Another hot day but not the hottest on record

Indiana less humid, drier by the middle of the week
INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will feature rain chances with a few thunderstorms. Then, we move on to less humid and drier weather!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
Storm chances Sunday for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Storms will be scattered throughout our Sunday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near triple digits. Hot and muggy weather is underway!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
At least 5 injured in several overnight shootings across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – At least five people were injured in several overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Police were called to the area of East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue just before 1:00 a.m. When they arrived they found a man with injuries from a gunshot. He was awake and breathing, according to police.
Golf and music venue opens downtown, revitalizing White River area
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Back 9 is officially open in Indianapolis, near Lucas Oil Stadium. The golf and music venue is a brand new, 58,500 square-foot facility that includes 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range, an outdoor music pavilion, restaurant and bar spaces, and more. Positioning itself as downtown’s...
4 injured in 11-vehicle crash on I-69 near Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Four people were injured in an 11-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on I-69 northbound near Anderson that caused heavy traffic and multiple lane closures. The incident occurred when 10 passenger cars were stopped on I-69 NB between Rangeline Road and Markleville Road, an area just south of Anderson, for a smaller crash a little ways up the road, according to Sgt. Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police.
Mayor promises record public safety spending in proposed 2023 city budget
INDIANAPOLIS — Emerging from the financial instability of the COVID-19 pandemic into the uncertainty of a potential recession, the proposed 2023 municipal budget for the City of Indianapolis will top out at approximately $1.4 billion, up $100 million from this year’s budget. Mayor Joe Hogsett’s spending plan for...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a vehicle Sunday morning. Around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the area of 86th Street and Zionsville road on report of a crash. Per IMPD, the motorcyclist, not wearing a helmet, rear-ended a vehicle on West...
1 man dead after shooting on city’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis’ northwest side Saturday morning. Just before 6:00 a.m., IMPD was dispatched to the 3400 block of Marabou Mills Drive on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male inside of a vehicle who...
Edinburgh lost child found walking on US-31, water rescue called off
EDINBURGH, Ind. — A lost child in Edinburgh has been found safe, police say, and the water rescue sparked by the child’s disappearance near a dam has been called off. Edinburgh Police and Fire were called Sunday afternoon to the Edinburgh Dam on State Road 252 for reports of a missing 11-year-old. The child, witnesses said, was last seen right next to the water near his mother.
Fellow soldiers travel from across the U.S. to honor fallen Elwood officer
FISHERS, Ind. — On Friday a visitation was held for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old Army veteran and Fishers native was killed last Sunday in the line of duty. For five hours, people from across the country came to ITOWN Church in Fishers to pay their respects,...
Eli Lilly to seek employment growth outside of Indiana after abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the largest employers and oldest companies in Indiana will begin looking for expansion opportunities outside of the Hoosier State in the wake of a recently passed abortion ban bill. Eli Lilly and Co. released a statement Saturday that said the abortion ban may hurt the...
2 individuals in critical condition following 3 overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in critical condition and one person is injured after three separate shootings in the city overnight. The first incident occurred near the 1200 block of South Girls School Road. Police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on report of a person shot. IMPD says the victim from this incident is currently in critical condition.
Man dies from injuries in Greenwood crash
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A man has died after being injured in a crash Wednesday in Greenwood. Police say a car crashed into the back of a semi on N. Graham Road in between County Line Road and Main Street on Wednesday afternoon and became wedged underneath. Witnesses told police the car was speeding.
Gen Con brings fans of gaming and more together downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s called “The Best Four Days in Gaming”, but a walk through the Indiana Convention Center during Gen Con shows that this convention is about so much more than just tabletop gaming. This year marks the 55th Anniversary Edition of the largest and longest-running...
Visitation for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz
The ITOWN church in Fishers was the home church for Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz. Video from inside shows Shahnavaz’ flag-draped coffin. The room was filled with fellow officers standing shoulder to shoulder. For more go to www.cbs4indy.com.
Fatal shooting leads to suspect shootout with police
INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after a shooting and two suspects are in custody following a shootout with police early Saturday morning. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were patrolling around 1:40 a.m. at 1900 North Belleview Place to investigate recent violent crimes in the area. While there, officers said they saw a shooting.
Funeral, procession held for fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz
INDIANAPOLIS — The greater Indianapolis community and beyond celebrated and honored the life of fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz on Saturday while participating in his funeral services. Shahnavaz was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop on July 31. The funeral. A funeral service was held for...
End of watch: Fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz answers final call
On Saturday, fallen Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz was laid to rest. End of watch: Fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz …. At least 5 injured in several overnight shootings …. Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on …. Sunday Colts Training Camp. Officer Noah Shahnavaz remembered by family friends...
DOJ: Indy man with ‘serious criminal history’ gets nearly 5 years for heroin trafficking
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for trafficking heroin while on parole, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. The DOJ said 57-year-old Darrion Elliott will serve 57 months after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin. Court...
