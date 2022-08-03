ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison, CO

Red Rocks concertgoers eligible for prizes in exchange for activism

9NEWS
9NEWS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.9news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Yelp names best chocolate chip cookie in Colorado

DENVER — Yelp has named the best chocolate chip cookie in every state in celebration of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Thursday. The crowd-sourced review company highlights BriDer Rotisserie & Kitchen in Denver as having the best chocolate chip cookie in Colorado. Yelp said to determine its rankings,...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Inflation impacting Denver suppliers, restaurants

DENVER — As food prices have continued to rise due to inflation, customers, restaurants and suppliers have all had to adapt. According to the National Restaurant Association, wholesale food prices increased by 13.4% from June of 2021 to June of this year. When it coems to restaurants, menu prices...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 5-7

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts, but this first weekend of August is all about fairs. There are more county fairs this weekend than any weekend of the year. Celebrate the season this weekend by enjoying a corn dog or funnel cake, under the Rocky Mountain summer sky. Check out the unique 4-H projects on which Coloradans have worked all year. Enjoy a cool night at a rodeo, concert or carnival in every corner of the state.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morrison, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Society
Morrison, CO
Entertainment
9NEWS

Hot dog stand owner worries about future in Cherry Creek

DENVER — Like most neighborhoods in Denver, Cherry Creek seems to change by the day. Construction cranes tower above new, multistory buildings beginning to take shape. Google Maps can barely keep up with all the progress, but there's no need to update the corner of East 3rd Avenue and Milwaukee Street.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Families facing rising costs for back-to-school supplies

AURORA, Colo. — Families will spend more money to send their kids back to school this year. The National Retail Federation says families with elementary and high school kids plan to spend an average of $864 per household on things like clothes and school supplies. That's $167 more than pre-pandemic averages.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Propeller#Red Rocks#Next
9NEWS

Heavy rain causes street flooding in Denver

DENVER — Crews rescued multiple people from their vehicles as heavy rain flooded streets across the Denver area Sunday evening. The Denver Fire Department said crews rescued 11 people from their vehicles in the area of Interstate 70 and York Street. At 38th and Blake streets, crews rescued eight people. The fire department said everyone rescued is doing OK.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Enstrom Candies truck stolen in Denver

DENVER — Denver police are on the lookout for robbers who made a sweet getaway with an Enstrom Candies truck. The van was taken between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The thieves then used the 2001 GMC Safari panel vehicle to break into cars at 36th and Blake in Denver's Lower Downtown area Wednesday morning.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
9NEWS

Denver sidewalks are on the ballot in November

DENVER — It's no secret that sidewalks in Denver can be improved, and now Denver Elections announced the Denver Deserves Sidewalks initiative has enough votes to take this issue to the ballot on November 8 in this year's general election. However, the proposal for new sidewalks means that annual...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

2 teens killed in crash near Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Just days before school was to start in Douglas County, the district is mourning two of its students. On Saturday, the principal of Castle View High School sent a letter to parents telling them of the deaths of Colton Bellamy and Audrey Todd. The two...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy