Albon stays with Williams on multi-year deal

Read on racer.com
Related
racer.com
IndyCar mandates air scoops in Nashville again to deal with high temperatures
The NTT IndyCar Series has mandated the installation of overhead cockpit air scoops for today’s 80-lap Nashville Grand Prix race. The decision comes after two days of high heat and humidity have taken cockpit temperatures to an extreme. Ambient temperatures are expected to be above 90F during the race,...
racer.com
Steiner says Haas won’t wait for Ferrari on Schumacher
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner does not have to wait for Ferrari to decide what it wants to do with Mick Schumacher to finalize its driver lineup but is in no rush to make a call. Schumacher is in his second season in Formula 1 and has had some eye-catching...
racer.com
McLaren in Ricciardo exit talks before Piastri announcement
McLaren is in negotiations with Daniel Ricciardo about his departure from the team and trying to facilitate a move to another Formula 1 outfit before it announces Oscar Piastri’s arrival. RACER understands McLaren feels it has a valid contract with Piastri for 2023 after Alpine failed to complete formalities...
racer.com
Veach on comeback trail from Indy Lights coaching to midget racing
Zach Veach has been searching for his next move in motor racing. The Ohioan trained extensively on the Mazda Road to Indy, won plenty of races, found a sponsor in Gainbridge to take to Andretti Autosport to fund a three-year run in IndyCar, and turned his attention to IMSA and sports car endurance racing when his open-wheel journey came to a premature conclusion.
RELATED PEOPLE
racer.com
IMSA names Diverse Driver Development Scholarship finalists
IMSA has announced the seven talented young racers who are finalists for the second annual IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship. Two women and five men were selected from dozens of applicants to contend for the scholarship worth upwards of a quarter million dollars in value toward a full season of competition in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge or IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge next year.
racer.com
Inside the SCCA, with Keaton Van Thof
My guest on episode 54 of Inside the SCCA is the next generation of the SCCA. He started driving a Spec Miata in 2019 and now he’s living his dream — driving an winged open-wheel car. Keaton Van Thof shares his story of building his first car, learning the sport and his aspirations for the future.
CARS・
racer.com
Albuquerque, Hawksworth claim Road America IMSA poles
Filipe Albuquerque put in a blistering lap to claim pole position for tomorrow’s 2h40 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race with a 1m48.915s in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura — the only driver breaking into the 48s as he averaged 133.8mph around the 4.048-mile, 14-turn circuit. Albuquerque was nearly a second clear of WTR’s championship rival, the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian Acura, which Tom Blomqvist qualified in third.
racer.com
Paretta Autosport adds Monterey entry with De Silvestro
Paretta Autosport and its partners at Ed Carpenter Racing will add a fourth event to its NTT IndyCar season with the No. 16 Chevy. Making its debut at Road America, Paretta’s Simona De Silvestro raced at Mid-Ohio and was meant to close the three-race program this weekend in Nashville, but a new end to the 2022 journey has been confirmed for Monterey, with an announcement of sponsorship forthcoming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
Gibbs motors to fifth Xfinity win of 2022 in Michigan
Taking control of the race in the final stage, Ty Gibbs sped to his NASCAR Xfinity Series-best fifth victory of the season in Saturday’s New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway. The tenor of the race changed markedly near the end of the second stage when pole winner Noah...
racer.com
PRUETT: Would someone take control please?
Will anyone step up and take control of the NTT IndyCar Series’ drivers’ championship? It’s been the defining question of the title quest so far in 2022. As we sprint from Sunday’s Nashville Grand Prix through World Wide Technology Raceway on August 20 to Portland on September 4 and the grand finale in Monterey on September 11, we’re waiting to see if any among the incredibly tight grouping of title contenders will distance themselves from the rest.
racer.com
Door still open for Piastri at Alpine despite dispute
Alpine is still open to running Oscar Piastri in 2023 despite the dispute with McLaren over his contract status and the Australian stating he will not race for the team. Piastri was named as Fernando Alonso’s replacement on Monday after the Spaniard signed for Aston Martin, but the Alpine reserve driver issued a response that he had not approved the announcement and would not be staying with the team. That is due to Piastri having signed a contract with McLaren to replace Daniel Ricciardo next year, although talks are ongoing regarding Ricciardo’s departure.
