Deltona big rig driver injured after crashing into dump truck on I-4 in Seminole County, FHP says

click orlando
6 people hospitalized after crash in Oviedo, troopers say
Six people were hospitalized following a crash near Snow Hill Road in Seminole County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. One of those hospitalized is in critical condition, troopers said. Troopers said a vehicle was turning left out of Publix onto County Road 419 near Snow Hill Road...
WESH
FHP: Multiple people hurt in 2-vehicle crash, fire in Oviedo
OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo Fire responded to both a two-vehicle crash and fire Sunday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol says the scene was located on County Road 419 and happened around 5:30 p.m. near Snow Hill Road. Troopers say the crash was a T-Bone crash and one vehicle didn't yield...
click orlando
Motorcyclist in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after a crash with another vehicle in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at 1:13 p.m. and occurred on South John Young Parkway at State Road 408, troopers said. [TRENDING: Become a News...
click orlando
In this Florida city, when drivers go the wrong way, most don’t crash. Here’s why.
ORLANDO, Fla. – When you’re driving on a highway late at night, what scares you the most? The sudden headlights of a wrong-way driver staring straight at you?. Orlando has a dangerous track record of wrong-way driving. But most times, wrong-way driving in Orlando doesn’t end in a crash.
WESH
Vehicle catches on fire in Altamonte Springs, fire officials say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — On Sunday, a vehicle fire was reported to the Seminole County Fire Department. The fire department responded to West Central Parkway and Montgomery Road. They received the call about the fire around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. After the vehicle started smoking, occupants in the vehicle safely...
Crash slows traffic along I-95 in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A crash along Interstate 95 near SR-520 in Brevard County caused major traffic delays Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol received a report of a crash on I-95 southbound near SR-520 just after 6 a.m. Read: FDOT suspends Northern Turnpike Extension project citing ‘significant concerns’
villages-news.com
Village of Poinciana woman to lose license after overturning her golf cart
A Village of Poinciana woman will lose her driver’s license after overturning her golf cart in a crash earlier this year. Michelle Lynn Cangelosi, 50, pleaded no contest last month in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
villages-news.com
New Yorker’s BMW involved in rear-end crash near Colony Cottage Recreation Center
A New Yorker’s BMW was involved in a rear-end crash Sunday near Colony Cottage Recreation Center in The Villages. Emergency personnel responded to the two-vehicle crash shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday which occurred when the dark-colored BMW sedan rear-ended a blue Honda passenger car in the westbound lanes of County Road 466A near the intersection with Morse Boulevard.
leesburg-news.com
Driver killed after SUV overturns in single-vehicle crash in Lake County
A driver was killed after his sport utility vehicle overturned in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Lake County. The 47-year-old Deland man was at the wheel of the SUV at 1:50 a.m. westbound on County Road 42m west of County Road 44, near the Lake County/Volusia County border when for an unknown reason the vehicle ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle overturned.
WESH
Deputies: 2 men killed in Orange County shooting, 1 man hospitalized
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says three men were shot Saturday afternoon, and one of those men was shot by a deputy. There's an ongoing investigation at Heritage Hotel on 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail near Sand Lake Road. The Orange County Sheriff's Office gave...
fox35orlando.com
String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned
SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake bartender arrested on DUI charge after car crash
A Lady Lake bartender was arrested on a drunk driving charge after an automobile accident. Angela Johnson, 32, who lives at 37403 Happy Lane, was involved in a crash Thursday evening in the 2200 block of Citrus Boulevard in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Johnson, who listed her occupation as a bartender, had “extremely slurred speech,” and officers suspected she had been drinking. There was an open container of the alcoholic beverage Jagermeister in the door of Johnson’s vehicle. Two additional open alcohol containers were found in her purse.
News4Jax.com
Palatka man killed in St. Johns County crash, troopers say
A 36-year-old Palatka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 207 near Floyd Lane around 9:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the southbound lanes, crossed the median, went over the northbound lanes, and then collided with the embankment and tree line.
click orlando
1 killed when SUV splits in half during crash on Colonial Drive in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A sport utility vehicle was split in half early Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash in Orlando, according to police. The wreck happened around 3:15 a.m. on East Colonial Drive near Mills Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said two people were in...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 7-year-old hurt in crash on I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 7-year-old was hurt in a serious crash on Interstate 4 near exit 101 in Seminole County according to the Florida Highway Patrol. All westbound lanes were closed in the area as troopers investigated, but have since reopened. It's unclear what caused the crash or how...
‘He’s bleeding bad’: Witness calls 911 after hit-and-run in Winter Haven
A witness urgently dialed 911, requested help and described a grisly scene after the person accused of causing it just drove away, according to authorities in Polk County.
mynews13.com
Officials: Clermont man runs into burning building to save 2 elderly men
MONTVERDE, Fla. — A week after a Montverde house fire that Lake County firefighters said is potentially arson, Spectrum News 13 is hearing from the man who ran into that burning house, saving two elderly men. What You Need To Know. Last week, emergency personnel responded to a fire...
click orlando
Big rig hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 near Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. – Thursday’s morning commute ruffled some feathers for some Central Florida drivers. A tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire at 4:40 a.m. on I-4 west near Sanford, causing slowdowns in the area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The fire happened near...
click orlando
81-year-old man hurt in officer-involved shooting after firing gun during medical call, Clermont police say
CLERMONT, Fla. – An officer-involved shooting Friday night put an 81-year-old man in the hospital after he fired a gun and drew a law enforcement presence to his residence while first responders tended to a medical call placed by his wife, according to the Clermont Police Department. The Clermont...
villages-news.com
Villager who got lost while driving home loses license as result of DUI arrest
A Village of Caroline resident who got lost on her way home will lose her license as the result of a drunk driving arrest. Tracy Ann Allen, 52, pleaded no contest last month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to the loss of her license for six months, she has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
