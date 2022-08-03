Read on news.wjct.org
Related
wjct.org
Lowe’s plans second store in St. Johns County
Lowe’s Home Centers proposes a store in northern St. Johns County near Beachwalk. St. Johns County received a pre-application Aug 4 for construction of a 109,981-square-foot building with a 26,602-square-foot garden center along with parking, utilities and storm drainage for the home improvement store. The 12.66-acre site is at...
wjct.org
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post-Roe
Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a new abortion ban into law on Friday, set to take effect on Sept. 15. The bill was passed by the state House 62-38 earlier in the day on Friday before the state Senate approved it 28-19 late Friday night. The actions made Indiana...
wjct.org
Eastern Kentucky is cleaning up after flash flooding that killed 37 people
In eastern Kentucky, a slow cleanup and recovery is underway after flash flooding at the end of July. More than three dozen people died and some are still missing. Laura Benshoff is a reporter covering energy and climate for NPR's National desk. Prior to this assignment, she spent eight years at WHYY, Philadelphia's NPR Member station. There, she most recently focused on the economy and immigration. She has reported on the causes of the Great Resignation, Afghans left behind after the U.S. troop withdrawal and how a government-backed rent-to-own housing program failed its tenants. Other highlights from her time at WHYY include exploring the dynamics of the 2020 presidential election cycle through changing communities in central Pennsylvania and covering comedian Bill Cosby's criminal trials.
Comments / 0