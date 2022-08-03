(AUGUSTA, GA) - Students helping students. A handful of medical students at Augusta University's Medical College of Georgia came together to meet a need for the community. Normally when kids have to get shots at the doctor's office, they leave with a sticker or lollipop. Saturday, patients who showed up for Augusta University Health's free Back to School Clinic left with school supplies and one very important document: The Georgia Department of Public Health 3300 Form, required for public school enrollment.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO