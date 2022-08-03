Deltona big rig driver injured after crashing into dump truck on I-4 in Seminole County, FHP says

A Lady Lake bartender was arrested on a drunk driving charge after an automobile accident. Angela Johnson, 32, who lives at 37403 Happy Lane, was involved in a crash Thursday evening in the 2200 block of Citrus Boulevard in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Johnson, who listed her occupation as a bartender, had “extremely slurred speech,” and officers suspected she had been drinking. There was an open container of the alcoholic beverage Jagermeister in the door of Johnson’s vehicle. Two additional open alcohol containers were found in her purse.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO