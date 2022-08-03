Read on www.wrdw.com
SuccessTeam 7th annual Back to School Bookbag Drive headed to Aiken Tech
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — SuccessTeam, a local non-profit organization specializing in educational youth development catering to community youth ages 13 – 18, is looking to make back-to-school a little easier for parents and students. The organization is holding its 7th annual Back to School Bookbag Drive. It will take place Saturday, August 6, from 9 a.m. […]
Local Aiken County high-schoolers compete, win at twirling nationals
Two local high schoolers are tossing and twirling their way to championships. Sisters Lily and Iris Hatchett, both students in Aiken County Public School District, recently competed in the National Baton Twirling Association's Grand National Championships at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. While there, the sisters...
WRDW-TV
New Richmond County school bus tracker brings new features to ease mind of parents
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -School is starting up again in Richmond County. One concern on parents’ minds is transportation. The Richmond County school system has had issues with their previous bus tracking app launched in 2018. But, they are trying to improve it this time around. Parents are cautious, but...
WRDW-TV
Parents & kids explore STEAM careers at ‘Aiken STEAM Day’
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second year, True To Your Sole/ Sky Is The Limit Foundation, and Second Baptist Church held their STEAM camp in Aiken. Students in Aiken County were able to expand their knowledge in STEAM, but this year, organizers added a new section and ended the week with their big event, ‘Aiken STEAM DAY.’
WRDW-TV
A look at staffing in the Columbia County School District
COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Safety and the quality of education are a top priority as the new year kicks off. A key part of doing that is having the right number of staff and teachers. Just a couple of weeks ago, Columbia County hired over 200 teachers for the start of the new year.
Healthcare for the homeless in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Rural Health Services, Inc. is hosting Healthcare for the Homeless Event at Gyles Park in Aiken on Monday, August 8. The event aims to meet the basic health care needs of people without homes, eliminate healthdisparities, and end homelessness. Free services include haircuts and beard trims, COVID-19 testing, HIV screening, hygiene […]
wfxg.com
Augusta University holds family medicine clinic for incoming students
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Students helping students. A handful of medical students at Augusta University's Medical College of Georgia came together to meet a need for the community. Normally when kids have to get shots at the doctor's office, they leave with a sticker or lollipop. Saturday, patients who showed up for Augusta University Health's free Back to School Clinic left with school supplies and one very important document: The Georgia Department of Public Health 3300 Form, required for public school enrollment.
Get free school supplies Saturday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — There are several back-to-school distribution events taking place Saturday, August 6. AUGUSTA Back-to-School Health Fair – On the first floor of the Family Medicine Clinic at 1447 Harpers Street Saturday, AU Nursing Students will be providing free services for children who need to complete their school health forms, including vision and hearing […]
fox5atlanta.com
Alligator caught in Georgia Dollar Tree store's parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. - An unexpected shopper made quite a stir when they showed up at a Dollar Tree in Augusta, Georgia. And by unexpected shopper, we mean a 4-foot-long alligator. According to a Facebook post from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, officers were called out to the Dollar Tree after the young gater was spotted chilling out in the store's parking lot.
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
Local boutique takes part in South Carolina tax- free weekend for shoppers
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)- The Swank Company is one of many stores taking part in the tax-free weekend. A chance to save a little money on your back-to-school shopping. The owner of the clothing boutique says they have stocked up on all items… especially clothes for back to school. Each year for tax free weekend […]
Woman records alligator at Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An alligator was seen outside of the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta Wednesday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the reptile was small to medium in size, only about 4 1/2 feet long. DNR took the gator to Thomson to tag it for their records and released […]
The Post and Courier
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County July 8-14
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 8-14. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 539 Flat Rock Lane – $1,000,000. Graniteville 29829. Neighborhood:...
WXIA 11 Alive
Body found in vehicle confirmed to be missing South Carolina nurse
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. — Weeks after a missing woman's vehicle was found wrecked on I-20, authorities confirm that the body found inside was hers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Shauna Brown was found dead on July 21 in her car which was in a wooded area off the interstate in Warren County, Georgia.
WRDW-TV
2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead and two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Augusta Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the Get-N-Go store on the 2350 block of Windsor Spring Road around 12:46 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Deputies found Sonya Logan, 47, Willie...
WLOS.com
New details in deadly shooting of SC transgender woman at Augusta hotel
EASTOVER, S.C. (WACH) — Richmond County deputies in Augusta, Georgia released new details about a shooting that left a Midlands transgender woman dead at an Augusta hotel last month. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Keshia Geter of Eastover, and accused shooter 22-year-old Jaquarie Allen were arguing...
wfxg.com
Lock and Dam Park hosts Afro-Caribbean Fest
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Rainy weather didn't stop people from a celebration of culture, Saturday. People gathered at South Augusta's Lock and Dam Park for the Afro-Caribbean Fest. The event featured live entertainment, food and arts vendors as well as an opportunity to connect. For one local exchange student, the festival...
Evans’ Michael Broady Jr. signs with Franklin Prep
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – 2022 Evans High School graduate Michael Broady Jr continues his student-athletic career by signing with Franklin Prep Academy for basketball.
wgac.com
Incident at Greenbrier High School
An incident occurred today at Greenbrier High School in Evans. A student was found on campus with a gun. Thankfully, they were able to intervene and control the situation before anything happened. Here is the letter that was sent home to parents and guardians.
