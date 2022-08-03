Tomahawk’s Jennifer Black named Wisconsin Public Education Network 2022 Changemaker of the Year

Read on tomahawkleader.com
Related
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
Federal food aid in Wisconsin has evolved, but users still face decades-old barriers
Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories from people who ate the gelatinous orange substance. Today, federal food programs no longer rely on surplus dairy products to feed food-insecure Americans....
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: All eyes on Wisconsin's primary election Tuesday
MILWAUKEE — Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, says Wisconsin will be pivotal in 2022 and 2024 and downplayed the split between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence after announcing Milwaukee will host the 2024 Republican National Convention. "This is what happens," McDaniel said...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wisconsin
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
isthmus.com
Had trouble booking a Wisconsin state park campsite this year?
Jacquie Ainslie typically camps in Wisconsin’s state parks several times from the start of summer through October. She books her trips when reservations open in January, but nabbing a site has become more difficult since the state implemented its new system, Wisconsin Going to Camp, in 2018, she says. And this year was particularly challenging.
wearegreenbay.com
Teacher shortages face NE Wisconsin school districts
WFRV – Teacher shortages have been impacting school districts across the country, and the same can be said for schools in northeast Wisconsin. Luxemburg-Casco Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks said interest in the education career field is dwindling. Fairbanks added, “Over time, more and more responsibilities have been placed upon teachers....
WDIO-TV
Attorney for The Wisconsin River Stabber has been announced
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) – The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old...
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
On Milwaukee
14 new Wisconsin State Fair foods, reviewed and ranked
There are 70 new foods in which you can indulge at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair. But which ones are worth trying?. I spent the bulk of opening day working my way through a list of mostly reader-suggested foods, tasting every single one. I've ranked 14 of them from worst to best (14 being the worst) and included my tasting notes for your reading enjoyment.
Reminders for voters before Wisconsin 2022 primary election on Aug. 9
There are only a few days until the Partisan Primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Here's what voters should know, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?
The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents. Since the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon has ordered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 11th annual MK Splash-n-Dash duathlon will be held Saturday at Jack Lake. Racers will “Splash” into the crystal clear water of Jack Lake and “Dash” off on a 5k trail run. Race can be done either Solo or as a Tandem Team. The idea of the Splash-n-Dash came from Michelle Koss, who was tragically killed in a bike/car accident in 2016. She had hoped this race would be the sole fundraiser for Antigo Swim Club, to encourage heart-healthy activities, and bring the community together in a fun atmosphere. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
stcroix360.com
Rural community rebuffs challenge to livestock rules
Wisconsin town's supervisors reject industry claims and retains legal counsel. In April, the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) filed a notice claiming that its proxies were being harmed by the Polk County town’s new livestock ordinance. Under the ordinance, large livestock factories are required to submit plans showing how operations will protect local air, water and property.
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Doing the left thing for Wisconsin
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ new campaign ad plays on his phony folksy image. He insists he “may not be the flashiest guy around” but he’ll “always do the right thing for Wisconsin.’. He won’t, as his record attests. Just as Evers’ 13th...
Minnesota’s Most Used Slang Term is 100 % Accurate
You'd be hard-pressed to find a person living in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes who hasn't used this slang. According to a recent study published by Best Life Online, Minnesotans say one term, in particular, that even outsiders associate with the state. Best Life looked at each of the...
wearegreenbay.com
Northern Lightning provides military training in 30,000 cubic miles of Wisconsin airspace
CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WFRV) – You may have been hearing more than just thunder coming from the sky lately. Volk Field in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin is yet again hosting Northern Lightning, a tactical-level, joint training exercise that includes nearly 1,000 personnel from around 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Racine County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Racine County. Due to the severity of its injuries, the bird had to be euthanized on Monday. Another bald eagle was shot earlier this year in Washington County. Though they are a protected species and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
3 Republicans in primary race for Wisconsin attorney general
WISCONSIN — Republicans Eric Toney, Karen Mueller and Adam Jarchow are vying in the primary election for attorney general. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the November general election. The Freeman asked candidates a series of questions before Tuesday’s primary. Mueller did not respond to our...
Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase
Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
Comments / 0