racer.com
Newgarden on contact with Grosjean: 'Welcome to IndyCar; it gets tight'
The Golden Rule was applied, as Josef Newgarden sees it, in his aggressive pass of Romain Grosjean that led to the Swiss-born Frenchman’s hard meeting with the Turn 9 wall on Sunday in Nashville. On a restart with just a few laps to go, Newgarden fired his No. 2...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Darryn Binder on the jump from Moto3 to MotoGP
South Africa’s Darryn Binder was the seventh-place finisher in the 2021 Moto3 World Championship atop a Petronas Sprinta Racing Team Honda NSF250R. Once the season wrapped up, Binder was tapped by the WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP team to join the premiere MotoGP classification for 2022 — a massive leap in that the Moto2 classification was skipped over. A Moto3 racing motorcycle is powered by a 250cc single-cylinder engine that makes 60hp, while a modern MotoGP race bike is powered by a 1000cc four-cylinder engine that churns out 250hp. Grouped together with four other rookie racers graduating to MotoGP in 2022, namely Marco Bezzechi, Raul Fernandez, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Remy Gardner, the South African has run between the top 10 and top 20 and has made steady improvement. He’ll start 23rd in Sunday’s British GP at Silverstone, which launches the season’s second half.
racer.com
Lundqvist on Nashville pole after qualifying canceled
Linus Lundqvist moved one step closer to his first Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship Saturday when he was awarded the pole for the Indy Lights Music City Grand Prix, as lightning-laden thunderstorms that rolled through downtown Nashville forced the cancellation of qualifying. The starting field was set by...
racer.com
IMSA Diverse Driver Scholarship winner Jaden Conwright: "We've shown well"
IMSA has announced the finalists for its second Diverse Driver Development Scholarship. The first recipient of that scholarship, Jaden Conwright, is approaching the end of his season as the scholarship winner, and in his assessment, despite some difficulties, is that it’s been a good one for the driver of the No.42 NTE/SSR Lamborghini Huyracán GT3 in the GTD category.
racer.com
Vasser Sullivan, Winward take GT victories at Road America
Pfaff Motorsports appeared to make the call of the race among the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD PRO contenders, bringing Mathieu Jaminet in just before a full-course yellow came out with 54m left in the 2h40 minute IMSA Fastlane.com SportsCar Weekend at Road America. Putting left-side tires on the No....
racer.com
Merrill on TA pole in Nashville
Qualifying is in the books for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Cooler Challenge presented by Race for RP at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. Thomas Merrill earned his second Motul Pole Award of 2022, setting a new track record of 1m30.660s in his No. 26 BridgeHaul/HP Tuners/Cope Race Cars Ford Mustang. Merrill is currently tied for the points lead and is on a four-race streak of podium finishes, including two victories at Lime Rock Park and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
racer.com
McLaughlin storms to weather-delayed Nashville pole
Delayed as rainfall and local lightning strikes pushed qualifying for the Nashville Grand Prix back by 90 minutes, street race ace Scott McLaughlin wasn’t bothered by the pause to the afternoon as he eventually rocketed around the temporary circuit to earn pole position. It was the New Zealander’s second...
racer.com
Using Firestone greens immediately 'the right call' - Kellett
It wasn’t luck that allowed Dalton Kellett to earn his best road or street course start of his career. Give credit where it’s due: It was smarts and strategy paying off with the happiest of upsets. Taking note of the seemingly endless stream of yellow and red flags...
racer.com
Busch leads strong Toyota contingent in Michigan practice
Kyle Busch led a Toyota onslaught in NASCAR Cup Series practice Saturday at Michigan International Speedway. Busch was the fastest at 188.788mph (38.138s). Bubba Wallace was second fastest at 188.422mph, followed by Denny Hamlin (187.999mph), Ty Gibbs (187.720mph), and Martin Truex Jr. (187.437mph). Gibbs is making his third Cup Series...
Comments / 0