Have extra school supplies? Donate them to Cram the Cruiser & Truck drive

Read on linknky.com
Related
linknky.com
Traffic pattern changes coming to Boone County
Boone County Public Works is planning to install a three-way stop at the Longbranch Road and Camp Ernst Road intersection. Starting Thursday, Aug. 11 at 9 a.m., the three-way traffic pattern will be active, according to an announcement from public works on Twitter. Now, two message boards, one in each direction, let motorists know of the future three-way stop.
linknky.com
1.5 mile path added to Riverfront Commons trail in Covington
In mid-June, construction on a 1.5 mile concrete path for the Riverfront Commons Trail in Covington was completed. The trail, which provides cyclists, runners and walkers with a scenic route along the Ohio River, begins west of the Brent Spence Bridge and stretches west toward Swain Court. “It’s difficult to...
linknky.com
As college becomes more one-size-fits all, trades bring opportunity for many
Ryan Hernandez always loved working with his hands. When he was a teenager, he helped his father fix cars in their garage. While Hernandez was a student at Campbell County High School, he began weighing his career options as his senior year drew closer. Hernandez was unsure a traditional four-year college education was the right career path for him straight out of high school.
linknky.com
Dayton seeks to adopt residential property inspection program
Unlike its neighboring river cities, Dayton has no residential property inspection program. The Residential Rental License and Safety Inspection program is designed to be complaint-driven and have bi-yearly proactive inspections from code enforcement. Dayton City Administrator Jay Fossett said the program is to protect tenants, not to punish landlords. “In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
linknky.com
Revival vintage bottle shop moving to North by Hotel Covington this fall
Revival Vintage Spirits & Bottle Shop is moving to North by Hotel Covington this fall, bringing the bourbon history experience from their current location on East 8th Street. “This area was one major piece behind the catalytic renaissance of Covington’s central business district and our business will continue the trend by supporting the ‘revival’ of 614 Madison,” co-founder and Covington City Commissioner Shannon Smith said.
linknky.com
What is the state of higher education in Northern Kentucky?
When Dr. James Votruba arrived as president of Northern Kentucky University in 1997, his ‘Vision, Values, and Voices’ campaign sought to raise the Highland Heights campus’s profile and standards. His 15-year tenure saw the transformation of the campus’s physical presence with the addition of new buildings and...
linknky.com
$1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Erlanger
A ticket sold in Erlanger for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball, good enough to win the game’s second prize of $1 million, the Kentucky Lottery announced. The winning Mega Millions number from last night’s drawing are:...
linknky.com
Fancy Farm serves up GOP-heavy lineup
On Saturday, much of the commonwealth’s political world is expected to descend on Fancy Farm for the 142nd annual picnic hosted by St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in far western Kentucky. “Iowa is to presidential campaigns as Fancy Farm is to Kentucky campaigns,” said Shane Noem, chair of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
linknky.com
NKY Girls Soccer Preview: 8th/10th Regions
The Camels won their first region crown since 2014 last season, going 19-5-2, including an 11-0 mark against region opponents. “Every team we lost to was in the top 10 in the state,” said Dave Morris, Campbell County head coach. “So the thing I’ve been stressing to the players in the performance appraisal type of thing is we beat anyone ranked below us. But we have to get over the hump to compete with the top teams. They had more physical and mental toughness than we did last year.”
Comments / 0