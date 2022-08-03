Red Rocks concertgoers eligible for prizes in exchange for activism

Read on www.9news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Think Twice Before Posting. Women Says, "TikTok Got Me Fired"Cadrene HeslopDenver, CO
Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Group wants Mount Evans pictured as Mount Blue SkyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Full moon will wash out meteor shower in Denver FridayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Yelp names best chocolate chip cookie in Colorado
DENVER — Yelp has named the best chocolate chip cookie in every state in celebration of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Thursday. The crowd-sourced review company highlights BriDer Rotisserie & Kitchen in Denver as having the best chocolate chip cookie in Colorado. Yelp said to determine its rankings,...
Inflation impacting Denver suppliers, restaurants
DENVER — As food prices have continued to rise due to inflation, customers, restaurants and suppliers have all had to adapt. According to the National Restaurant Association, wholesale food prices increased by 13.4% from June of 2021 to June of this year. When it coems to restaurants, menu prices...
More than 1,000 students get free backpacks and supplies at Aurora giveaway
Aurora Day Backpack Giveaway organizers said they hope Sunday's event left families with one less expense to worry about for the start of school.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 5-7
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts, but this first weekend of August is all about fairs. There are more county fairs this weekend than any weekend of the year. Celebrate the season this weekend by enjoying a corn dog or funnel cake, under the Rocky Mountain summer sky. Check out the unique 4-H projects on which Coloradans have worked all year. Enjoy a cool night at a rodeo, concert or carnival in every corner of the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Some Marshall Fire survivors face delay accessing donated rebuilding funds
SUPERIOR, Colo. — Survivors of the Marshall Fire said they haven't received any response from a county program designed to connect them with resources -- including donated rebuilding funds -- two weeks after the recovery navigation service opened. Meeting with a Boulder County recovery navigator is the only way...
Hot dog stand owner worries about future in Cherry Creek
DENVER — Like most neighborhoods in Denver, Cherry Creek seems to change by the day. Construction cranes tower above new, multistory buildings beginning to take shape. Google Maps can barely keep up with all the progress, but there's no need to update the corner of East 3rd Avenue and Milwaukee Street.
Denver area community colleges affected by threat that police think was 'doxing'
DENVER — Five Denver metro area community colleges closed or were on lockout Friday due to a potential threat Friday morning that law enforcement later confirmed was a hoax and "a form of doxing." According to the Colorado Community College System (CCCS), threats were made against:. Arapahoe Community College.
Families facing rising costs for back-to-school supplies
AURORA, Colo. — Families will spend more money to send their kids back to school this year. The National Retail Federation says families with elementary and high school kids plan to spend an average of $864 per household on things like clothes and school supplies. That's $167 more than pre-pandemic averages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heavy rain causes street flooding in Denver
DENVER — Crews rescued multiple people from their vehicles as heavy rain flooded streets across the Denver area Sunday evening. The Denver Fire Department said crews rescued 11 people from their vehicles in the area of Interstate 70 and York Street. At 38th and Blake streets, crews rescued eight people. The fire department said everyone rescued is doing OK.
Climber dies in fall, 2nd rescued near 14ers in southern Colorado
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber died in a fall and another was rescued after they got off-route near the Crestone Traverse on Wednesday in southern Colorado, according to Custer County Search and Rescue (CCSAR). Rescue crews brought back the two Denver-area climbers who were at about 13,800 feet...
Local business owners are being priced out of Green Valley Ranch
DENVER — In one of Denver's most diverse areas, local business owners say they are continually priced out by chains. Green Valley Ranch is the fastest-growing area of the city. About 17 miles from downtown Denver, the area offers more affordable prices for families who want to buy homes.
Enstrom Candies truck stolen in Denver
DENVER — Denver police are on the lookout for robbers who made a sweet getaway with an Enstrom Candies truck. The van was taken between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The thieves then used the 2001 GMC Safari panel vehicle to break into cars at 36th and Blake in Denver's Lower Downtown area Wednesday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Denver hits 100 degrees for the 5th time so far this summer, breaking 145-year-old daily record
DENVER — Denver broke a 145-year-old record high temperature on Friday, hitting 100 degrees for the 5th time so far this year. Denver hit 101 degrees at Denver International Airport, the city's official climate site around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. That broke the daily record high of 99 degrees, which was set in 1877.
Littleton asks for help finding 'missing' e-scooters left around town
LITTLETON, Colo. — A pilot program to deploy electric scooters in downtown Littleton has ended early because the company providing the scooters stopped servicing them in June and left them abandoned around town. The City of Littleton started the one-year pilot program last August with electric scooter company Bird...
Out-of-town buyers can spend 11.8% more for Denver homes, report says
DENVER — Newcomers moving to Denver have bigger budgets to spend on purchasing homes, according to a recent study from Redfin. Denver ranked No. 8 on a list compiled by Redfin that tracked the difference between home budgets for out-of-towners compared to locals. The real estate company’s report shows...
Black Hawk to Firehawk: Work continues on Colorado's new firefighting helicopter
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — With seemingly more frequent and more intense fires, first responders need all the help they can get. Centennial-based United Rotorcraft is converting Black Hawk helicopters into firefighting helicopters to provide more resources in the air, helping buy time for firefighters on the ground. They're now working...
Denver sidewalks are on the ballot in November
DENVER — It's no secret that sidewalks in Denver can be improved, and now Denver Elections announced the Denver Deserves Sidewalks initiative has enough votes to take this issue to the ballot on November 8 in this year's general election. However, the proposal for new sidewalks means that annual...
Stop recount, Tina Peters, others ask Denver court, claiming 'unreliable' Dominion voting machines
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A group of Republican candidates who sought a recount after losing their primary races went to Denver court on Tuesday to stop the recount and compel the Secretary of State's Office to conduct it instead, alleging the recount "has not been conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner.”
Food trucks fight back after LoDo ban prevents them from operating
DENVER — On a street packed with bars, Sanjin Mutic found his spot at a parking meter near 20th and Larimer streets. For years now, he’s catered to the masses streaming out of LoDo bars on weekend nights, running a gyro food truck his family owns. For now, that’s over.
2 teens killed in crash near Castle Rock
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Just days before school was to start in Douglas County, the district is mourning two of its students. On Saturday, the principal of Castle View High School sent a letter to parents telling them of the deaths of Colton Bellamy and Audrey Todd. The two...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0