Rockland Rotary to host Marcel Lacasse Memorial on Sept. 16
ROCKPORT — The Rockland Rotary’s 36th Marcel Lacasse Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Friday, September 16 on the oceanside golf course at the Samoset Resort in Rockport. Tournament organizers are seeking area golfers to form teams and join in on the fun-filled event that will see all...
‘Summer Breeze’ chosen as Belfast Harbor Fest 2022 graphic
“Summer Breeze,” an oil painting by Searsport artist Sandy Dolan, the Belfast Chamber of Commerce “Artist of the Year’ in 2018, has been selected to be the event graphic of Belfast Rotary Club’s 2022 Belfast Harbor Fest. The image will appear on Harbor Fest souvenir items, posters and fliers. It will also be featured in a live auction during “Evening by the Bay,” the Friday, Aug. 19 event that kicks off this year’s three-day Harbor Fest.
Michael Anthony Durkee, obituary
RANGLEY — Michael Anthony Durkee, 75, passed away peacefully at his home in Rangeley, Maine on July 31, 2022. He was born in Camden, Maine on November 17, 1946, to Esther and Gerald Durkee. He attended Warren schools during his elementary years and graduated from Camden High School in 1964. He continued his education at SMVTI in South Portland, focusing on automotives. He had a passion for cars and throughout his life his work choices included owning his own business painting and detailing cars, being part owner of Bear Hill Market for 10 years and working for Harold C. Ralph as service manager for 15 years. After moving to Rangeley, he worked for M&H Logging and Construction until his retirement in 2017.
Edward ‘Lee’ Fetteroli, obituary
CUSHING — Edward “Lee” Fetteroli, our “Bumpy,” passed away with his loving family by his side on August 1, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport, after a brief illness. Lee was 86 years old. He was born on December 27, 1936 in Thomaston to Edward C. Fetteroli and Jeannette Tuttle Fetteroli.
Frances A. Keene, obituary
ROCKLAND — Frances A. Keene, 94, died peacefully, Friday July 29, 2022 at Bartlett Woods in Rockland. Born in Rockland, July 7, 1928 she was the daughter of Carlton and Sally Ramsey Snow. She was educated locally, graduating from Rockland High School. Following high school, Frances married her childhood...
Quick response by Rockport firefighters limits fire, water damage at Camden Hills Regional High School
ROCKPORT — A fire alarm that went off at 1:29 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at Camden Hills Regional High School quickly drew the response of 15 members of the Rockport Fire Department to the early morning scene. “When we arrived, alarms were sounding,” according to a post on...
Aug. 6 update: Midcoast adds 28 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Community education at core of Owls Head Transportation Museum’s expansion
On Aug. 3, a groundbreaking ceremony at the Owls Head Transportation Museum marked the public phase of a $9.75 million capital campaign to expand and enhance the facility. At the forefront of the project are flexible educational spaces and larger, more specialized restoration shops. The Board of Trustees and Executive...
Four transported to hospital following motor vehicle crash near Owls Head Lighthouse
OWLS HEAD — There have been fires along Lighthouse Road, according to one neighbor. People have been apprehended in the park while trying to hide from law enforcement. But, until now, nothing has been quite like this. Four people were transported to Pen Bay Medical Center, Sunday morning, Aug....
Agenda set for RSU 71 board meeting Aug. 8
BELFAST — The agenda for the upcoming Regional School Unit 71 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Advanced registration for the meeting can be completed at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uXrW5Fx9ROOA7vFTzfcdmw. AGENDA. I. CALL MEETING TO ORDER. II. ADJUSTMENTS TO...
Belfast Police arrest four on drug, warrant charges
BELFAST — On August 4, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Belfast Police Department received a 911 call of a suspicious person in the woods near Park Hill Road and Route 3 (Belmont Ave). When Officers arrived, they observed a female acting peculiar in the roadway who appeared to be under the influence of some sort of narcotics and that she had a needle in her hand, according to a news release from the Belfast PD.
