ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Street flooding, outages after storms pummel Baton Rouge Wednesday morning

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wbrz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Fallen trees blocks left lane at Gross Tete on I-10 east

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Fallen trees have blocked the left lane at mile marker 142 on Interstate 10 east Sunday morning. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that congestion is minimal. To find an alternate route, click here.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Traffic Alert: I-10 East closed at University Ave due to accident

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), I-10 East is closed at University Ave (Mile Marker 102) due to an accident. DOTD advises motorists to use an alternate route, as congestion has reached 4 miles. Updates will come as they are provided.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash along I-10 West at Dalrymple

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Sunday (August 7) evening crash on I-10 West near Dalrymple and McCalop Street. The incident occurred around 5:26 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers may want to use caution or take...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sunday AM Forecast: Dry start but showers will make an apperance today

Another day of rain... Today could be the 17th straight day Baton Rouge has seen rain. Today & Tonight: Southerly breeze already helping coastal showers form this morning. In the Capital Area we are waking up to temperatures in the mid-70s with some thin wispy clouds and plenty of moisture. As we go throughout the day temperatures will heat into the low-90s and coastal showers will begin making their way further inland during the early afternoon hours. In addition to the coastal showers, some sneaky pop-up showers are possible as well. Shower and storm activity will begin to calm down during the early evening hours. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the mid-70s and the pattern repeats for tomorrow.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KLFY News 10

“Big crash” causes major delays on I-10 West

BUTTE LA ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you are heading toward Lafayette on I-10 West in the near future, you may want to reconsider your plans. The good news is that all lanes are open again, the bad news is that the backup is lengthy. This is what it looked like earlier this morning after […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Students in Baton Rouge metro area head back to school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s back-to-school time across the parishes and districts, as well as colleges and universities that make up the Baton Rouge metro area. Monday, August 8: East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish, St. Helena Parish (PreK, KN, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th graders), City of Baker School District.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underpass#I 10#Acadian#I 110#Wbrz
wbrz.com

Expect Acadian Thruway closures starting next week; improvements coming

BATON ROUGE - Kansas City Southern and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development have signed an agreement to raise the rail bridge over Acadian Thruway between Perkins Road and I-10. The work will create a higher clearance for traffic to go underneath and provide room for future lane expansion as traffic increases in the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

GALLERY: Flash flooding in our viewing area

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — With the constant rainfall we are experiencing today, flooded areas are expected. Here is a gallery of the flooding in our viewing area as of 12:05 p.m. High water in Tigerland. Florida Blvd. at Lofaso St. Lobdell Blvd./Woodale Blvd. Burbank Dr. in front of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

I-12 East shut down due to multiple vehicle crashes, LSP says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Both lanes of I-12 eastbound were shut down on Friday morning after multiple vehicle crashes, according to Louisiana State Police. State Police say the accident happened near the I-55 interchange. DOTD announced the closure just before 9:30 a.m. Troopers along with vehicle recovery crews are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
brproud.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man rescues strangers from flooding cars

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A heroic rescue was caught on camera after several people were trapped during a flash flood in their cars. After flash flooding soaked areas of Baton Rouge, many people were forced to abandon their cars due to flooding. “I saw the water on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Authorities arrest 7 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Louvenia Allen, 31, 07636 Pennhill Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, possession of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Addis residents feel overlooked after flooding takes over low-income housing

ADDIS - Addis residents are frustrated after dealing with flooding in their homes. They say leaders don't care because they live in a low-income housing area. "First thing I did was go outside, had flashbacks of Katrina all the other hurricanes," one resident recalled. Wednesday, the resident found the bottom...
ADDIS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy