John Lynch says 49ers will 'stay patient' on Jimmy G trade | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Rams, Packers, Bucs & Eagles feature in NFL's latest Power Rankings | UNDISPUTED
USA Today released their updated NFL Power Rankings this morning with the Los Angeles Rams taking the top overall spot. The Green Bay Packers came in at four, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at seven, Philadelphia Eagles at nine and the Dallas Cowboys came in down at 15. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe weigh in on the list and give their biggest surprise.
Aaron Rodgers 'uncertainty' revealed to be factor in Davante Adams trade | THE HERD
Davante Adams took the field for the first time as a Las Vegas Raiders last night as he and his new QB Derek Carr faced off against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the Hall Of Fame Preseason opener... but not before sharing a bit of interesting information with Cris Collinsworth about his former QB, Aaron Rodgers. Davante reportedly told Collinsworth that among other factors, his decision to play for the Raiders was influenced by the question marks surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Colin Cowherd reacts to this report, and shares why he thinks Aaron Rodgers doesn't understand the power of his own words.
Trey Lance impressing early in 49ers training camp
Jimmy Garoppolo out, Trey Lance in. And with the switch being official, the hype around the San Francisco 49ers' second-year quarterback, with just two starts under his belt, is at an all-time high. Current players like third-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and All-Pro Deebo Samuel, and former 49ers greats like...
Melvin Gordon on Russell Wilson: "He's locked in..." | THE HERD
Melvin Gordon joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about his expectations for the Denver Broncos in the 2022 NFL season. Colin asks Melvin for his impression on Russell Wilson, who joins the Broncos after being traded from the Seattle Seahawks. The Broncos RB describes the QB as 'all about football', says he's locked in and wants the best out of this season. The two also talk expectations for the team, and whether he thinks they are strong competitors in their division.
Justin Jefferson the NFL's best WR? Cooper Kupp disagrees
There are a few wide receivers who have a reasonable claim to being the best in the NFL. Packers-turned-Raiders wideout Davante Adams has racked up the touchdowns, catches and yards over the last couple of seasons. Cooper Kupp won the receiving triple crown last season. Cases for Deebo Samuel and Tyreek Hill go beyond traditional stats.
Can Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels guide Raiders to AFC West title?
The NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Las Vegas won 27-11, and its performance piqued the interest of many around the league, including Skip Bayless, who was enthralled with the Raiders' preseason debut and is predicting they will win 11 games this season en route to winning the treacherous AFC West.
Kareem Hunt's trade request declined by Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade. Hunt's trade request was reported by Cleveland.com, which noted that the Browns have denied Hunt's plea to play elsewhere. Hunt, a free agent after the 2022 season, had not been practicing at the onset of training camp in hopes of...
Commanders' Rivera not 'overly concerned' about Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders are entering the first season of the Carson Wentz era. Despite doubts about the quarterback's accuracy, head coach Ron Rivera isn't "overly concerned" about the 29-year-old. Rivera acknowledged Wentz has missed some throws, but said the quarterback's accuracy is "a lot better" than some are claiming. "I...
Savage injures hamstring during Packers' 'Family Night'
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Starting safety Darnell Savage suffered a hamstring injury during the Green Bay Packers' traditional “Family Night” practice at Lambeau Field on Friday. During one-on-one matchups between receivers and defensive backs early in practice, Savage pulled up while trying to cover Amari Rodgers....
Kareem Hunt’s hold-in, Christian McCaffrey’s usage & Ravens preview
Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to tackle a whole host of training camp stories and their fantasy impact, including how Kareem Hunt’s “hold-in” for a new contract could open up more volume for Nick Chubb and D’Ernest Johnson, before diving into a team preview of the Baltimore Ravens (and an accidental mini-preview of the Arizona Cardinals).
Rams, Vikings, Belichick highlight Colin's NFL predictions
Surprise players, teams and storylines develop during every NFL season. Some quarterback has a breakout first half. An unexpected team goes undefeated through September. A perceived contender falls flat on its face. With that in mind, Colin Cowherd provided five bold predictions for 2022 on Friday's edition of "The Herd."
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame: Best moments
The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed eight new members on Saturday. Hall of Fame induction is the greatest individual honor that can be bestowed upon a player once his career comes to an end, and former Green Bay Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler — a four-time All-Pro who helped the Packers win Super Bowl XXXI — explained why.
NFL quarterback competition tracker: Who's No. 1 in camp?
With the NFL season set to begin in five weeks, there are a few notable quarterback competitions underway. Two involve rookies looking to establish themselves atop the depth chart, and all of them include veterans with aspirations to revitalize their careers. Here's a look at where the league's ongoing QB...
Pro Bowl guard Teller aiming for Browns turnaround
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Right guard Wyatt Teller firmly established himself as one of the NFL's top offensive linemen last season, earning his first Pro Bowl selection. The Cleveland Browns rewarded him with a $56.8 million, four-year contract extension. Accolades and big money only go so far, though, when...
Does Trey Lance's performance in camp hint at promising season for 49ers? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
During a presser, San Francisco 49ers head coach Brain Griese shared his thoughts on Trey Lance's performance in training camp. He says he feels encouraged, that Trey is humble and learning from mistakes. Nick Wright tells Chris Broussard why he thinks reports coming out about Trey's performance, plus how skilled the 49ers are looking, lead him to believe the ceiling for QB is quite high. Broussard isn't so sure. Watch as the two share their biggest takeaways from Griese's comments.
Chiefs safety Justin Reid kicks 65-yard FG in practice
Some kickers can't even hit 65-yard field goals. And Chiefs safety Justin Reid made a host of professional kickers (who won't be named) look paltry Sunday at the team's practice, showing off his leg power with a 65-yard boot that split the uprights. The conversion was audibly impressive for the...
Column: NFL lets bad boy owners get off with slap on wrist
After Donald Sterling's racist ramblings were exposed to the world, the NBA moved quickly to banish him from the league. Sure, the forced sale of the Los Angeles Clippers made Sterling even richer, but it sent a clear signal that such behavior would not be tolerated, even from the guys with the biggest checkbooks.
Rams win SB LVII, Cowboys miss playoffs; Colin's bold NFL predictions | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd reveals five of his biggest, boldest predictions for the upcoming NFL season. Watch to see why he believes this may be Russell Wilson's year to win the ever-elusive MVP award now that he's found himself with the Denver Broncos. Plus, Colin's predicting back-to-back Super Bowl wins for Matt Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, and retirement for arguably the greatest coach of all time, Bill Belichick.
Packers, Bucs, Eagles highlight NFL power rankings debate
The NFL's latest power rankings list dropped courtesy of USA Today, and certain teams' placement on the countdown has fans in a collective uproar. The Rams drawing the top spot didn't surprise many, but as the list went on, several revelations were met with more scrutiny than praise. For Shannon...
Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson highlight Cowherd's 'Col' of Fame
The NFL's Hall of Fame season just concluded with Saturday's induction ceremony. There are plenty of active players and coaches, of course, with legitimate aspirations to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, but the final tally will be a select few. That means some of today's best will be excluded from the prestigious honor.
