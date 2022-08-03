Florence escapes Schaumburg in 10 innings

The Camels won their first region crown since 2014 last season, going 19-5-2, including an 11-0 mark against region opponents. “Every team we lost to was in the top 10 in the state,” said Dave Morris, Campbell County head coach. “So the thing I’ve been stressing to the players in the performance appraisal type of thing is we beat anyone ranked below us. But we have to get over the hump to compete with the top teams. They had more physical and mental toughness than we did last year.”

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO