Arizona State

CBS Sacramento

Folsom native killed in lightning strike remembered for "unwavering positivity"

FOLSOM -- The devastation of a thunderstorm in Washington D.C. is being felt in California. Folsom native Brooks Lambertson, 29, was among three people fatally struck by lightning Thursday while visiting the nation's capital. The young bank executive was one of several people waiting out a storm under a tree in Lafayette Park, just north of the White House. Lambertson was a vice president at City National Bank in Los Angeles. He had traveled to Washington D.C. for business. In a statement, the bank described Lambertson as an exceptional young man who will be remembered for his "generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity." The...
FOLSOM, CA
Ohio Capital Journal

Election officials at U.S. Senate hearing describe threats, spread of misinformation

WASHINGTON — Democrats on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee last week explored how to combat violent threats lodged against election officials, while Republicans questioned why the Department of Justice isn’t doing more to investigate threats against crisis pregnancy centers and Supreme Court justices. During a hearing on protecting election officials, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite […] The post Election officials at U.S. Senate hearing describe threats, spread of misinformation appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Your plane landed safely — thank the bureaucrats at the FAA

A faddish phrase on the right is something called “the administrative state,” which refers to the federal workforce deputized by Congress to craft and enforce rules over the environment, banking, health care, product safety, mass communications, the power grid, etc. A recent profile of the Claremont Institute — which has the unenviable task of stitching together an […] The post Your plane landed safely — thank the bureaucrats at the FAA appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ECONOMY

