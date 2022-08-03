ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WJBF

SuccessTeam 7th annual Back to School Bookbag Drive headed to Aiken Tech

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — SuccessTeam, a local non-profit organization specializing in educational youth development catering to community youth ages 13 – 18, is looking to make back-to-school a little easier for parents and students. The organization is holding its 7th annual Back to School Bookbag Drive. It will take place Saturday, August 6, from 9 a.m. […]
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Parents & kids explore STEAM careers at ‘Aiken STEAM Day’

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second year, True To Your Sole/ Sky Is The Limit Foundation, and Second Baptist Church held their STEAM camp in Aiken. Students in Aiken County were able to expand their knowledge in STEAM, but this year, organizers added a new section and ended the week with their big event, ‘Aiken STEAM DAY.’
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

A look at staffing in the Columbia County School District

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Safety and the quality of education are a top priority as the new year kicks off. A key part of doing that is having the right number of staff and teachers. Just a couple of weeks ago, Columbia County hired over 200 teachers for the start of the new year.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Healthcare for the homeless in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Rural Health Services, Inc. is hosting Healthcare for the Homeless Event at Gyles Park in Aiken on Monday, August 8. The event aims to meet the basic health care needs of people without homes, eliminate healthdisparities, and end homelessness. Free services include haircuts and beard trims, COVID-19 testing, HIV screening, hygiene […]
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Augusta University holds family medicine clinic for incoming students

(AUGUSTA, GA) - Students helping students. A handful of medical students at Augusta University's Medical College of Georgia came together to meet a need for the community. Normally when kids have to get shots at the doctor's office, they leave with a sticker or lollipop. Saturday, patients who showed up for Augusta University Health's free Back to School Clinic left with school supplies and one very important document: The Georgia Department of Public Health 3300 Form, required for public school enrollment.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Get free school supplies Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — There are several back-to-school distribution events taking place Saturday, August 6. AUGUSTA Back-to-School Health Fair – On the first floor of the Family Medicine Clinic at 1447 Harpers Street Saturday, AU Nursing Students will be providing free services for children who need to complete their school health forms, including vision and hearing […]
AUGUSTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Alligator caught in Georgia Dollar Tree store's parking lot

AUGUSTA, Ga. - An unexpected shopper made quite a stir when they showed up at a Dollar Tree in Augusta, Georgia. And by unexpected shopper, we mean a 4-foot-long alligator. According to a Facebook post from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, officers were called out to the Dollar Tree after the young gater was spotted chilling out in the store's parking lot.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Woman records alligator at Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An alligator was seen outside of the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta Wednesday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the reptile was small to medium in size, only about 4 1/2 feet long. DNR took the gator to Thomson to tag it for their records and released […]
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County July 8-14

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 8-14. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 539 Flat Rock Lane – $1,000,000. Graniteville 29829. Neighborhood:...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WXIA 11 Alive

Body found in vehicle confirmed to be missing South Carolina nurse

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. — Weeks after a missing woman's vehicle was found wrecked on I-20, authorities confirm that the body found inside was hers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Shauna Brown was found dead on July 21 in her car which was in a wooded area off the interstate in Warren County, Georgia.
WARREN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead and two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Augusta Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the Get-N-Go store on the 2350 block of Windsor Spring Road around 12:46 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Deputies found Sonya Logan, 47, Willie...
AUGUSTA, GA
WLOS.com

New details in deadly shooting of SC transgender woman at Augusta hotel

EASTOVER, S.C. (WACH) — Richmond County deputies in Augusta, Georgia released new details about a shooting that left a Midlands transgender woman dead at an Augusta hotel last month. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Keshia Geter of Eastover, and accused shooter 22-year-old Jaquarie Allen were arguing...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Lock and Dam Park hosts Afro-Caribbean Fest

(AUGUSTA, GA) - Rainy weather didn't stop people from a celebration of culture, Saturday. People gathered at South Augusta's Lock and Dam Park for the Afro-Caribbean Fest. The event featured live entertainment, food and arts vendors as well as an opportunity to connect. For one local exchange student, the festival...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Incident at Greenbrier High School

An incident occurred today at Greenbrier High School in Evans. A student was found on campus with a gun. Thankfully, they were able to intervene and control the situation before anything happened. Here is the letter that was sent home to parents and guardians.
EVANS, GA

