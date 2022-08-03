Read on www.polygon.com
Related
Polygon
Pokémon Go Fest Sapporo global event guide
Alongside Pokémon Go Fest’s Sapporo stop, there’s an in-game global event occurring at the same time. From Aug. 5-7, certain Pokémon will be spawning more often, and there’s a Collection Challenge to catch all of the increased spawns. This small event has a grass-type theme,...
Polygon
Vampire Survivors cheat code list and Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane guide
The latest Vampire Survivors patch — version 0.10 — added an entirely new menu dedicated to secrets. To unlock this menu, you’ll need to find a new Relic called the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane. The Relic will also allow you to input special cheat codes into the game, bypassing some of the more obnoxious challenges and unlocking requirements for characters, stages, and more.
Polygon
Marvel vs. Capcom 2 getting rereleased in arcade cabinet form
Capcom’s beloved crossover fighting game Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes is getting a new rerelease, in arcade cabinet form, thanks to retro arcade specialists Arcade1Up. The arcade cabinet will also include seven other Capcom fighting games based on Marvel Comics characters. Arcade1Up’s Marvel vs. Capcom 2...
Polygon
How to use knockback influence in MultiVersus
Character brawler MultiVersus takes inspiration from Super Smash Bros. in many ways. Even casual players may recognize the Smash Bros. mechanic of directional influence – the ability for the person getting hit to influence the direction in which their character sails across the screen. A simplified version appears in Multiversus called knockback influence. Like its Smash Bros. counterpart, it allows players to survive potentially fatal hits. This guide will tell you why knockback influence is so important, and how to use it to not die as much in the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
After ‘Transparent’ Amazon’s Italian Original Series ‘Prisma,’ Which Launches From Locarno, Challenges Teen Gender Norms –– Watch Clip (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Video’s Italian original series “Prisma,” which launches on Aug. 10 from the Locarno Film Festival, sees the streamer revisit the theme of gender identity fluidity after “Transparent” while catering to a young adult audience and also connecting with Italy’s neorealist roots. The eight-episode show (watch exclusive clip) – which marks the first TV series to premiere at the prominent Swiss fest dedicated to indie cinema – is centered around identical adolescent twins Marco and Andrea, who challenge gender norms in different ways, along with their group of friends who are also going...
Polygon
Why is the new Predator movie only on Hulu?
The Predator film franchise might never have scaled the heights of the original 1987 movie — a suspenseful action classic, directed by John McTiernan and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger — but its three sequels to date have been reliably entertaining theatrical experiences, and reliably profitable at the box office. (The latter goes for the trashier Alien vs. Predator spinoffs, too.)
Polygon
MultiVersus: All upcoming and leaked fighters
MultiVersus is a few weeks into its pre-season beta period, and it already has 17 characters to choose from. Although the game’s first season has been delayed, two more heroes will join the roster in the next couple of months. But what about beyond? Who else from the world of Warner Bros. will come to the platform brawler?
Polygon
In Time Flies, life is meaningless, do what you can before death takes you
One of the weirder games revealed during this year’s Summer Game Fest was undoubtedly Time Flies. On its surface, it appears to be a modest time-management game where you explore a house and try to complete as many goals as you can before dying. Each run lasts between one and two minutes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polygon
How to get gold fast in MultiVersus
Gold is one of the main virtual currencies in Warner Bros.’ new Smash Bros.-like platform fighting game, MultiVersus. Fitting in with the game’s free-to-play model, gold serves as the non-paid currency that can be earned from just playing the game, and there are quite a few ways to get your hands on it.
Polygon
Square Enix feared Eidos, Crystal Dynamics games cannibalized other sales
Square Enix executives, in their first quarterly earnings call since selling the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex franchises and the studios making them, explained that decision to investors on Friday. The publisher’s reasoning, according to analyst David Gibson, is that its Western studios and their products might have been cannibalizing...
Comments / 0