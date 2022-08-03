Riverside football 2022 preview: Beavers sharpening tools for early tests — Camp tour

Read on www.cleveland.com
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunity
Plastic in our drinking water? The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers are likely Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms to develop throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid 80s tomorrow, but the rest of the week might only see highs in the 70s. Read more.
Amid patchwork of abortion enforcement in Ohio, advocates turn up the heat on local prosecutors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Republicans who control the Ohio legislature promise a near total abortion ban is coming to the state, though enforcement of it will be mostly left to city and county prosecutors – many of whom have already pledged not to pursue abortion crimes. This is creating...
FanDuel Kansas pre-registration offer won’t be here forever, get bonus now
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Kansas online sports betting could go live soon and bettors in the Sunflower State can get a $100 FanDuel Kansas pre-registration bonus when...
Rainy start to the work week: Northeast Ohio’s Monday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Showers are likely throughout the area on Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms to develop throughout the day. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the mid 80s tomorrow with overnight lows around 70. Rain chances continue on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. More showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the day with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
Ohio’s proposed House Bill 616 could worsen state’s already crippling teacher shortage: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School is about to start and there aren’t enough teachers to teach our children. If Ohio’s lawmakers follow in the Florida legislature’s footsteps and approve the vaguely-worded, homophobic, racist House Bill 616, the shortage will get worse. To be clear, HB 616 proponents...
Kansas vote on abortion issue could reverberate in Ohio as pols weigh action here: Thomas Suddes
The earthquake that shook Kansas Tuesday may generate aftershocks in Ohio, something Ohio pols, especially in the General Assembly, are sure to feel. Kansans voted 59% to 41% to maintain access to abortion there. That was the first statewide test of voter reaction to the Supreme Court’s June 24 Dobbs decision. The ruling overthrew the court’s 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide.
Allowing online renewal of Ohio driver licenses a laudable effort toward customer service: Editorial
A new program the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles launched last month that allows motorists to renew their driver licenses online is worth crowing about. The program is the latest step taken by Gov. Mike DeWine aimed at reducing the need for Ohioans to make trips to BMV offices and wait in line for services.
92 bags of little white rocks on their way to crime lab: Orange Police Blotter
Speeding, driving under suspension, violation of a temporary protection order, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, auto towed: Harvard Road, Oxford Court. After stopping an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at 6:50 p.m. July 31, the patrol officer found that the driver, a University Heights man, 59, had a suspended license, as well as a temporary protection order, prohibiting him from having a gun.
Judge scolds Ohio House Bill 6 defendant for posting witness’s social security card and driver’s license online
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A federal judge has admonished a former lobbyist accused in the Ohio House Bill 6 corruption case for using his website to publish the personal information of a key witness in the case, including unredacted copies of his driver’s license and Social-Security card. In a written...
Statewide candidates ducking questions on abortion is irresponsible and unconscionable: Editorial
It’s not only irresponsible but unconscionable for statewide candidates to duck or fudge the abortion issue with generalities, platitudes – or silence – conveyed through spokespeople. Ohioans are entitled to clearly and directly hear from those who seek their support. Take Republican Gov. Mike DeWine: Over decades,...
House sitter has ‘home alone’ evening of adventure: Russell Township Police Blotter
After hearing noises upstairs, a house sitter called police at 10:38 p.m. July 31 asking them to check it out. When officers arrived, she stepped outside to speak with them and locked herself out. An officer was able to gain entry through a bathroom window. While inside, the officer checked...
Editorial cartoons for Aug. 7, 2022: Pelosi in Taiwan, Kansas abortion vote, Alex Jones verdict
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in support of its democratic aspirations, raising diplomatic and military tensions with communist China. Editorial cartoonists either saw her as standing up to Chinese bluster or fracturing America’s “One China” policy that preserves the status quo. Steve Breen, in the gallery’s...
