week. The Kentucky Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold in Erlanger, Kentucky, for Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball. Friday's...
ERLANGER, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
wnky.com

McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy