ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Power 102.9 NoCo

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive

YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Thornton Heath explosion: Fears girl trapped in rubble of destroyed house after three children rescued

There are fears that a child could be trapped in the rubble of a destroyed building after a London home exploded this morning.Two neighbours, Kutoya Kukanda, 50, and Delroy Simms, 62, said they helped rescue three children from the rubble at around 7am, but they feared a girl aged around four or five was still trapped inside. They believed the children's mother had been evacuated.They said the house next door had also been badly affected by the blast.Some residents at the cordon said they had reported a strong gas smell two weeks ago, and others said they had been feeling...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy