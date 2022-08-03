Post 2 Baseball receives grant for field improvements.

Read on 740thefan.com
Latest Class of RRV Racing Hall of Fame honored tonight
West Fargo, ND (KFGO/KNFL) The 2022 Class of the Red River Valley Racing Hall of Fame will be recognized at tonight’s racing action at the Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo. This year’s inductees are Joe Jacobson, Ambrose Spieker, Danny Schatz, Steve Pavlicek, and Ed & Jan Dollinger....
RedHawks edge Lincoln to salvage final game of series
(FARGO/FM RedHawks) After coming off a doubleheader loss to Lincoln on Saturday, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (48-26) rebounded on Sunday for a 4-3 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs, in front of a crowd of 2,481 on a cool afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field. Tyler Grauer (7-3) got the start for the...
Mankato eliminates West Fargo at Central Plains Regional
Rapid City, SD (KFGO/KNFL) Mankato, MN scored six runs in the final two innings to defeat the West Fargo Patriots by a final of 8-5 at the Central Plains American Legion Baseball Tournament in Rapid City, SD on Friday afternoon. The loss eliminates West Fargo from the tournament. Mankato’s Riley...
Lincoln Sweeps RedHawks In Doubleheader
SALTDOGS TAKE BOTH GAMES IN DOUBLEHEADER WINS OVER REDHAWKS. — After Friday night’s series opener between the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (47-25) and Lincoln Saltdogs (33-40) was postponed due to rain the two teams played a doubleheader on Saturday. Both were seven-inning contests and Lincoln won game one of the doubleheader by a score of 4-2 in extra innings.
Minnesota #fishing Report-August 5, 2022
BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. Summer walleye fishing remains excellent with limits of walleye and sauger being taken from Lake of the Woods. Nice pods of eating-size walleye can be found in 12-20 feet of water in front of Pine Island, and near the Lighthouse and Morris Point gaps. Successful anglers are using spinnerbaits or crankbaits. The deep mud in 28-34 feet of water is also holding good numbers of walleye. For the most action at the mud, jig a frozen shiner or fathead minnow, drift a spinner and crawler, or troll a crankbait.
Severe weather causes WE Fest to cancel performance, Redhawks to postpone
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – Severe weather pushed through the area Friday night, causing WE Fest to cancel performances. Miranda Lambert was scheduled to perform, but as the rain, lightning, and high winds approached, WE Fest officials canceled the night’s events and asked the audience to return to their campsites or other shelter.
Red River Women’s Clinic’s Moorhead location revealed
MOORHEAD (KFGO/KVRR) – The Red River Women’s Clinic has a new location in Moorhead. City records say it will be at 302 Highway 75 North across from Moorhead Public Service. The clinic raised nearly $1 million on GoFundMe to move from its Downtown Fargo location to Moorhead. The...
Local broadcaster Doug Hamilton passes away
FARGO (KFGO) – Award-winning local broadcaster Doug Hamilton has passed away after a battle with cancer. Hamilton, a longtime Fargo TV news anchor, was part of the Peabody Award Winning News Team at KFGO during the 1997 flood. Hamilton was also active in the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, was the...
Midday kitchen blaze temporarily closes Spitfire Grill
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Just before the noon hour on Saturday a fire broke out in the kitchen at Spitfire Bar & Grill, and the popular West Fargo restaurant was quickly evacuated. West Fargo Fire battalion chief Joey Porter said smoke and flames were visible coming from the...
Police search for suspect after shots downtown overnight
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are looking for a man after a downtown shooting early this morning. Police say they responded to reports of someone being shot around the 10 block of Broadway North just before 2:30 a.m. Officers found the victim suffering from a shot in the buttocks and say the injuries are non-life threatening.
Bala: Attorneys had a litigation hold on Stenehjem’s emails
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – KFGO has learned that before Wayne Stenehjem’s email account was deleted by a staffer following his death in January, a litigation hold had been placed on the former North Dakota Attorney General’s records regarding his office’s years-long battle with Susan Bala, the owner of a Fargo horse betting business.
