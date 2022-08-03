ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alma, MI

A Look Back at Alma, Michigan: 1850s-1950s

By John Robinson
1240 WJIM
1240 WJIM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

This Weekend in Mid-Michigan: Bluegrass, Comedy & More

It's shaping up to be another great weekend for some Mid-Michigan summer fun! Check out some of the cool things you could get into this first weekend of August. Several county fairs are happening around the region, including the Ingham County Fair in Mason, going on now through Saturday (August 6). The carnival midway is open daily at 1pm. and demolition derbies are on tap both Friday and Saturday nights.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
1240 WJIM

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Alma, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
Alma, MI
Government
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices

Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
Michigan Advance

Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County

Late Wednesday evening, the Rev. Ralph Rebandt became the third GOP gubernatorial candidate to concede to right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon — and the second to call into question the validity of the election results. Far-right activist Ryan Kelley has still yet to concede. In a text message exchange with the Advance Wednesday, Kelley baselessly claimed […] The post Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teddy Roosevelt
1240 WJIM

Will Lansing Hit Triple Digits This Summer? History Says No

Here in Mid-Michigan, we're fortunate to be far enough north that we've been spared the most unbearable summer heat that Mother Nature has unleashed onto North America this season. A stubborn dome of high pressure is responsible for unrelenting heat this season to our south and west, but luckily, we've dodged that.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rationing#New Village#1850s#The Alma Enterprise#Alma Roller Mills#Union School#Alma College
1240 WJIM

We All Scream for the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest

Just about everyone's heard the phrase, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!" I bet you even kind of sang along when you read that just now. However, I don't know that I've ever heard a saying like that when it came to donuts...And with the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest coming up, I think we need one.
LANSING, MI
kisswtlz.com

County Wide Ballot Measures Approved in Midland County, Rejected in Saginaw County

In Midland County, millage renewals for EMS services, School Resource Officers, Older Citizens and Road services all passed overwhelmingly, as did a spongy moth treatment millage renewal and increase. The county Educational Service Agency bonding proposal also passed with by a wide margin. And a Coleman Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal passed 750 – 432.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
1240 WJIM

Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos

I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Yes, You Can Use Your Fire Pit in Lansing… but There’s a Catch

It's a beautiful Michigan evening. Perfect night for a campfire, huh?. Depending on where you live, it may or may not be legal to use that new fire pit you just got. Within the city limits of Lansing, most recreational fire pits are legal to use. However, there is a catch. You need a permit.
nbc25news.com

Election results now coming in from the City of Flint

FLINT, Mich - The City of Flint is now reporting 2022 primary election results. As of 6:00 Wednesday morning with 100% of precincts are now reporting results. At midnight the city didn't have any election results in. Stay with Mid-Michigan Now as we work to bring you the latest on...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Hurley Children's Hospital ready for influx of young patients from Ascension Genesys

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A recent announcement by Ascension Genesys Hospital to discontinue pediatric inpatient care could mean more patients for another Genesee County hospital. Ascension Genesys Hospital of Grand Blanc Township announced plans to discontinue pediatric inpatient care on Sept. 30 in a news release issued Tuesday. Children who require hospitalization will be referred to other facilities.
FLINT, MI
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy