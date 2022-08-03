A Look Back at Alma, Michigan: 1850s-1950s

Read on wjimam.com
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
This Weekend in Mid-Michigan: Bluegrass, Comedy & More
It's shaping up to be another great weekend for some Mid-Michigan summer fun! Check out some of the cool things you could get into this first weekend of August. Several county fairs are happening around the region, including the Ingham County Fair in Mason, going on now through Saturday (August 6). The carnival midway is open daily at 1pm. and demolition derbies are on tap both Friday and Saturday nights.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
Election results for Aug. 2, 2022 primary in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A new mayor for the city of Flint, county commissioners in each district and finalists for many other public offices will be decided by Genesee County voters today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Aug. 2 primary.
Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County
Late Wednesday evening, the Rev. Ralph Rebandt became the third GOP gubernatorial candidate to concede to right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon — and the second to call into question the validity of the election results. Far-right activist Ryan Kelley has still yet to concede. In a text message exchange with the Advance Wednesday, Kelley baselessly claimed […] The post Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Will Lansing Hit Triple Digits This Summer? History Says No
Here in Mid-Michigan, we're fortunate to be far enough north that we've been spared the most unbearable summer heat that Mother Nature has unleashed onto North America this season. A stubborn dome of high pressure is responsible for unrelenting heat this season to our south and west, but luckily, we've dodged that.
Cherry, Gardner advance in Michigan Senate District 27 race in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Democrat John D. Cherry and Republican Aaron R. Gardner won their primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 2, setting up a November faceoff in the redrawn state Senate District 27. Cherry, who currently represents the Flint area in the state House of Representatives, won 17,500 primary votes...
Craftsman-style bungalow near rail trail, downtown and arts center hits the Midland market
MIDLAND, MI — A century-old craftsman-style bungalow with river frontage and quick access to the rail trail, shopping and dining is on the market in Midland. The home, located at 605 W. Main St., is listed for $360,000. MLive’s House of the Week offers outdoor living and indoor comforts. Houses across the state are featured every Wednesday.
Again, voters reject Saginaw County Michigan State University Extension tax
SAGINAW, MI — For the second time in three years, voters turned down a millage proposal that would have supported Saginaw County’s Michigan State University Extension program. The final tally: 21,166 votes against the millage versus 18,749 votes in favor of it.
Matthew Bierlein bests incumbent in state House 97th District GOP primary
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Matthew Bierlein handily defeated incumbent state House Rep. Rodney Wakeman in a Tuesday, Aug. 2, Republican primary battle, the Associated Press reported. With most of the precincts reporting, Bierlein was receiving nearly double the votes of Wakeman when the AP called the race shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Michigan Hunters – Is It Time To Only Be Allowed to Shoot One Buck Per Season?
The buck-to-doe ratio in Michigan is way off, even with all the antlerless permits that are allowed, so is it time to go to a one buck per year rule for deer hunters?. Michigan Deer Hunters Allowed Two Bucks With a Combo License. Michigan is loaded with deer but the...
We All Scream for the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest
Just about everyone's heard the phrase, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!" I bet you even kind of sang along when you read that just now. However, I don't know that I've ever heard a saying like that when it came to donuts...And with the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest coming up, I think we need one.
kisswtlz.com
County Wide Ballot Measures Approved in Midland County, Rejected in Saginaw County
In Midland County, millage renewals for EMS services, School Resource Officers, Older Citizens and Road services all passed overwhelmingly, as did a spongy moth treatment millage renewal and increase. The county Educational Service Agency bonding proposal also passed with by a wide margin. And a Coleman Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal passed 750 – 432.
Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos
I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
Yes, You Can Use Your Fire Pit in Lansing… but There’s a Catch
It's a beautiful Michigan evening. Perfect night for a campfire, huh?. Depending on where you live, it may or may not be legal to use that new fire pit you just got. Within the city limits of Lansing, most recreational fire pits are legal to use. However, there is a catch. You need a permit.
nbc25news.com
Election results now coming in from the City of Flint
FLINT, Mich - The City of Flint is now reporting 2022 primary election results. As of 6:00 Wednesday morning with 100% of precincts are now reporting results. At midnight the city didn't have any election results in. Stay with Mid-Michigan Now as we work to bring you the latest on...
abc12.com
Hurley Children's Hospital ready for influx of young patients from Ascension Genesys
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A recent announcement by Ascension Genesys Hospital to discontinue pediatric inpatient care could mean more patients for another Genesee County hospital. Ascension Genesys Hospital of Grand Blanc Township announced plans to discontinue pediatric inpatient care on Sept. 30 in a news release issued Tuesday. Children who require hospitalization will be referred to other facilities.
