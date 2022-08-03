Lincoln Park Guard Meleek Thomas Talks Pitt Visit, Jason Capel Connection

Read on pittsburghsportsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Locked On Pitt: The Backyard Brawl Sells Out, What the Pitt-West Virginia Rivalry Means
Pitt and West Virginia, otherwise known as the Backyard Brawl, is officially sold out already. What does this mean for the rivalry as a whole? Just how excited should fans be to see the atmosphere as a whole for the game?. How does it affect Pitt from a brand perspective?...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- August 7
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Top Pitt Target Hykeem Williams Sets Commitment Date
The race for 2023 five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams seemingly has an end in sight. In an interview with CanesCounty’s Marcus Benjamin, Williams said that he will be making his commitment during Stranahan High School’s bye week on Sept. 23. In a separate interview with 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins,...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2022 Pitt-West Virginia Backyard Brawl Is Officially Sold Out
The first official game in Acrisure Stadium will be a sellout. On Friday morning, Pitt announced that the 2022 season opener with West Virginia is officially a sellout. However, the Pitt athletic department is letting fans know that because of the continued demand for tickets, they will sell a limited number of Standing Room Only tickets beginning at 10 a.m. today (Friday, August 5). Standing Room Only tickets are $125 each and sales will be limited to two per customer. These tickets can be purchased online at http://www.pittsburghpanthers.evenue.net.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Sights and Sounds: Intensity in the Air as Pitt Training Camp Moves Indoors
PITTSBURGH — Pitt football is officially located on the South Side for the time being, with the team moving into a hotel near the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and as head coach Pat Narduzzi said, camp is in full swing. Practice moved indoors Friday, after a day off on...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt HC Jeff Capel Named G.I.B.S.O.N Award Winner by Josh Gibson Foundation
On Friday, Pitt head basketball coach Jeff Capel received the honor of the G.I.B.S.O.N sports award, given by the Josh Gibson Foundation. The award was given to Capel at a luncheon at PNC Park on Friday. “As part of the festivities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Josh Gibson’s induction...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Mike Drop: College Football Needs the Backyard Brawl
Pitt and WVU fans are jawing back and forth with the rebirth of the Backyard Brawl fast approaching, and that’s not only great for both programs, but it’s great for college football as a whole. On this episode of Mike Drop, Mike Asti talks to every fan and...
Comments / 0