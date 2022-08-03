ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After ‘Transparent’ Amazon’s Italian Original Series ‘Prisma,’ Which Launches From Locarno, Challenges Teen Gender Norms –– Watch Clip (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Video’s Italian original series “Prisma,” which launches on Aug. 10 from the Locarno Film Festival, sees the streamer revisit the theme of gender identity fluidity after “Transparent” while catering to a young adult audience and also connecting with Italy’s neorealist roots. The eight-episode show (watch exclusive clip) – which marks the first TV series to premiere at the prominent Swiss fest dedicated to indie cinema – is centered around identical adolescent twins Marco and Andrea, who challenge gender norms in different ways, along with their group of friends who are also going...
James, Viscount Severn: Who Is The Royal Grandson Everyone’s Obsessed With?

The Queen has eight grandchildren - while George, Charlotte and Louis are often in the public eye, the children of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, 18-year-old Lady Louise Windsor and her younger brother James, Viscount Severn often fly under the radar. Despite their low-key approach to public life, they’re rumoured to be two of the Queen’s favourite grandchildren, leaving everybody curious about the teenage Viscount.
