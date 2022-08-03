Arizona Football in a better position heading into fall camp than in 2021

Read on zonazealots.com
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff Kronenfeld
7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month
While the Southwest can be a pricey place to live, retirees who want to settle there don't need to fret. Even if you're on a fixed income, places exist in the region where you can live comfortably....
gilaherald.com
How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?
Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
Southern Arizona Local Races
With many of the tightly contested statewide races still undecided hours after the polls have closed, local races are reporting their frontrunners.
Ciscomani, Engel declared primary winners in AZ Congressional District 6
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As projected winners in Tuesday’s primary, candidates Juan Ciscomani and Kirsten Engel are set to face off for Arizona’s only open seat in Congress, the new Congressional District 6. The seat is up for grabs this fall because Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is not...
iheart.com
Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In Tucson
Thursday (August 4th) is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, so you have the perfect excuse to celebrate with a big, gooey, warm, chocolatey cookie. So where is the best place to go in Tucson to get cookies?. Yelp has a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in town, based...
Democrats call Senate candidate Masters dangerous
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for a bruising three months now that the primaries have picked the opponents for the November general election. The gloves were already off in this year’s election but in the primary it was Republican vs Republican. Now it’s Democrats vs Republicans trading punches in a race that could decide who controls the US Senate.
Jerry Seinfeld and George Lopez coming to Tucson
Jerry Seinfeld and George Lopez are performing in Tucson at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall and Casino Del Sol, respectively.
12news.com
Pinal County could see new elections director for November after 'embarrassing' ballot shortage
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Officials said Pinal County made a mistake and is embarrassed after running out of ballots in some voting locations just hours before polls closed in Arizona's primary election on Tuesday. County Supervisor Chair Jeffrey McClure (Dist. 4) said he's not sure how the shortage happened...
63,000 Mail-in Ballots in GOP-Dominated County Delivered to Wrong Voters
DEVELOPING STORY: As many as 63,000 mail-in ballots were delivered to the wrong voters in Pinal County, Arizona. The Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Arizona released a statement calling for the immediate resignation of the county’s election director. “During Arizona’s primary elections the RNC and Republican...
Here's Where To Get Arizona's Best Hot Dog
Hot dogs truly are an American classic. There are tons of different types of hot dogs, each boasting different flavor combinations, toppings, and buns. And now that spring is in the air and warmer weather is on the way, there is no better time to indulge in a delicious hot dog.
Famous Hollywood Restaurant Coming Soon
A new fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinker/Unsplash. It isn’t easy making it in Hollywood. With competition coming from every corner, it takes talent, hard work, perseverance, not to mention a little bit of luck. That goes for just about every industry, including the restaurant business. One rags to riches story includes a food booth operation that started out as little more than a few guys setting up shop across from some Hollywood studios in order to sling food and hopefully gain some attention. Now, just a few years later, the food cart has expanded nationally, and it is bringing its taste to Tucson.
AZFamily
3 arrested after deadly shooting in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three 18-year-olds have been arrested in the shooting death of a Casa Grande man who died earlier this month. Police say Jeramiah Anthony Rivera, 18, was arrested in Globe on Thursday. Two other suspects were arrested on Friday--Miguel Angel Castillo-Tapia, found in Toltec, and Alfred Reyes, found in Casa Grande.
This Is The Most Supernatural City In Arizona
The Grand Canyon State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings. Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.
Police: Two brothers dead following 22nd Street late night shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Updated on July 25 at 4:08 p.m. The Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting on Sunday night. The shooting occurred on Sunday July, 24 around 11:52 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 7400 block of East 22nd Street. Two male victims were located...
Pinal County residents are getting a new route, alleviating traffic
Meridian ConstructionRay Telles, PIO for the Public works Department. (Pinal County, AZ) The meridian project started in August 2021 and is coming to an end this summer. The meridian needed to be done around this time since State Route 24 (SR 24) was also opening.
