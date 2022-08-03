ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

ohmymag.co.uk

Google issues massive warning to Gmail users

Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
INTERNET
TIME

Facebook's Home Page Works Differently Now. Here's How To Use It

Facebook is launching a new feature that will allow users to see posts from their friends, groups, and pages in chronological order, Facebook parent company Meta announced on Thursday. When users open Facebook after receiving the update, they’ll be greeted with the Home feed. This is a tab that shows...
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Groups#Facebook Mobile#Android
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
Daily Mail

Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'

Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
BUSINESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Delete these four apps immediately, Android users warned

If you use an Android, you might want to take a quick inventory on the apps you have installed on your device. This is necessary because Google Play Store has removed four suspicious apps, but you could be one of the 100,000 people who had already downloaded them. What are...
CELL PHONES
Vice

Will We All Soon Be Drinking Pee and Eating Crickets on a Floating Prison Barge? An Investigation

Mike Adams—the self-proclaimed “Health Ranger,” owner of the conspiracy-addled “health” website Natural News, and a frequent guest on Alex Jones’ InfoWars—churns out articles with admirable frequency; nearly as often, he creates a truly indelible turn of phrase. Natural News is a major hub in the conspiratorial universe, a place where disinformation often trickles from the fringe to the so-called mainstream, and a reliable heat check for what kinds of narratives are gaining traction. Which brings us to one of Adams’ most recent missives, in which he warned his readers, unforgettably: “Welcome to your police state future: You will eat crickets and drink pee on a floating prison barge.” But will we? Let’s dig in.
ANIMALS
Vice

Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says

A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
SCIENCE
The US Sun

Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers

THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ABC News

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET

