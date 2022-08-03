Perquimans' Thach stays committed to UNC-Wilmington, doesn't sign with San Francisco Giants after being drafted in July

Late afternoon Tuesday, July 19, Tanner Thach received a phone call he was not expecting.

On the other end was San Francisco Giants scout D.J. Jauss. The purpose of the call was to inform Thach that he was the 556th pick of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, but the last pick of the 18th round was far from a guarantee to sign with them.

The Perquimans graduate had already declined offers from the San Diego Padres that would have made him the 180th pick in the sixth round the day before or the 330th selection in the 11th round earlier that Tuesday.

Thach knew the Giants selecting him was in the realm of possibility, though not a given, after talking to Jauss the day before the official selection, but the UNC-Wilmington commit, who was on the college campus at the time as he’s been taking summer classes, still didn’t see that moment coming.

“I was very surprised,” Thach said. “I had no idea that it was happening. Just got back to my apartment from lifting weights and (Jauss) called me. He told me he drafted me and that he’d support whatever decision I chose, but he felt like I could one day play in the major leagues. He was very excited; I was very excited but also very surprised at the same time.”

After nearly two weeks of waiting on a final signing bonus offer from the Giants, that Thach declined to disclose the amount of, the two-time state championship most valuable player made his decision earlier this week.

“I am going to go to college,” Thach told the Daily Advance.

The decision ends what has been a busy three or so months for Thach, noting that he was relieved to finally know what’s next but also is thankful for going through the process.

Thach committed to UNC-Wilmington last November and credited his Christian faith for leading him in a direction that went with continuing his collegiate commitment over professional baseball for now.

“I think that I felt in my spirit that God was trying to lead me to Wilmington and through the process, I was really excited to go either way because I knew both were such a great opportunity,” Thach said. “I feel like it all worked out in God’s will because I believe that he was leading me to Wilmington and I just give credit to him really for this choice.

“I realize that there’s a possibility that I could never be drafted again or go through this process, but I believe that the best choice was made.”

Thach noted how excited he is for the college experience on and off the field.

He first acknowledged how much he is looking forward to “what most people say are the best years of your life” and how he’d miss that if he chose to go pro.

The 1A state player of the year is also itching to be part of the competitive baseball program in the Colonial Athletic Association.

The Seahawks have reached 10 NCAA tournament regionals since 2003 with the last one being three seasons ago in 2019.

“I know that each year we can be contenders for the conference championship as well as regional and beyond, so I’m really looking forward to that,” he said. “I’ve developed a relationship with a lot of my teammates over the course of this summer school session. I just believe that I definitely did not go wrong making this choice.”

Choosing to go to school, however, does not rule out Thach going through the same process he just experienced this summer.

The end goal, Thach said, is to get drafted again in the future and be at a place where he's comfortable signing with that team.

Drafted as a first baseman by San Francisco, the lefty isn’t quite ready to give up pitching as he has put up dominant numbers in both the batter’s box and on the mound with the Perquimans Pirates and Edenton Steamers in 2022.

College will give him the chance to refine his game even more in both aspects and potentially see himself in an even better draft slot down the road.

“Going through Wilmington, I believe it’s a great opportunity to make myself a better baseball player,” Thach said. “Also to give myself a chance as a pitcher. If I would have gone this year to professional baseball, there was a good possibility I’d never pitch again and I was really looking forward to the opportunity to play in the field and pitch in Wilmington, so I believe that I could grow better as a player here and go through the same process again.”