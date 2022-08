Lindsey L. French, DO joined the medical staff of AllianceHealth Medical Group. Dr. French graduated from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2019. She recently completed her medical residency and internship at the Durant Family Medicine Residency program in Durant, Okla. in 2022. She also holds a Bachelors of Science degree from Oklahoma State University.

KINGSTON, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO